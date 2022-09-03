ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westlake, OH

Morning Journal

Amherst volleyball: Comets reload, eye state tournament return

Amherst made history in 2021, with its first appearance in the state tournament in 20 years under first-year coach Felicia Sanchez. In Year 2 of her coaching career with the Comets, Sanchez believes they have what it takes for back-to-back regional championships. “It is a (reload),” Sanchez said. “We have...
AMHERST, OH
cityofmentor.com

FUN FACTS: 10 Things About Mentor You Probably Didn’t Know!

Here are some fun little known facts about our hometown!. Former Ohio State football coach, Jim Tressel, was born in Mentor, Ohio in 1952. His father, Lee, coached at Mentor High School from 1950 to 1955 during which time he put together a 34- game winning streak before moving on to Massillon High School and then Baldwin Wallace.
MENTOR, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

It’s time to focus on your grass – AJ has suggestions

AVON, Ohio (WJW) — September is the time of year when we need to turn out attention to our lawns and focus on all things grass related according to AJ Petitti. This means taking care of weeds, re-seeding and more and Fox 8’s Wayne Dawson gets the rundown. AJ is the president of Petitti Garden Centers and is a regular contributor on Fox 8 News in the Morning.
AVON, OH
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Ohio

If you happen to live in Ohio and you love to go out with your friends and family members from time to time, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing steakhouses in Ohio that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
OHIO STATE
Morning Journal

High school football notebook: Chardon defense keys Week 3 victory

The Ohio Prep Sports Writers Association compiles a list of top performers from around Ohio each week of the high school football season. Among the top performances and noteworthy items from Week 3 include:. • Chardon knocked off Naples First Baptist Academy (Fla.), 31-24 in overtime behind a big game...
CHARDON, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland Clinic to transform former Kmart into new Middleburg Heights health center

MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, Ohio -- An empty former Kmart at 17840 Bagley Road will be transformed into the Cleveland Clinic Middleburg Heights Family Health Center, with a targeted opening date of mid-summer 2023. Cleveland Clinic, Premier Development Partners and Middleburg Heights officials announced the project Wednesday (Sept. 7). The existing 93,000-square-foot...
MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, OH
Cleveland.com

Lakewood Community Festival set for Sept. 10 at Madison Park

LAKEWOOD, Ohio -- When it comes to attending the Lakewood Community Festival, most folks know it’s all about the pierogies, kielbasa and stuffed cabbage. “We’re looking forward to the usual combinations of ethnic foods -- all of the stuff made by the various churches in Birdtown,” Lakewood Community Festival Publicity Chair Karen Karp said.
LAKEWOOD, OH
wwnytv.com

Several students bitten by bats inside resident halls of Ohio college

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) – Nearly a dozen students at the College of Wooster in Ohio have come into contact with bats inside the resident halls since the start of the semester, according to school officials. Some students have been bitten by the bats, WOIO reports. “I guess I...
WOOSTER, OH

