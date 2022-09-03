Read full article on original website
Related
Eric Lesser’s political gamble comes up short
The region needed rain, but three hours before the polls closed Tuesday afternoon, Eric P. Lesser said he had no idea whether the wet weather helped or hurt his chances at the polls. “Everybody has their theories, but the voters have a way of sorting it out,” Lesser said as...
‘It’s super exciting:’ AG Maura Healey promotes Worcester’s economic development in first appearance since winning primary election
A day after easily winning the Democratic primary, Attorney General Maura Healey traveled to Worcester Wednesday afternoon, where she pitched to voters the possibility of increased economic development that one of the city’s neighborhoods has experienced over the past decade. Healey toured the Worcester Public Market with her running...
Massachusetts 2022 Primary Election Results: Hampden, Hampshire and Worcester district (Jake Oliveira vs. Sydney Levin-Epstein)
With current Sen. Eric P. Lesser seeking the lieutenant governor seat, two candidates are running for Lesser’s Hampden, Hampshire and Worcester District seat. Sydney Levin-Epstein, of Longmeadow, and state Rep. Jacob R. “Jake” Oliveira, of Ludlow, are running in the Democratic primary for the state Senate seat being vacated by four-term incumbent Lesser.
Tara Jacobs takes lead in District 8 Governor’s Council race after overnight nail-biter
North Adams School Committee member Tara Jacobs has likely pulled off an improbable win in a race for a seat on the Governor’s Council. She and Springfield City Councilor Michael Fenton have been trading slim leads all morning — at times just over 100 votes separated them — as votes are still being tallied in some communities. The pair were among four Democrats vying for the District 8 seat on the council — which covers Western Massachusetts— tasked with confirming judges proposed by the governor.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mass. Primary Election 2022: Berkshire, Hampshire, Franklin and Hampden Senate Democratic race (Paul Mark vs. Huff Tyler Templeton III)
Paul Mark and Huff Tyler Templeton III are the two Democratic candidates running for the Berkshire, Hampshire, Franklin and Hampden state Senate seat. This is the seat currently held by Sen. Adams Hinds, who is running for lieutenant governor. According to the Berkshire Eagle, Templeton has worked as a small...
Andrea Campbell wins 2022 Democratic primary over Shannon Liss-Riordan in attorney general race
Andrea Campbell, a former Boston city councilor and mayoral candidate, clinched the Democratic nomination for attorney general Tuesday night over labor attorney Shannon Liss-Riordan. Campbell captured 342,288 votes with nearly 94% of precincts reporting around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, with Liss-Riordan trailing at 230,477 votes, according to unofficial election results. Campbell,...
Massachusetts House Primary Election Results
Three local seats on the Massachusetts House of Representatives are contested this year.
Is Your Town One of the Top Safest Places to Live in Massachusetts?
Is your town one of the safest places to live in Massachusetts?. When it comes to safety, Massachusetts ranks high as one of the safest states in America.. As Safewise.com states, there are five new cities to the 2022 list. They are Clinton, Holden, Hanover, Charlton, and debuting on the list at the #1 safest city is Wayland.
RELATED PEOPLE
Massachusetts Primary Election Results: Eighth Congressional District Republicans (Robert Burke vs. Hamilton Soares Rodriguez)
To see live results of all races, click here. For complete 2022 election coverage, head to our 2022 Elections Headquarters. The Republican primary election for Massachusetts’ eighth congressional district takes place on Sept. 6. Robert Burke of Lincoln and Hamilton Soares Rodriguez of Canton are the two Republican candidates...
