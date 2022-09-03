Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Lightfoot Calls Governor Abbott Unpatriotic and RacistTom HandyTexas State
3 Great Pizza Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Yelp reviewers rated this McLean, Virginia restaurant number two in the countryEllen EastwoodMclean, VA
Teen killed in undercover drug sting.Jamel El AminWoodbridge, VA
Man Disappears 3 Days Before He's Set To TestifyJeffery MacCatonsville, MD
mocoshow.com
Zinnia Brings on Former Republic Chef Danny Wells to Launch ‘Upscale Dining Room’
Zinnia opened in fall 2021 at 9201 Colesville Rd, the longtime home of Mrs. K’s Tollhouse in Silver Spring. Since opening, Zinnia has rolled out its beer and wine garden, cafè, tavern, and is today is launching its fine dining restaurant led by former Republic chef Danny Wells, according to Washingtonian.
mocoshow.com
17th Annual Festival Salvadorenisimo to Take Place on September 11
The 17th Annual Festival Salvadorenisimo is back at Montgomery County Fairgrounds in Gaithersburg on September 11th to celebrate the Independence Day of El Salvador. Doors open at 11am and the festivities will go until nightfall. This event brings in over 15,000 attendees each year. The main stage will feature performances...
mocoshow.com
PIKEtoberfest To Take Place on Sunday, October 2 at Pike & Rose
Spend the day with family and friends at North Bethesda’s Premier Fall Festival, PIKEtoberfest. The Annual PIKEtoberfest community celebration returns and will be held Sunday, October 2, 12 – 4 p.m. at North Bethesda’s Pike & Rose. Additional details below:. • WHAT: PIKEtoberfest at North Bethesda’s Pike...
mocoshow.com
Vocelli Pizza in Germantown Available for Sale
Vocelli Pizza, which has operated at 12311 Middlebrook Rd in Germantown since 2006, is available for sale. According the listing, the asking price for the franchise is $125,000. The current lease of the store is up in February 2023 and, according to the listing, potential new owners can extend the...
mocoshow.com
Fryer’s Roadside Available for Sale in Colesville
Fryer’s Roadside, described as “a traditional walk-up window Chicken Shack/Ice Cream Stand”, is available for sale for an asking price of $150,000. The restaurant, located at 12830 New Hampshire Ave (former location of Chopaan Kabob House) in Colesville’s Meadowood Shopping Center, has been open for a little over a year.
mocoshow.com
Kusshi Plans to Open Downtown Silver Spring Location in Coming Weeks
Back in September 2021 we let you know that Kusshi, a popular sushi restaurant in Pike & Rose, would be opening a new location called Kusshi.ko in Downtown Silver Spring, taking over the location that was formerly occupied by Gusto in Downtown Silver Spring (8512 Fenton Street). The restaurant has since dropped the “ko” from its name, but we are told the restaurant could open in as little as two weeks.
mocoshow.com
Classes for Adults to Learn Basic Bicycle Skills and Training Will Be Available in September, October and November
The Washington Area Bicycle Association (WABA), in collaboration with the Montgomery County Department of Transportation, this fall will continue its series of classes to teach adults how to ride bicycles—and how to do it safely. Classes will be held on Sunday, Sept. 11, at the Upper County Community Recreation Center in Gaithersburg; on Sunday, Oct. 16, at Westfall Montgomery Mall in Bethesda; and on Saturday, Nov. 5, at Wheaton Ice Rink in Wheaton Regional Park.
mocoshow.com
Germantown is 2nd Most Ethnically Diverse City/Area in the Country, According to Report
The personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on 2022’s Most & Least Ethnically Diverse Cities, with 4 of the top 10 cities/areas listed being in Montgomery County, including Germantown being ranked as the 2nd most ethnically diverse city/area in the country. To identify the most ethnically diverse places...
mocoshow.com
Smoothie King is Coming to Olney
Smoothie King will be opening an Olney location at the Olney Village Center, according to the First Washington Realty site plan and directory. It will be taking over the 980 SF space that was previously home to Party USA at 18151 Village Center Drive, between IHOP and Pho & Grill.
mocoshow.com
Fall Cleaning of Montgomery County Public Parking Garages in Bethesda, Silver Spring and Wheaton to Begin on Sunday, Sept. 11
The Montgomery County Department of Transportation (MCDOT) on Sunday, Sept. 11, will begin its semi-annual interior washdown to degrease and clean 21 County-owned parking garages in Bethesda, Silver Spring and Wheaton on nights and weekends. The cleanings will start with the Silver Spring garages and are scheduled to conclude with the Wheaton garages on Friday, Nov. 4.
mocoshow.com
Beyond MoCo: The World’s Largest Pickle Party is Coming to Maryland
The Big Dill, which describes itself as the “#1 Pickle Party in the World”, returns to Power Plant Live! at 34 Market Pl in Baltimore on September 24 and 25. The two day event will include pickle sampling, concerts, carnival games, a pickle eating contest, a brine chugging competition, and an appearance by “Dilly” the pickle. Pickle flavored cupcakes, donuts, fudge, ice cream, and pizza are a few of the items that will be available for purchase at the event.
