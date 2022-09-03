Read full article on original website
Juvenile Arrested in Shooting Death at Coachella Party
A juvenile suspected in a Coachella party shooting where a man died and a woman was injured was in custody Wednesday, officials said. Deputies from the Thermal sheriff’s station responded to a report of a loud party in the 53000 block of Calle Sanborn on Friday night, according to Sgt. Ed Baeza of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
Authorities Identify Man Shot to Death at Party in Coachella
Authorities Wednesday identified a man who died and a woman who was injured in a shooting at a party in Coachella. Deputies from the Thermal sheriff’s station responded to a report of a loud party in the 53000 block of Calle Sanborn on Friday night, according to Sgt. Ed Baeza from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
Teen Arrested in Deadly Shooting at Coachella House Party
A 17-year-old is behind bars Wednesday accused of killing one person and injuring another at a party in Coachella. Deputies with the Riverside County sheriff’s office responded to a report of a loud party in the 53000 block of Calle Sanborn on Friday around 11:51 p.m. While arriving at...
Felon Suspected of Fatally Shooting Man in Menifee
A felon suspected of gunning down a 58-year-old man in Menifee was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of murder. Arturo Recinos of Menifee was booked into the Byrd Detention Center in Murrieta in connection with the slaying of Jesus Carlon of Wildomar Tuesday. In addition to murder, Recinos was booked for...
27 arrested during street takeover in Pomona
POMONA, Calif. - Over two dozen people were arrested during an illegal street takeover in Pomona. California Highway Patrol officers were called to assist the Pomona Police Department Sunday night when a large group of vehicles took part in a street takeover. When officers arrived on scene, they saw a...
Inmate Killed in Murrieta Jail, Allegedly By Fellow Inmate
An inmate at the Cois Byrd Detention Center in Murrieta was killed by another inmate, authorities said Wednesday. Rodney Ronald Sanchez, 61, was accused of killing the unidentified male inmate during an altercation Tuesday, according to Sgt. Richard Carroll of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Carroll said the inmate...
Convicted murderer Kaushal Niroula killed in altercation at Riverside County Jail
A convicted murderer in a high profile Palm Springs murder has been killed during an altercation at the Cois Byrd Detention Center on Tuesday. According to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department, just after 2:30 pm, 41-year-old Kaushal Niroula was found at the jail unresponsive. Deputies and medical staff initiated medical aid while waiting for paramedics The post Convicted murderer Kaushal Niroula killed in altercation at Riverside County Jail appeared first on KESQ.
Authorities Arrest Suspect in Killing of Hemet Woman
Authorities have made an arrest in the killing of a Hemet woman this week, police announced Sunday. The suspect, a juvenile, was identified by Hemet police and taken into custody during an unrelated traffic stop by Riverside County Sheriff’s deputies, according to the Press Enterprise. Police have not released...
Coroner identifies 18-year-old La Quinta man killed in Coachella shooting
The Riverside County Coroner's office has released the identity of the 18-year-old killed in a shooting at a party over the weekend in Coachella. The shooting happened on Friday just before midnight on the 53000 block of Calle Sanborn in Coachella. According to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department, deputies were originally called to respond to The post Coroner identifies 18-year-old La Quinta man killed in Coachella shooting appeared first on KESQ.
Person in Wheelchair Killed by Vehicle on Jurupa Valley Road
A male in a wheelchair was killed early Monday when he was struck by a vehicle while in the middle of a Jurupa Valley road. The accident occurred at about 3:15 a.m. on Hall Avenue north of El Rio Avenue, according to Sgt. Javier Morando of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
Woman Charged With Murder in Fatal Hit-and-Run Crash
A 51-year-old woman suspected in a fatal hit-and-run crash in Desert Hot Springs was charged with murder Wednesday. Sheila Johnson of Desert Hot Springs was also charged with a felony count of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence, as well as sentence-enhancing allegations for fleeing the scene, being armed, causing great bodily harm and engaging in violent conduct, according to court records. She was also charged with a misdemeanor count for being an unlicensed operator.
Man Identified in Horrific Azusa Crash
AZUSA - Authorities identified a man who died in a violent crash that ripped apart an automobile. Robert Holloway, 39, was identified by the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner. He died from multiple traumatic injuries. His death was ruled accidental. First responders were called to the crash at...
Charges Filed Against Gang Member Suspected of Firearm Possession
A felon and documented gang member from Desert Hot Springs was charged Wednesday with allegedly possessing a loaded gun with an obliterated serial number. Sean Hatley, 44, was charged with being a convicted felon and narcotic addict in possession of a firearm and possession of ammunition, as well as a sentence enhancing allegation of being on probation at the time, according to court records.
Armed robbery occurs at Victoria Gardens; rumors of active shooter incident are false
An armed robbery took place at the Victoria Gardens mall in Rancho Cucamonga on the evening of Sept. 5, but contrary to rumors, no persons were injured in a shooting, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. Deputies from the Rancho Cucamonga Police Department responded to the mall...
Woman arrested after remains of man missing since 2014 discovered in makeshift tomb
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. - A woman was arrested last week after police found the remains of a man who'd been missing since 2014 in a makeshift ‘tomb’ at a San Bernardino home. Trista Spicer, 43, of San Bernardino, was booked on suspicion of murder on Sept. 2 for...
Police: Body Found in Menifee Park, No Signs Foul Play
A man was discovered dead in a Menifee park Wednesday, but police said there were no signs of foul play. The victim, whose identity was not immediately released, was located at about 8 a.m. adjacent to a tennis court at Wheatfield Park, in the 30600 block of Menifee Road. According...
Woman charged with murder in deadly hit-and-run crash in Desert Hot Springs
A 51-year-old woman suspected in a fatal hit-and-run crash in Desert Hot Springs was charged with murder today. Sheila Johnson of Desert Hot Springs was also charged with a felony count of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence, as well as sentence-enhancing allegations for fleeing the scene, being armed, causing great bodily harm and engaging The post Woman charged with murder in deadly hit-and-run crash in Desert Hot Springs appeared first on KESQ.
Authorities identify Riverside man killed in Palm Springs crash
Authorities today identified a 21-year-old Riverside man who died after he lost control of and was ejected from his vehicle in Palm Springs. Officers responded to a report of a traffic crash at Garnet Avenue by Interstate 10 around 2:20 a.m. Monday, Officer Jason Montez with the California Highway Patrol told City News Service. They The post Authorities identify Riverside man killed in Palm Springs crash appeared first on KESQ.
Hemet Wildland Fire Kills 2, Destroys Several Structures, and Prompts Evacuations
Hemet, Riverside County, CA: A fast moving wildland fire that erupted in Hemet killed two people, destroyed several structures and prompted evacuations. Cal Fire/ Riverside County firefighters responded to reports of a wildland fire on Monday, Sept. 5, around 3:37 p.m. at Bautista Road and Fairview Avenue in the unincorporated county area of Hemet. By 4:23 p.m. Monday, the size of the fire was 20 acres and was battled by Cal Fire Riverside Unit at that time.
Nicole Shawn Baccarella Arrested in DUI Crash on Collett Street [Riverside, CA]
Two-Vehicle DUI Accident on Pierce Street Resulted in Serious Injuries. The two-vehicle collision occurred at around 7 p.m. near the intersection of Pierce Street and Collett Street. According to reports, while driving through the intersection, Baccarella lost control of her Range Rover and collided with a westbound 2007 Toyota Corolla....
