ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, TX

Sheriff: East Texas judge shot at while in her car, over 6 bullet holes found

By Darby Good
WGNO
WGNO
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3z1d2d_0hhAZfhZ00

MARION COUNTY, Texas ( KETK ) – An East Texas judge was shot at Friday night after mistakenly driving down the wrong driveway, and found over six bullet holes on her car after the incident, according to officials.

Texas sheriff says women were arrested, aiding terrorist ring

Marion County Justice of the Peace Precinct 1 Judge Lena Pope contacted the sheriff’s office after her car was “fired upon.” The sheriff said the incident occurred around 7 p.m. when Pope was traveling in a rural part of the county and mistakenly drove down the wrong driveway.

A man, who police identified as Joseph Faulk, has been arrested in connection to the shooting, and was found at the residence.

“As Judge Pope was headed out the driveway, Faulk fired upon her vehicle shattering the driver’s side back window and the rear window,” Sheriff David Capps said. “Judge Pope was able to make it out of the driveway without any injuries.”

Deaths on Toll 49 raise concerns in many Tyler area residents

According to Capps, Pope then contacted the sheriff’s office for assistance and upon further inspection of her car, located six more bullet holes. An investigation was conducted and officials said it led to the arrest of Faulk who is currently being held in the Marion County Jail.

Faulk was arrested for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and deadly conduct, both third degree felonies. Leska Pendly, who officials said was found at the residence, was arrested for an outstanding warrant.

“The Marion County Sheriff’s Office along with several Texas Game Wardens, Officer DJ Sherill with the JISD, JPD, and Mims EMS responded to the call,” Capps said. ” The Marion County Sheriff’s Office would like to express thanks to all the agencies for their assistance.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS19

Longview police working major rollover crash on McCann Rd.

LONGVIEW, Texas — The Longview Police Department is responding to a major rollover crash on McCann Rd. Police say the wreck occurred between Magnolia Ln. and Lismore Ln., around 1:10 p.m., near Longview Fire Dept. Station 6. Driers are asked to avoid the area at this time. CBS19 will...
LONGVIEW, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Marion County, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Tyler, TX
County
Marion County, TX
scttx.com

SH 7 East, SL 500 Scene of Two-Vehicle Crash

September 6, 2022 - State Loop 500 and State Highway 7 East was once again the scene of a major crash which occurred on Saturday, September 3, 2022, involving two pickup trucks. Both of the vehicles involved were located on the northwest corner of the intersection when emergency personnel began...
JOAQUIN, TX
KTAL

Suspect in fatal MLK shooting caught while riding in stolen car

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police say they have arrested the man they believe is responsible for a fatal shooting in the MLK neighborhood in early June. Police say 18-year-old Regge Williams was riding in a stolen vehicle on September 3 when he came into contact with police. Williams was also wanted on an outstanding armed robbery warrant. He was booked into Shreveport City Jail and is charged with second-degree murder.
SHREVEPORT, LA
easttexasradio.com

Sixteen-Month-Old Baby Accidentally Run Over

The Upshur County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a 16-month-old Gilmer child. Investigators say during a family gathering on Monday afternoon, a family member intended to run an errand “began moving her car forward and struck the child that had moved into the car’s path.” They transported the child to UT Health-Pittsburg, where she was pronounced dead upon arrival. Officials say all indications are that this was a tragic accident.
GILMER, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#East Texas#Shooting#Violent Crime#Marion County Justice
KLTV

Man headed to prison for Cass County softball field murder

LINDEN, Texas (KLTV) - A man was found guilty and sentenced on September 1 of a murder that took place just over a year ago. Vontrequel Nickleberry, 33, of Marietta, Texas, was found guilty by a Cass County jury of the murder of DaChauncey Jones in September 2021. He was sentenced to 50 years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, as well as assessed a $10,000 fine.
CASS COUNTY, TX
KSLA

1 dead, 1 in custody following Haughton shooting

HAUGHTON, La. (KSLA) - A man is dead and another is behind bars following an early morning shooting on Sept. 6. Officers got the call at 12:30 a.m. to the 600 block of Alex Way regarding shots fired call. At the scene, officers found a man in a garage, identified...
HAUGHTON, LA
KTAL

1 wounded in vehicle theft, shootout in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Officers are investigating a shooting in the Anderson Island neighborhood Monday night that seriously wounded a man. Police responded to the scene on the 1100 block of Knight St. just after 8:20 p.m., where they say three juvenile males stole a Jeep Liberty following an altercation. The owner gave chase, and one of the vehicles involved crashed.
SHREVEPORT, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KLTV

5 from Michigan arrested at Kilgore Walmart accused of organized theft

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - Kilgore police arrested five people suspected of attempting to steal $2,500 worth of merchandise at Walmart. According to information from the Kilgore Police Department, at around 2:15 p.m. Sunday, Walmart’s security team contacted police to report five people walking through the store with “a large amount of items in several carts.” Police said the suspects were attempting to pay with gift cards that were invalid before asking the clerk to ring up the merchandise an alternate way. However, when the suspects abandoned attempts to purchase the items and leave the store, they were met by police.
KILGORE, TX
KSLA

Gunfire damages house, vehicle in Texarkana, Ark.

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) — Texarkana, Arkansas, police are investigating gunfire that struck a house and a vehicle. It happened about 10:30-11 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4 at Dudley Street at Fairview Street. That’s when police got a call about gunfire at that location. A search of the area turned up...
TEXARKANA, AR
KLTV

Resident, two pets killed in Longview house fire

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - An early Sunday morning house fire took the life of one of the residents and two pets. According to a report by the Longview Fire Department, the fire broke out at 3:56 a.m. at a residence in the 600 block of Rockwall Drive. When crews arrived,...
LONGVIEW, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

East Texas house destroyed after fire

MOUNT VERNON, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas house was destroyed after a fire. Firefighters were called to the blaze on Sept. 3 in the 900 block of Cypress Creek Drive near Lake Cypress Springs, said the Mount Vernon Firefighters Corp. When crews arrived they reported to have seen fire coming out of the eves […]
LONGVIEW, TX
WGNO

WGNO

31K+
Followers
14K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

 https://www.wgno.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy