msn.com
Video of Cat Casually Walking Home With 'His Buddy' Totally Made Our Day
When we were kids, we always loved having a best friend who lived in the same neighborhood as us. Any time we were bored or wanted to get into some mischief, we knew our neighborhood bestie is the first one we would turn to. Outdoor cats seem to have a similar mindset, as seen with one neighborhood duo in Norway.
These are the dog breeds that live the longest, according to data
Dogs are popular companions in most countries and cultures. Providing company, unconditional love, and safety are just a few characteristics that make them our best friends—and, most of all, make us happy. Many factors go into choosing a dog breed: the size of your home and city; your family;...
Video of Little Bird Claiming Kitten As Her Own Gives Us All the Feels
Nothing is more delightful than duos of unlikely friends. When two animals are usually at odds with each other, but, in an unusual occurrence, turn out to be pals, it is so heartwarming! One duo that would usually resemble the relationship Tweety and Sylvester Pussycat in Looney Tunes are choosing friendship instead, which we get a glimpse of in one recent TikTok.
Video of Dogs Waiting for Their Names to Be Called Before Passing a Gate Is Downright Impressive
Teaching one dog a trick takes a lot of time and effort. Then when you add another fur friend into the mix, pure chaos. That's why were beyond impressed with how this owner was able to train not one or two dogs, but seven! You might've seen these well-behaved puppos before from their viral video that had over 12 million views. But we're here to show you the remake this creator posted because it's just as amazing, if not better.
Dog Sitting on Owner's Lap During Flight Melts Hearts: 'Coming Home'
A dog named Enzo has gone viral on social media after its owner shared a video of him enjoying his flight home after the end of their vacation. In a video shared on TikTok earlier in August by the dog's owner, under the username enzos.escapades, the Italian greyhound can be seen enjoying his flight on his owner's lap, looking relaxed as his owner pets him.
Australian Shepherd's Reaction to Trying Chicken and Rice for the First Time Is Everything
Chicken and rice is a canine classic, there's just no denying it. It makes a quick, easy, and bland dinner that will be just as easy on you as it will be on your dog's stomach. Still, many pups consider this combination a delicacy, and now you can add this Australian Shepherd, Apollo, to the list.
German Shepherd Ready for 'Spooky Season' Leaves Internet in Stitches
A German shepherd named Storm has gone viral for wearing a hilarious spider costume ahead of the Halloween celebrations next month, making the internet "laugh out loud." On Monday, the dog's owner, under the username brandonandstorm2, shared a video of Storm admiring his costume in the toilet mirror, with a caption that said: "Spooky season is near!"
Sheep Patiently Waits for Livestock Guardian Puppy to Give Her Kisses in Sweet Video
TikTok user @blueheronfarms has a 5-month-old Livestock Guard Dog who is in training. Based on a recent clip, we'd say the dog seems comfortable enough being in the barn with the sheep and lambs but she still seems a little distracted. We wouldn't say she's fully embraced all the animals yet. It takes time! On the plus side, some of the animals are already loving on her!