mocoshow.com
Miller’s Ale House To Close Permanently on Sunday, September 25th
Back in July we let you know that Miller’s Ale House would be closing permanently on Sunday, September 25th, after approximately a decade at 1471 Rockville Pike in Rockville. This evening we were told that the restaurant expects to operate at 100% until the last day. The location was previously home to Hooters before it moved across the Pike (and later closed) and Shakey’s before that. Miller’s Ale House is a Florida-based American restaurant and sports bar chain that was founded in 1988. The restaurant serves steaks, chicken, burgers, salads, seafood, and more. Though most of their locations are in Florida (over 50), there are over 30 other locations open across the east coast. Miller’s Ale House has nearby locations in Hyattsville and Sterling, VA locations.
mocoshow.com
Beyond MoCo: D.C. Area’s First Raising Cane’s Expected to Open Within Two Months
At the beginning of this year we let you know of Raising Cane’s planned expansion into the D.C. region with the first restaurant planned for Sterling, VA at 45545 Dulles Eastern Plaza in March. Per Biz Journals, supply chain disruptions and other factors designing and building out the space slowed its progress, but the restaurant now plans to open in late October or early November. Raising Cane’s aims to open 14 stores in the next year, stretching from suburban Baltimore to the Richmond area, with more to on tap for 2023 including Bowie, Dumfries, Manassas and Springfield. No Montgomery County locations have been announced yet.
mocoshow.com
MCFRS Respond to Fire at Recycling Center Wednesday Morning
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services responded to a fire at the Montgomery County Recycling Center (. 16105 Frederick Rd) near Shady Grove Road this morning just before 7am. According to Chief Spokesperson for MCFRS Pete Piringer, around 60 firefighters responded to a “large (deep seated) paper trash fire on the tipping room floor.” The fire has been contained and there were no injuries reported. We will post an update when more information becomes available.
mocoshow.com
Nava Thai to Close Permanently After This Weekend
Popular Wheaton Thai restaurant, Nava Thai, has announced that it will close permanently after Sunday, September 11th. The restaurant, which is located in the old Sir Walter Raleigh building at 11301 Fern St, has been open for approximately 15 years (most of them at the current location). The restaurant temporarily closed back in January 2020 for plumbing maintenance and was supposed to reopen in early March. The closure lasted nearly 11 months, with the restaurant reopening in December 2020.
mocoshow.com
Damascus 5K Returns for 13th Annual Run
The Damascus Freedom 5k is back for its 13th annual run. This event takes place along Magruder Branch Trail in Damascus, MD on Sunday, September 11th. This is a non-profit event that raises money for Disabled American Veterans, the USO, Hero Dogs, Fisher House, and the Wounded Warrior Project. Aside...
mocoshow.com
Paranormal Cirque Postpones Clarksburg Outlet Shows Indefinitely
Paranormal Cirque has postponed its planned Clarksburg Outlet shows from September 8-18th indefinitely due to permitting issues, according to a representative we spoke to from the company earlier today. In a corresponding move, the circus has extended its dates in Waldorf by adding shows from September 8th-11th. We were told that the shows have not yet been rescheduled and anyone interested in a refund can contact Paranormal Cirque via phone (941-704-8572) or the company website.
mocoshow.com
House Party With Over 600 Tickets Sold Prevented From Taking Place Sunday in Laytonsville
A large house party that had sold over 600 tickets and was scheduled to take place Sunday night in Laytonsville was cancelled after the owners of the home became aware of the event and alerted Montgomery County Police. According to a Tiktok video that was promoting the event, it promised to be the “DMV’s Biggest Mansion Pool Party” and was taking place on over “3+ acres of land” with “10+ security guards.” MCPD sent out a notice to the community on Sunday afternoon, stating “An event scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 4 in the 5900 block of Sundown Rd. in Laytonsville, has been cancelled. Montgomery County Police will be present and are advising attendees to stay away from the area and contact event organizers for a refund.”
fox5dc.com
Black L.U.V. Festival returns to Fort Dupont Park
The Black L.U.V. Festival returns to the Fort Dupont Park Amphitheater on Saturday to celebrate the best of black culture, arts and entertainment. Karen Baker, co-founder of the non-profit group Social Art and Culture, joins the show to tell us all about it!
mocoshow.com
Owners of Home Where Two Maryland Sisters Tragically Died in a Fire Last Month Face 58 Building Code Violations
Jillian Wiener, 21, and Lindsay Wiener, 19, both of Potomac, were killed in an early morning house fire in the Southampton hamlet of Noyac in August. The sisters, who are both graduates of The Holton Arms School in Bethesda, were vacationing with family, according to Lt. Susan Ralph of the Southampton Town Police Department. The owners of the home the Wiener family was renting now face 58 building code violations, according to a Daily Mail report.
