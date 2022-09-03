Read full article on original website
arkansasrazorbacks.com
SEC Announces Arkansas 2022-23 MBB League Schedule
FAYETTEVILLE – The Southeastern Conference has announced Arkansas’ 2022-23 conference men’s basketball schedule. The Razorbacks will have four home league games on Saturday, punctuated by the regular-season finale versus Kentucky (Mar. 4) in Bud Walton Arena. Head coach Eric Musselman will open the fourth year of his...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Soccer Heads West to Face No. 13 BYU and Grand Canyon
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. –Arkansas soccer (4-1-0) will head west for a ranked matchup with No. 13 BYU (3-1-1) on Thursday, Sept. 8, and then travel to Phoenix, Arizona and face Grand Canyon (4-1-1) on Sunday, Sept. 11. The Hogs and Cougars have met once on the pitch, last season at...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Fall Classic Set for Sept. 30
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The Razorbacks’ annual Fall Classic is set for 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30, at Baum-Walker Stadium. The intrasquad scrimmage is free for the public to attend. Gates will open at 5 p.m., and parking for the event is free. Concession stands will be closed, but...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Knox: The fun is in the winning
Trey Knox is a different person than when he first arrived on Arkansas’ campus—literally. He started for the Razorbacks as a freshman wide receiver, and is now a bulked-up tight end and No. 1 on the depth chart. Sometimes, the idea of less playing time or a position...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Taylor Ewert earns SEC Runner of the Week honor
BIRMINGHAM – Claiming a victory in the Oklahoma State Cowboy Preview earned Razorback sophomore Taylor Ewert a share of the women’s SEC Runner of the Week honor, the conference office announced on Tuesday. Ewert, the SEC Freshman of the Year for the 2020 cross country season, raced for...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Episode 173: Trey Knox
Trey Knox is a different person than when he first arrived on Arkansas’ campus — literally. He started for the Razorbacks as a freshman wide receiver, and is now a bulked-up tight end and No. 1 on the depth chart. Sometimes, the idea of less playing time or a position change has a player looking elsewhere. But not Knox. He loves Fayetteville and wanted to fight for his place on the team. Knox has emerged as a leader for a Razorback team filled with confidence. And he believes last season’s 9-4 record helped everyone realize there are bigger things to come. Knox wanted to be a Razorback. Now he wants to help lead the Hogs to new heights.
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Abbey Pierce and The Sinners to Headline HogTown Saturday
HogTown, the pregame destination for Razorback fans of all ages, is located on Maple Street just north of Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium between Razorback Road and Stadium Drive. This free event will begin four hours prior to Saturday’s game against South Carolina and conclude 30 minutes prior to kickoff...
