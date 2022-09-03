North Adams School Committee member Tara Jacobs has likely pulled off an improbable win in a race for a seat on the Governor’s Council. She and Springfield City Councilor Michael Fenton have been trading slim leads all morning — at times just over 100 votes separated them — as votes are still being tallied in some communities. The pair were among four Democrats vying for the District 8 seat on the council — which covers Western Massachusetts— tasked with confirming judges proposed by the governor.

SPRINGFIELD, MA ・ 10 HOURS AGO