ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Comments / 3

Related
MassLive.com

‘It’s super exciting:’ AG Maura Healey promotes Worcester’s economic development in first appearance since winning primary election

A day after easily winning the Democratic primary, Attorney General Maura Healey traveled to Worcester Wednesday afternoon, where she pitched to voters the possibility of increased economic development that one of the city’s neighborhoods has experienced over the past decade. Healey toured the Worcester Public Market with her running...
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

Massachusetts 2022 Primary Election Results: Hampden, Hampshire and Worcester district (Jake Oliveira vs. Sydney Levin-Epstein)

With current Sen. Eric P. Lesser seeking the lieutenant governor seat, two candidates are running for Lesser’s Hampden, Hampshire and Worcester District seat. Sydney Levin-Epstein, of Longmeadow, and state Rep. Jacob R. “Jake” Oliveira, of Ludlow, are running in the Democratic primary for the state Senate seat being vacated by four-term incumbent Lesser.
HAMPDEN, MA
MassLive.com

Tara Jacobs takes lead in District 8 Governor’s Council race after overnight nail-biter

North Adams School Committee member Tara Jacobs has likely pulled off an improbable win in a race for a seat on the Governor’s Council. She and Springfield City Councilor Michael Fenton have been trading slim leads all morning — at times just over 100 votes separated them — as votes are still being tallied in some communities. The pair were among four Democrats vying for the District 8 seat on the council — which covers Western Massachusetts— tasked with confirming judges proposed by the governor.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
East Longmeadow, MA
City
Goshen, MA
City
Hampden, MA
City
Williamstown, MA
City
Brookline, MA
City
Pittsfield, MA
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Elections
City
Danvers, MA
Local
Massachusetts Government
City
Ludlow, MA
State
Massachusetts State
City
Wrentham, MA
City
Chicopee, MA
City
Boston, MA
City
Agawam, MA
City
Methuen, MA
City
Acton, MA
MassLive.com

Andrea Campbell wins 2022 Democratic primary over Shannon Liss-Riordan in attorney general race

Andrea Campbell, a former Boston city councilor and mayoral candidate, clinched the Democratic nomination for attorney general Tuesday night over labor attorney Shannon Liss-Riordan. Campbell captured 342,288 votes with nearly 94% of precincts reporting around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, with Liss-Riordan trailing at 230,477 votes, according to unofficial election results. Campbell,...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Quentin Palfrey
MassLive.com

Massachusetts Primary Election Results: Eighth Congressional District Republicans (Robert Burke vs. Hamilton Soares Rodriguez)

To see live results of all races, click here. For complete 2022 election coverage, head to our 2022 Elections Headquarters. The Republican primary election for Massachusetts’ eighth congressional district takes place on Sept. 6. Robert Burke of Lincoln and Hamilton Soares Rodriguez of Canton are the two Republican candidates...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
commonwealthmagazine.org

A tough night for Wu, Warren, and progressive insurgents

TUESDAY’S PRIMARY MAY help solidify the state’s deep blue standing, with Maura Healey one step closer to dislodging Republicans from the only foothold they’ve had in major Massachusetts offices. But the election also highlighted something often lost in the caricatures of the state as a haven of hard-left political orthodoxy: The center of gravity in Massachusetts often rests with left-of-center Democrats who don’t travel in the most progressive lane in contested primaries.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WCVB

Vault issue delays opening of polls in Massachusetts town as voters cast ballots in state primaries

BOSTON — An issue accessing ballots in one Massachusetts town delayed the opening of polling locations Tuesday as primary elections get underway. Secretary of State William Galvin advised voters in Barnstable that the opening of polls was delayed due to a mechanical issue with the town clerk's vault. Officials said the vault, which is used to store ballots, was unable to be opened.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democratic Primaries#Election State#Voting Day#Democratic Voters#State Representatives#Local Election#Republicans#Democrats
MassLive.com

Massachusetts Primary Election Results: Eighth Middlesex District Democrats (James Arena-DeRosa vs. Connor Degan)

The Eighth Middlesex District of the Massachusetts General Assembly features a contested Democratic primary on Sept. 6. The two candidates running are former Special Assistant to the Secretary of the Commonwealth James Arena-DeRosa and Hopkinton Town Clerk Connor Degan. The district, which includes Holliston, Hopkinton, Sherborn and parts of Millis,...
HOPKINTON, MA
MassLive.com

2022 Massachusetts election results: Democratic Lieutenant Governor (Kim Driscoll vs. Eric Lesser vs. Tami Gouveia)

For complete 2022 election coverage, head to our 2022 Elections Headquarters. With Democratic Attorney General Maura Healey facing no competition in the gubernatorial primary, more attention was diverted to the crowded race for lieutenant governor. Two Democrats — Babson College lecturer Bret Bero and state Sen. Adam Hinds — did...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
MassLive.com

2022 Massachusetts Election results: William Lantigua v. James McCarty v. Estela Reyes (4th Essex District Democratic Primary)

This Tuesday Massachusetts voters in the 4th Essex District will have to choose between three Democratic candidates running in their district’s Democratic Primary – William Lantigua, James McCarty and Estela Reyes. The primary winner on Sept. 6 will have the chance to face off incumbent Rep. Jamie Zahlaway Belsito (D-4th District).
LAWRENCE, MA
MassLive.com

2022 Massachusetts election results: Attorney General (Andrea Campbell vs. Shannon Liss-Riordan)

Democratic Attorney General Maura Healey paved an open path for the next “people’s lawyer” when she declared her candidacy for governor in January. The fiery race narrowed one week ago, when Quentin Palfrey, a former assistant attorney general and the 2018 Democratic nominee for lieutenant governor, ended his campaign after underperforming in public polling and fundraising.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
81K+
Followers
62K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy