Susan Bohorquez
4d ago
Now he can RIP ✨🕯✨. His parents and family can have some closure. How brutal and inhuman. This was a human, A Life 😢😢😢
Teen girl arrested for San Pedro double shooting
LOS ANGELES - Police Wednesday said that a 15-year-old girl was arrested in the shooting of a 19-year-old woman and a 13-year-old boy in San Pedro. The shooting was reported at 11:55 p.m. on Aug. 23 in the area of Mesa and First streets, east of Pacific Avenue. Investigators later learned the shooting occurred during an altercation with the suspect and the 19-year-old victim, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
Woman in wheelchair shot and killed in South LA
LOS ANGELES - The fatal shooting of a woman in a wheelchair in South Los Angeles Tuesday night may have been gang-related, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. It happened around 10 p.m. near E. 90th Street and Central Avenue. According to police, two men walked up to a...
Man arrested after Eagle Rock standoff
Eagle Rock -- A man suspected of holding a woman hostage in a car during a domestic dispute was arrested Tuesday evening after a nearly three-hour standoff. Police were originally called to the 1900 block of Poppy Peak Drive at 4:35 p.m. regarding a man with a gun, said LAPD spokesman Tony Im.
Suspect in home burglary remains at large
A suspect in a West Hollywood home burglary who was captured on video remains at large. Capt. Bill Moulder of the West Hollywood Sheriff’s Station confirmed the man suspected of burglarizing a home on the 700 block of Westbourne Ave. is the man seen in this video still above.
Family Horrified as Man Shot to Death at Engagement Party, Suspect Remains on the Run
The family of a man shot to death could be heard wailing late Sunday night after an argument between two men at an engagement party in Northridge ended in tragedy. The LAPD said the shooting occurred just after 11 p.m. in the parking lot of a party rental hall “with several hundred party goers,” when a 30-year-old Hispanic suspect shot 29-year-old Edgar Rodriguez of Anaheim, multiple times. Cops say Rodriguez and the suspect were attending the party—a family member’s engagement—when the pair, along with a number of other guests, “engaged in an altercation.” The suspect fired multiple times, hitting Rodriguez...
$5K reward offered to find man wanted for attempted homicide of police officer in La Puente
LA PUENTE, Calif. - U.S. Marshals on Tuesday announced a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of a suspect wanted in connection with the shooting of a police officer in La Puente in August. According to the U.S. Marshals Service, 25-year-old Jose Ortega was involved...
Woman shot and killed in L.A.’s Green Meadows neighborhood
A gunman is being sought after a woman was shot and killed in the Green Meadows neighborhood of Los Angeles Tuesday night. The shooting was reported around 10:18 p.m. near the intersection of South Central Avenue and East 90th Street. Arriving officers located a woman down with gunshot wounds, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson […]
Deadly Los Angeles Shooting Suspects Flee in Rolls-Royce, Cops Say
Three men wanted in connection with a fatal shooting in Los Angeles fled the scene in a Rolls-Royce SUV, cops said. The attack, which unfolded Tuesday morning near the JW Marriott hotel in the downtown area of the city, left one unidentified man with multiple gunshot wounds. Paramedics with the Los Angeles Fire Department pronounced the man dead, LAPD spokesperson officer Lizeth Lomeli said, adding that several suspects had fled the scene in a white SUV, which had been identified as a Rolls-Royce in early reports of the attack. The case is now being investigated as a homicide, with detectives seeking to establish whether the shooting took place in the parking lot or the lobby of the luxury hotel. “Due to the location and the density of the population, there’s obviously a lot of camera footage that our detectives have to canvas through,” Lomeli said. “We’re not yet releasing images looking for suspects.”Read more at The Daily Beast.
Judge refuses to dismiss murder charges against Rebecca Grossman in fatal Westlake Village crash
LOS ANGELES - A judge Wednesday rejected a defense motion seeking the dismissal of murder charges against the co-founder of the Grossman Burn Foundation, who allegedly struck and killed two young brothers in a Westlake Village crosswalk and fled the scene. Rebecca Grossman, 59, was ordered on May 5 to...
