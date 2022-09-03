Read full article on original website
Though they've only performed it live 387 times in 39 years, Metallica have made "Ride the Lightning" a regular staple in their 2022 tour setlists. When they pulled it out as the night's fourth song at their recent show in Buffalo—following "Enter Sandman" and right before the crowd-pleasing "The Memory Remains"—the fans who packed Highmark Stadium responded with the same intensity the track has embodied for decades.
Metallica's 1992 co-headlining tour with Guns N' Roses was not without its fair share of chaos, particularly the show at the Olympic Stadium in Montreal where James Hetfield suffered second-degree burns as a result of a pyrotechnics accident. Pete Cappadocia, who was working as GN'R's pyro tech on that tour, has recalled what caused the Metallica frontman's accident in a new interview on the Appetite for Distortion podcast.
Metallica's Black Album was one of the most polarizing moments of their career, as it saw the legends shift from thrash brutality to polished stadium anthems. Slipknot's Corey Taylor is among the many Metallica fans who had to sit with it for a while before truly admiring it. Taylor, who...
Following the release of their live performance of "Ride the Lightning" in Buffalo, Metallica have shared another pro-shot video from the same show, this time their encore opener, ...And Justice For All's "Blackened." Check it out in the video below. Watch Metallica Perform "Blackened" Live in Buffalo. The only writing...
Something special happens when Metallica play their most famous song in the third spot in their setlist. Normally reserved for the finale, "Enter Sandman" received a new lease on life a few months ago when Metallica moved it up much earlier in their live shows. Now, instead of coming right after the slower "Nothing Else Matters" and closing the night out, Metallica have been typically performing "Enter Sandman" between "Creeping Death" and "Ride the Lightning." When you sandwich a song between those two thrashers, it gets taken to a whole new level.
Kirk Hammett lamented Metallica’s slow progress when it comes to making albums, with the band having released 10 titles during their 40-year existence. Their most recent title, Hardwired… to Self-Destruct, arrived almost six years ago, and there had been an eight-year gap between that record and the previous one, Death Magnetic. Band members have discussed the concept of increasing the pace, but it hasn’t happened.
The first time Metallica performed in Buffalo, N.Y., was on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 1983. While they were touring the country on their Kill 'Em All For One tour, they stopped by Buffalo to open for Motörhead at Rooftop Skyroom on Seneca Street. Tickets were $8 at the door and Metallica put together an intense 10-song set, opening with "Hit the Lights" and closing the night with "Motorbreath."
Ghost mastermind Tobias Forge has never been shy about his love for Metallica. (Even the group’s cover of “Enter Sandman” – from 2021’s The Metallica Blacklist tribute album – is affectionately imaginative.) During a recent chat with AL.com, Forge admitted that he admires the iconic thrash quartet not only creatively but also commercially, especially during their initial decade.
Metallica's "Master of Puppets" has been all over the place this summer. Slipknot have made their fair share of headlines as well. And now TikTok and YouTube rising star Devin Taylor has made his musical Reese's Peanut Butter Cup by dipping Metallica's chocolate in Slipknot's peanut butter to provide a "serious f--king treat" that's become beloved by many via his platforms.
Metallica has played some memorable gigs in Pittsburgh, Pa. over the years, starting with their first area appearance in 1988 as part of the Monsters of Rock package tour with Van Halen. In total, they’ve notched 11 appearances in the Steel City, including a stop at Three Rivers Stadium in the summer of 1992 on their co-headlining run with Guns N’ Roses.
Metallica unleashed ...And Justice For All, their fourth studio album—and first full-length following the death of Cliff Burton — on Aug. 25, 1988... Believe it or not, there seems to be no definitive answer to the simple question, "When was ...And Justice For All actually released?" Well, until we managed to track down an official response from Metallica's team. But before we get to that, let's examine how this has played out over the years and why there has been such widespread confusion and uncertainty.
Metallica and pop-punk? You know it had to happen. So prepare yourself — there's now a pop-punk cover version of Metallica's "Master of Puppets." Created by the artists Todd Barriage and Kala, the pop-punk take on the classic metal cut was no doubt spurred by the song's renewed popularity thanks to Stranger Things 4.
It has been reported that Metallica frontman James Hetfield and his wife of 25 years, Francesca, have intentions on getting divorced and, speaking to TMZ, Francesca lamented that the relationship had "come to this." TMZ originally alleged that a "source close to the former couple" informed them that James had...
Producing an album is a lot of work, but someone's got to do it. From inception to finished product, the making of an album involves a number of both creative and technical moving parts: selecting session musicians, guiding the arrangements, ensuring the quality of the recording, etc. The end result, hopefully, is the fruition of the artist's vision for the album, whatever that may be.
For a band to play 150 shows in a year, they've got to have stamina. Also, touring musicians have to be lucky. In order make at least 150 shows in a year, a band needs to play one concert (roughly) every two-and-a-half days. That means dodging illnesses, tour bus breakdowns, personality conflicts, etc., everything that can get in the way of keeping a schedule tight. Not to mention, they may still be taking a couple holidays and just getting a few days rest with the fam.
