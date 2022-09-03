ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ultimate Metallica

Watch Metallica Crush Buffalo With Live Performance of ‘Ride the Lightning’

Though they've only performed it live 387 times in 39 years, Metallica have made "Ride the Lightning" a regular staple in their 2022 tour setlists. When they pulled it out as the night's fourth song at their recent show in Buffalo—following "Enter Sandman" and right before the crowd-pleasing "The Memory Remains"—the fans who packed Highmark Stadium responded with the same intensity the track has embodied for decades.
BUFFALO, NY
Ultimate Metallica

Pyro Tech Recalls What Caused James Hetfield’s 1992 Burn Accident

Metallica's 1992 co-headlining tour with Guns N' Roses was not without its fair share of chaos, particularly the show at the Olympic Stadium in Montreal where James Hetfield suffered second-degree burns as a result of a pyrotechnics accident. Pete Cappadocia, who was working as GN'R's pyro tech on that tour, has recalled what caused the Metallica frontman's accident in a new interview on the Appetite for Distortion podcast.
Ultimate Metallica

‘Gripping Your Pillow Tight': Watch Metallica Perform ‘Enter Sandman’ at PNC Park

Something special happens when Metallica play their most famous song in the third spot in their setlist. Normally reserved for the finale, "Enter Sandman" received a new lease on life a few months ago when Metallica moved it up much earlier in their live shows. Now, instead of coming right after the slower "Nothing Else Matters" and closing the night out, Metallica have been typically performing "Enter Sandman" between "Creeping Death" and "Ride the Lightning." When you sandwich a song between those two thrashers, it gets taken to a whole new level.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Ultimate Metallica

Kirk Hammett Laments Metallica’s Slow Album Progress

Kirk Hammett lamented Metallica’s slow progress when it comes to making albums, with the band having released 10 titles during their 40-year existence. Their most recent title, Hardwired… to Self-Destruct, arrived almost six years ago, and there had been an eight-year gap between that record and the previous one, Death Magnetic. Band members have discussed the concept of increasing the pace, but it hasn’t happened.
MUSIC
Ultimate Metallica

Stream and Download Metallica’s Entire Concert in Buffalo, New York

The first time Metallica performed in Buffalo, N.Y., was on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 1983. While they were touring the country on their Kill 'Em All For One tour, they stopped by Buffalo to open for Motörhead at Rooftop Skyroom on Seneca Street. Tickets were $8 at the door and Metallica put together an intense 10-song set, opening with "Hit the Lights" and closing the night with "Motorbreath."
BUFFALO, NY
Ultimate Metallica

Ghost’s Tobias Forge – ‘I Want to Be What Metallica Was in the ’80s’

Ghost mastermind Tobias Forge has never been shy about his love for Metallica. (Even the group’s cover of “Enter Sandman” – from 2021’s The Metallica Blacklist tribute album – is affectionately imaginative.) During a recent chat with AL.com, Forge admitted that he admires the iconic thrash quartet not only creatively but also commercially, especially during their initial decade.
ROCK MUSIC
Ultimate Metallica

Metallica’s ‘Master of Puppets’ in the Style of Slipknot Is the Heavy We Need Right Now

Metallica's "Master of Puppets" has been all over the place this summer. Slipknot have made their fair share of headlines as well. And now TikTok and YouTube rising star Devin Taylor has made his musical Reese's Peanut Butter Cup by dipping Metallica's chocolate in Slipknot's peanut butter to provide a "serious f--king treat" that's become beloved by many via his platforms.
MUSIC
Ultimate Metallica

When Was Metallica’s ‘…And Justice For All’ Actually Released?

Metallica unleashed ...And Justice For All, their fourth studio album—and first full-length following the death of Cliff Burton — on Aug. 25, 1988... Believe it or not, there seems to be no definitive answer to the simple question, "When was ...And Justice For All actually released?" Well, until we managed to track down an official response from Metallica's team. But before we get to that, let's examine how this has played out over the years and why there has been such widespread confusion and uncertainty.
MUSIC
Ultimate Metallica

Photos: How Woodstock ’99 Progressed Into Absolute Chaos

The original Woodstock, which took place in August of 1969, was an important weekend for the counterculture movement, and featured performances from some of the biggest musical acts at the time. Organized by Michael Lang, it was meant to be three days of "peace and music," and while its initial...
MUSIC
Ultimate Metallica

Top 25 Rock Producers

Producing an album is a lot of work, but someone's got to do it. From inception to finished product, the making of an album involves a number of both creative and technical moving parts: selecting session musicians, guiding the arrangements, ensuring the quality of the recording, etc. The end result, hopefully, is the fruition of the artist's vision for the album, whatever that may be.
MUSIC
Ultimate Metallica

Rock + Metal Bands That Played Over 150 Shows in One Year

For a band to play 150 shows in a year, they've got to have stamina. Also, touring musicians have to be lucky. In order make at least 150 shows in a year, a band needs to play one concert (roughly) every two-and-a-half days. That means dodging illnesses, tour bus breakdowns, personality conflicts, etc., everything that can get in the way of keeping a schedule tight. Not to mention, they may still be taking a couple holidays and just getting a few days rest with the fam.
ROCK MUSIC
Ultimate Metallica

Ultimate Metallica

