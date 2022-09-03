ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canby, OR

The Oregonian

Reser Stadium’s $5 million video board gave Oregon State a few nervous moments, but the ‘cool’ factor is undeniable

Oregon State athletics had a new $5 million toy to play with. But like a child eyeing a gift under the tree, it wondered if Christmas was ever going to come. There were a few nervous moments in the days leading up to last Saturday’s season opener against Boise State. Reser Stadium’s new 6,750-square foot video board, the big promise to OSU fans as this season’s most exciting addition, made it to the finish line.
CORVALLIS, OR
WWEEK

Oregon’s Wildfire Season Has One Especially Dangerous Weekend Ahead

As much as Portlanders enjoy complaining about the weather, we’ve got it easy right now. Yes, Portland exceeded 90 degrees this afternoon—the 28th time that’s happened this summer. But the Willamette Valley has avoided the excruciating heat dome that’s scorching much of the West this week, setting records from Salt Lake City to San Jose.
OREGON STATE
pdxmonthly.com

Portland's Best Pizza

By the slice or by the pie, Portland proves that you don’t need to adhere to the rules to make the best pizzas out there. What would happen if, instead of trying to make pizza just the way it’s made in New York or Naples, we just tried to make pizza that tastes good? As our very own Karen Brooks points out in Chef’s Table: Pizza, perhaps the defining style of a Portland pizza is that there is no single defining style—and our willingness to break the rules is exactly what makes it so good. Lovely’s Fifty Fifty is the poster child of this mantra right now, with toppings ranging from fermented tomato to marigold petals atop a sourdough crust. But plenty of other pizzaiolos are playing with local grains, seasonal produce, and year-round staples like Wisconsin brick cheese and Ezzo pepperoni. Whether you like your pizza round or square, thick-crusted or thin, these are our favorite spots at which to grab a pie.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Fans turn out to PIR for last day of Grand Prix of Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Sunday marked the last day of the Grand Prix of Portland, the 28th running in Rose City. Fans flocked to the Portland International Speedway to witness the final race. Some were longtime members of the IndyCar community, like Steve and Kathy Mezzanatto. “We’ve been out here...
PORTLAND, OR
boomerpdx.com

DREAM STREET: 82ND AVENUE PORTLAND OREGON

No, it’s not a dream, but a street of dreams. And those dreams came to life. What goes better with a dream than hope that it all comes true. Hoping for the best day in Oregon is an exercise in futility most of the time. Why? Because we’ve got...
PORTLAND, OR
West Linn Tidings

Secret Lake Oswego Forest Hills location for sale

Sponsored story - Twilight Preview - Thursday, Sept. 8 from 4 - 6 p.m. - 929 Cumberland Road, Forest Hills neighborhood - 5 bedroom - 6.5 bath - $2,800,000 This amazing, one-of-a-kind custom home offers a casual elegance vibe typically found in Santa Barbara homes. Residing in the sought-after Forest Hills neighborhood, the new owners of this home will feel blessed to have purchased a true hidden gem in the Lake Oswego community. Best of all, this home also has access to the coveted Forest Hills easement on Oswego Lake. Enjoy the easement's picnic tables, swing set, diving board,...
LAKE OSWEGO, OR
WWEEK

Portland Is on a Record Pace for Liquor Shoplifting

Oregon’s booze thieves are getting bolder. Shoplifting at state liquor stores has skyrocketed and is only getting worse, data from the Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission shows. “I’m trying to scream and shout from the rooftops,” says Dan Miner, owner of two Portland liquor stores. “This stuff is on...
PORTLAND, OR
KTVL

Oregon council finally approves Measure 110 funding in all counties

PORTLAND, Ore. — After plodding through what has been described as a slow process by Oregon health officials, the Measure 110 Oversight and Accountability Council has approved the 36th and final Oregon county for drug treatment and recovery services funding. Measure 110, the landmark drug decriminalization measure approved by...
PORTLAND, OR
hereisoregon.com

The Cheese and Meat Festival opens in Portland

Gouda, salumi, gruyere, oh my! (Was that too cheesy?) The deliciously indulgent Cheese and Meat Festival has expanded to Portland this year, bringing with it an array of Oregon’s finest flavors. Get ready to mingle with artisanal food and beverage vendors showcasing multiple samples of their finest creations on November 12, 2022 at the Leftbank Annex in north Portland.
PORTLAND, OR
idesignarch.com

Resort-Style Lakeside Home with Boathouse

This waterfront home in Lake Oswego, Oregon is a cozy private lakeside retreat. Enjoy morning coffee on the patio or watch sunset by the lake. The living room features large folding doors, seamlessly connecting indoor and outdoor spaces. A boathouse by the backyard deck provides the ultimate waterfront lifestyle. Via:...
LAKE OSWEGO, OR
WWEEK

Three Hotels Approaching Foreclosure in the Heart of Portland Offer a Warning to City Leaders

In an era when people can work from anywhere, few choose downtown Portland. That’s clear from a July study by ECONorthwest, not yet finalized, which shows that on any given day, there are 55% fewer workers downtown than there were before the pandemic. In the same report, consultants estimated it would take until 2034 for office vacancy in downtown Portland to drop below 10%—the ideal range.
PORTLAND, OR

