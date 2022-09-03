ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eddie Kingston Before AEW All Out: CM Punk Is A Bitch, Maybe Phillip Wants To Be Loved Like Me

Eddie Kingston and CM Punk spent the fall of 2021 feuding with each other, leading to a match at AEW Full Gear 2021, which was won by Punk. During a promo on the August 17 episode of AEW Dynamite, Punk brought Kingston's name back into the mix while building his match with Jon Moxley, saying Kingston was the "second best Kingston and the third best Eddie" he's ever been in the ring with. Kofi Kingston, Eddie Guerrero, and Fast Eddie were the names Punk considered above Kingston.
AEW All Out 2022 - House Of Black vs. Sting, Darby Allin, And Miro Result

House of Black outsmarted. Sting, Darby Allin, and Miro bested House of Black (Malakai Black, Brody King, & Buddy Matthews) at AEW All Out 2022 in trios action. The finish saw Sting spit mist into the eyes of Black, catch him off guard as he was going for the black mass. Allin capitalized by catching Black with the last supper pin.
Swerve Strickland Releases Music Video For 'Lifeline'

Swerve Strickland continues to make moves outside of wrestling. Coming off a successful defense of the AEW Tag Team Championships, Swerve Strickland release his music video for "Lifeline." The song features Anthiny King. Fans can watch the video in the embedded player above. "Lifeline" featuring Anthiny King (Official Music Video)
Drew McIntyre Discusses Using 'Broken Dreams' At WWE Clash At The Castle

Drew McIntyre finally used "Broken Dreams" at WWE Clash at the Castle, and he opened up about the move after the show. McIntyre has been teasing his former theme song's return for a long time , and it was utilized as part of his entrance at the premium live event on September 3. At WWE's first stadium show in the United Kingdom in over 30 years, "The Scottish Warrior" challenged Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, and "Broken Dreams" made it an even more memorable moment.
Liv Morgan Names Sarah Logan As The Released WWE Star She Wants To Return

WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Liv Morgan wants to see Sarah Logan return to the company. Since Triple H was named the head of WWE creative on July 25, several stars who were previously have come back to WWE. Karrion Kross, Dakota Kai, and Dexter Lumis have all been featured acts on their respective shows since their return.
Rhea Ripley On Her Heel Turn: It Was Really Important, I Was Becoming Too Lovey-Dovey

Rhea Ripley says her character change has allowed her to be herself again. In recent months, Ripley has turned heel and aligned with The Judgment Day. This persona is a stark contrast from the version of the former champion fans had been seeing on Raw; she was a babyface for a number of months, and she had been teaming up with Nikki A.S.H. and Liv Morgan.
Dexter Lumis Stalks The Miz, The Judgment Day Attacks Edge, Owens Wins Again | RAW Fight Size

Here is your post-Monday Night Raw fight size update for September 6, 2022:. - Dexter Lumis continued to haunt The Miz on Monday. After he previously kidnapped the former WWE Champion, he again got his hands on The A-Lister. In the main event, The Miz challenged WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley for the gold in a Steel Cage Match. In the closing moments, The Miz was about to escape the cage, but Lumis suddenly appeared under the ring. The sight scared The MIz back into the ring, where Lashley dropped him with a Spear for the win. After the bell, Lumis choked The Miz out.
Damon Kemp Explains His Betrayal, Breakker And Bate Team Up, Ricochet Bounces Back | NXT Fight Size

Here is your post-NXT 2.0 fight size update for September 6. - Damon Kemp explained why he turned on the Diamond Mine at NXT Worlds Collide. He stated that he was tired of being pushed to the side and not given a voice. Kemp made it clear that he saw the conflict between Roderick Strong and the Creed Brothers coming, and he stirred it up because he wanted to destroy Diamond Mine from within.
Gunther: I'm Open To Being Involved Somehow With NXT Europe, It Has A Lot Of Potential

Gunther says he's open to being involved with NXT Europe. Previously, as WALTER, Gunther had a successful run as the NXT UK Champion. He was one of the faces of the brand before he moved overseas. Since then, he has been called up to SmackDown, where he is now the WWE Intercontinental Champion. Meanwhile, in August, WWE announced that NXT UK will be going on hiatus ahead of the launch of NXT Europe next year.
Major League Wrestling Partners With Range Sports, Court Bauer Comments

Major League Wrestling has formed a new partnership in the hopes of reaching new heights. As reported by Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, MLW has partnered with Range Sports, which is led by president Will Funk, who worked for WarnerMedia for the past two decades. There, he had an influential role as the Executive Vice President and made major moves like the NBA on TNT partnership and, alongside CBS, the acquisition of March Madness. Under his guidance, WarnerMedia also started making original programming.
