4 Cities in Ohio Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America For 2022Joe MertensOhio State
3 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Football: Five takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 21-10 win over No. 5 Notre DameThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Places To Get Italian Beef Sandwiches in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
This Place in Westlake, Ohio Serves Delicious CrepesIsla ChiuWestlake, OH
Morning Journal
Amherst volleyball: Comets reload, eye state tournament return
Amherst made history in 2021, with its first appearance in the state tournament in 20 years under first-year coach Felicia Sanchez. In Year 2 of her coaching career with the Comets, Sanchez believes they have what it takes for back-to-back regional championships. “It is a (reload),” Sanchez said. “We have...
A cool million will get you the beautiful former Lake Erie home of the untouchable Elliot Ness: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A lakefront house that once was home to Eliot Ness -- the man who took on Chicago mob boss Al Capone and later tackled crime and corruption in Cleveland -- is on the market for the first time in a generation. We’re talking about the Bratenahl house...
Morning Journal
Columbia vs. Wellington volleyball: Raiders’ Cameron Baker keeps Dukes guessing in road sweep
Columbia operated like a well-oiled machine Sept. 6, and leading the charge was outside hitter Cameron Baker. She kept the Dukes’ defense guessing as the Raiders walked away with a clean sweep on the road. “I think it was the team (tonight),” Baker said. “The communication (on the court)....
cityofmentor.com
FUN FACTS: 10 Things About Mentor You Probably Didn’t Know!
Here are some fun little known facts about our hometown!. Former Ohio State football coach, Jim Tressel, was born in Mentor, Ohio in 1952. His father, Lee, coached at Mentor High School from 1950 to 1955 during which time he put together a 34- game winning streak before moving on to Massillon High School and then Baldwin Wallace.
Morning Journal
Perry High School football player heading up fundraiser to benefit autism group
A co-captain of the Perry High School football team is carrying out a game plan to raise funds for an area organization that serves people with autism. Jaden Hacking has organized an autism awareness event that’s being held in conjunction with Perry’s Sept. 9 home football game versus Chagrin Falls.
Cleveland News - Fox 8
It’s time to focus on your grass – AJ has suggestions
AVON, Ohio (WJW) — September is the time of year when we need to turn out attention to our lawns and focus on all things grass related according to AJ Petitti. This means taking care of weeds, re-seeding and more and Fox 8’s Wayne Dawson gets the rundown. AJ is the president of Petitti Garden Centers and is a regular contributor on Fox 8 News in the Morning.
The best pumpkin patches in Northeast Ohio
We asked News 5 viewers for the best places to get a pumpkin in Northeast Ohio, and unlike Charlie Brown's Great Pumpkin, they delivered.
Cedar Point retiring Top Thrill Dragster after nearly 20 seasons, park says
SANDUSKY, Ohio — Cedar Point announced that it’s retiring one of its most iconic coasters, the Top Thrill Dragster, after nearly 20 seasons. The announcement was made on the park’s social media pages around 9:40 a.m. The ride closed for the rest of the 2021 season after...
3 Great Steakhouses in Ohio
If you happen to live in Ohio and you love to go out with your friends and family members from time to time, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing steakhouses in Ohio that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
Morning Journal
High school football notebook: Chardon defense keys Week 3 victory
The Ohio Prep Sports Writers Association compiles a list of top performers from around Ohio each week of the high school football season. Among the top performances and noteworthy items from Week 3 include:. • Chardon knocked off Naples First Baptist Academy (Fla.), 31-24 in overtime behind a big game...
4 Cities in Ohio Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America For 2022
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from CBS News and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Four cities in the state of Ohio have been ranked as some of the most rat-infested cities in America.
Lakefront mansion that ‘Untouchable’ Eliot Ness once called home for sale in Ohio: Take a tour inside
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A lakefront house that once was home to Eliot Ness -- the man who took on Chicago mob boss Al Capone and later tackled crime and corruption in Cleveland -- is on the market for the first time in a generation. Listed at $995,000, the house...
cleveland19.com
Watch woman lead Parma police on chase through several cities in Northeast Ohio (video)
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - New video has been released from the near-hour-long chase between a 41-year-old woman and Parma police, leading officers through several cities in Northeast Ohio. The early-morning chase on Aug. 25 ended in Cleveland’s Tremont neighborhood. The chase lasted 56 minutes, according to Lt. Dan Ciryak of...
Cleveland Clinic to transform former Kmart into new Middleburg Heights health center
MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, Ohio -- An empty former Kmart at 17840 Bagley Road will be transformed into the Cleveland Clinic Middleburg Heights Family Health Center, with a targeted opening date of mid-summer 2023. Cleveland Clinic, Premier Development Partners and Middleburg Heights officials announced the project Wednesday (Sept. 7). The existing 93,000-square-foot...
Vote for Friday Night Touchdown Game of the Week
FOX 8’s award-winning ‘Friday Night Touchdown’ is back for its 26th season and better than ever.
Lakewood Community Festival set for Sept. 10 at Madison Park
LAKEWOOD, Ohio -- When it comes to attending the Lakewood Community Festival, most folks know it’s all about the pierogies, kielbasa and stuffed cabbage. “We’re looking forward to the usual combinations of ethnic foods -- all of the stuff made by the various churches in Birdtown,” Lakewood Community Festival Publicity Chair Karen Karp said.
wwnytv.com
Several students bitten by bats inside resident halls of Ohio college
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) – Nearly a dozen students at the College of Wooster in Ohio have come into contact with bats inside the resident halls since the start of the semester, according to school officials. Some students have been bitten by the bats, WOIO reports. “I guess I...
Great sportsmanship star of local football game
While some athletes and coaches take a "win at all costs " approach to sports, a local high school football player is being saluted for a display of empathy not often seen on the gridiron.
When could it snow in Northeast Ohio?
It's almost too painful to talk about, but sooner or later, snow is coming for Northeast Ohio this winter. So we decided to look at when the white stuff is most likely to hit.
Blocked punt by Archbishop Hoban’s Jordan Pritchard-Sewell voted as high school play of the week in Ohio for week 2
Congratulations to Archbishop Hoban’s Jordan Pritchard-Sewell for being voted as Ohio high school play of the week!