Car crashes into San Pedro church following hit-and-run
A driver fled the scene of a two-car crash that happened in San Pedro overnight, the Los Angeles Police Department said. Video from the incident shows the driver crashed into a parked car at 18th and Mesa streets and then appeared to leave their vehicle behind. Another vehicle hit the exterior of a church, but […]
Two men fatally stabbed in South LA; suspect arrest
Authorities were investigating a pair of fatal stabbings that occurred in South Los Angeles early Saturday morning. The attack is said to have occurred at around 12:15 a.m. in the 300 block of West 77th Street, where first responders arrived to find two men stabbed to death. According to investigators...
Authorities ID Compton man shot to death in vehicle
LOS ANGELES – A Compton man was identified Tuesday as the victim of a shooting into a vehicle just blocks from a South Los Angeles police station. Khristian Phillips was the 26-year-old passenger in the vehicle, according to the coroner’s office. The shooting was reported at 12:05 a.m....
3 charged in violent robbery spree, including pistol-whipping and Rolex theft in Rowland Heights 99 Ranch Market parking lot
More than three weeks after an arrest was made in the July pistol-whipping and robbery of an Asian-American couple in Rowland Heights, Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced Tuesday that three men have been charged for that incident and “a series of of daytime robberies over the past five months.” In addition to […]
Person shot outside downtown L.A. hotel; suspects flee in Rolls-Royce
Police are investigating a shooting outside of the JW Marriott hotel in downtown Los Angeles Tuesday morning. Officers responded to the 800 block of West Olympic Boulevard around 4:50 a.m. where they found a victim unconscious and not breathing, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson said. Police would not confirm the victim had died, however, […]
Authorities ID second man stabbed to death in South LA
LOS ANGELES – The second of two men stabbed to death in South Los Angeles was publicly identified Monday. Anthony Phillips Sr. was a 59-year-old Los Angeles resident, according to the coroner’s office, which earlier identified the other victim as 63- year-old Hosie Jackson of Los Angeles. The...
Authorities ID man found shot to death in Windsor Hills alley
LOS ANGELES – A man found shot to death in an alley in the View Park-Windsor Hills community of unincorporated Los Angeles County was a 32-year- old Los Angeles resident, authorities said Tuesday. Donavon Rochelle died from a gunshot wound to the head and was the victim of a...
U.S. Marshals offer $5K reward to find man who allegedly shot at undercover officer in La Puente
The U.S. Marshals Service is offering a $5,000 reward Tuesday for information leading to the capture of a man who authorities say shot at undercover officers in La Puente last month.Jose Ortega, 25, is wanted in connection with the Aug. 10 shooting of an undercover detective assigned to the Los Angeles Interagency Metropolitan Police Apprehension Crime Task Force, or LA IMPACT. One suspect has already been arrested in the shooting.The undercover officers were conducting an investigation in the area when they were confronted by the suspects under investigation, according to Los Angeles County sheriff's homicide Detective Matthew Landreth. The suspects...
Convicted murderer Kaushal Niroula killed in Riverside County Jail
A convicted murderer in a high-profile Palm Springs case has been killed during an altercation at the Cois Byrd Detention Center on Tuesday. Kaushal Niroula According to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department, just after 2:30 pm, 41-year-old Kaushal Niroula was found at the jail unresponsive. Deputies and medical staff initiated medical aid while waiting for The post Convicted murderer Kaushal Niroula killed in Riverside County Jail appeared first on KESQ.
Authorities ID man killed in downtown shooting
Authorities Wednesday identified a man who was fatally shot near the JW Marriott hotel in downtown Los Angeles and continued their investigation into the killing. The shooting was reported at 4:45 a.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of West Olympic Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Elijah Wildridge,...
Police: 2 teens arrested for 15-year-old boy’s shooting death in Miami-Dade
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Two teenage boys are facing charges for the recent murder of a 15-year-old boy in Miami-Dade County’s Gladeview neighborhood. Detectives arrested Davione Marquise Nelson, 16; and Spirit Iday Reath, 15, on Friday. Corrections held Davione and Spirit without bond on Tuesday after booking them at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in Miami-Dade.