Sen. Diana DiZoglio wins 2022 Democratic primary for auditor, beating Chris Dempsey
State Sen. Diana DiZoglio won the Democratic primary for auditor late Tuesday night after beating Chris Dempsey, setting herself up to potentially replace outgoing State Auditor Suzanne Bump, the first woman elected to the office. The Associated Press called the race just before midnight Tuesday. DiZoglio will face Republican candidate...
commonwealthmagazine.org
A tough night for Wu, Warren, and progressive insurgents
TUESDAY’S PRIMARY MAY help solidify the state’s deep blue standing, with Maura Healey one step closer to dislodging Republicans from the only foothold they’ve had in major Massachusetts offices. But the election also highlighted something often lost in the caricatures of the state as a haven of hard-left political orthodoxy: The center of gravity in Massachusetts often rests with left-of-center Democrats who don’t travel in the most progressive lane in contested primaries.
WCVB
Vault issue delays opening of polls in Massachusetts town as voters cast ballots in state primaries
BOSTON — An issue accessing ballots in one Massachusetts town delayed the opening of polling locations Tuesday as primary elections get underway. Secretary of State William Galvin advised voters in Barnstable that the opening of polls was delayed due to a mechanical issue with the town clerk's vault. Officials said the vault, which is used to store ballots, was unable to be opened.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Massachusetts Primary Election Results: Eighth Middlesex District Democrats (James Arena-DeRosa vs. Connor Degan)
The Eighth Middlesex District of the Massachusetts General Assembly features a contested Democratic primary on Sept. 6. The two candidates running are former Special Assistant to the Secretary of the Commonwealth James Arena-DeRosa and Hopkinton Town Clerk Connor Degan. The district, which includes Holliston, Hopkinton, Sherborn and parts of Millis,...
2022 Massachusetts Election results: 4th Barnstable District (Sarah Peake v. Jack Stanton)
For complete 2022 election coverage, head to our 2022 Elections Headquarters. On the far end of Cape Cod, Provincetown resident Jack Stanton hopes to unseat Rep. Sarah Peake, who has represented the 4th Barnstable District in the state House of Representatives for nearly 16 years. The primary election on Tuesday...
Rain totals in western Massachusetts
22News Storm Team Meteorologist Chris Bouzakis has the details on why we are getting so much rain and how much some areas across the region have seen.
2022 Massachusetts election results: Democratic Lieutenant Governor (Kim Driscoll vs. Eric Lesser vs. Tami Gouveia)
For complete 2022 election coverage, head to our 2022 Elections Headquarters. With Democratic Attorney General Maura Healey facing no competition in the gubernatorial primary, more attention was diverted to the crowded race for lieutenant governor. Two Democrats — Babson College lecturer Bret Bero and state Sen. Adam Hinds — did...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: Birthday gift from mother-in-law won New Hampshire woman $1 million
A New Hampshire woman celebrated her birthday by winning a $1 million lottery prize. On Aug. 19, Shannon Mee of Derry, New Hampshire, claimed a $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$10,000,000 Bonus Wins” instant ticket game. Mee’s mother-in-law had given her the lottery ticket...
2022 Massachusetts Election results: William Lantigua v. James McCarty v. Estela Reyes (4th Essex District Democratic Primary)
This Tuesday Massachusetts voters in the 4th Essex District will have to choose between three Democratic candidates running in their district’s Democratic Primary – William Lantigua, James McCarty and Estela Reyes. The primary winner on Sept. 6 will have the chance to face off incumbent Rep. Jamie Zahlaway Belsito (D-4th District).
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: $1 million, 2 $100,000 prizes won Tuesday
The largest lottery prize won in Massachusetts Tuesday was a $1 million prize. The prize was won off of the game “Millions” and was sold at St’s General Store in Uxbridge. There were also two $100,000 prizes claimed Tuesday. They were both for the game “$15,000,000 Money...
2022 Massachusetts election results: Attorney General (Andrea Campbell vs. Shannon Liss-Riordan)
Democratic Attorney General Maura Healey paved an open path for the next “people’s lawyer” when she declared her candidacy for governor in January. The fiery race narrowed one week ago, when Quentin Palfrey, a former assistant attorney general and the 2018 Democratic nominee for lieutenant governor, ended his campaign after underperforming in public polling and fundraising.
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
81K+
Followers
62K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 3