NBC Bay Area
Contra Costa County Residents, Business Owners Worried About Record Temperatures
As the extended heat wave continues, Contra Costa County cities are still experiencing some of the hottest temperatures in the Bay Area. One of those cities is Brentwood, where the heat has been a challenge for both residents and business owners. Mother Rachel Reposa told NBC Bay Area her kids...
Flex Alert issued as thousands in Bay Area suffer heat-related outages
California power grid operators were able to avoid any rolling blackouts Tuesday night, but a Flex Alert remains in effect amid continued concerns of strain on the state’s electricity reserve.
NBC Bay Area
Bay Area Trees Need Water as Temperatures Soar, Drought Drags On
As a crushing heat wave hammers the Bay Area, residents are advised to not only drink water themselves, but give their trees a drink as well. Temperatures soared across the Bay on Tuesday, hitting a record-breaking 116 degrees in Livermore, smashing records in King City, Santa Rosa, Napa, Redwood City and San Jose as well. As a result, drought-stressed trees in the Bay Area are suffering even more, said arborist Darya Barar of East Bay-based HortScience Bartlett Consulting.
Coastal cooling, but still blazing hot inland on Wednesday
CONCORD -- A cooling breeze brought some relief early Wednesday along the coast but plenty of triple misery was still in store for inland communities as a historic heat wave kept the San Francisco Bay Area in its sweaty grip.An excessive heat warning remained in effect for much of the Bay Area until 8 p.m. on Thursday."In general we are seeing a few degrees of cooling compared to 24 hours ago but of course yesterday was an historic day in terms of heat," the National Weather Service said. "So expect another hot day inland with some noticeable cooling near the...
Bay Area city breaks heat record that’s over 100 years old
Records are made to be broken, and a few Bay Area cities did just that on Tuesday as temperatures skyrocketed during the latest heat wave, according to the National Weather Service.
NBC Bay Area
Record-Breaking Heat Causes Transit Trouble in the Bay Area
Record-breaking temperatures caused BART to halt train service between the Pleasant Hill and Concord stations Tuesday for track repairs, while in the South Bay, the VTA had to pull dozens of buses from the roads due to mechanical issues. The BART incident, which was Wednesday morning, occurred during the evening...
ksro.com
Heat Records Broken in Santa Rosa; Heat Warning Through Thursday
Santa Rosa had a high of 112-degrees on Monday, a day that will now live in the record books. It crushes the old high for the September 5th date, when it was 101-degrees in 2008. It was also the hottest September day ever recorded in Santa Rosa. The old record was 110-degrees, set in 2020, 2017, and 1971. Sean Miller of the National Weather Service tells the Press Democrat the area between the Russian River, Windsor and the Sonoma County Airport was unofficially as hot as 115-degrees yesterday, making it the hottest spot in the county. The National Weather Service has extended the Excessive Heat Warning through Thursday.
'Not worth the risk': Bay Area restaurant owners forced to close during unprecedented heat wave
Record highs have caused power outages to some restaurants around the bay.
kalw.org
Concord declares excessive heat emergency
Contra Costa County is under an excessive heat warning as temperatures are expected to exceed 100 degrees much of this week, creating dangerous conditions. At the recommendation of the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District, the city will keep open space areas -- including Lime Ridge Open Space and the open space areas within Newhall Community Park -- until Thursday.
NBC Bay Area
Helping the Unhoused During the Heat Wave in Oakland
The heatwave is hitting the homeless population hard, with many unable or unwilling to leave their homes on the street. In Oakland, the “MACRO” teams come in, that’s the city’s Mobile Assistance Community Responders unit, that sends crews out to some of the city’s most vulnerable populations to bring potentially life-saving resources.
KTVU FOX 2
Excessive heat: Bay Area among hottest spot in U.S., maybe planet?
OAKLAND, Calif. - Bay Area temperatures this week were among the hottest in the nation and possibly even on the planet. KTVU meteorologist Roberta Gonzales pointed out that Livermore, Calif. topped a record-breaking 116 degrees on Monday and Tuesday, while Palm Springs, Calif. in Riverside County, and Phoenix, Ariz., both reached 114 and Las Vegas hit 111 degrees.
NBC Bay Area
How Long Will the Bay Area Heat Wave Last?
Much of the Bay Area is seeing dangerously hot conditions this week with temperatures over 100 degrees in many cities. An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect across the Bay Area, Sacramento and the Central Valley, according to the National Weather Service. A heat advisory is in place along parts of the California coast.
Blaze ignites in Sonoma Marin Landfill amid record-setting heat wave
NOVATO -- Firefighters continued to dump water early Wednesday morning on a smoldering debris fire that erupted at the Sonoma Marin Landfill.The fire began at the Recology Sonoma Marin landfill at about 10 p.m. Tuesday, according to Battalion Chief Jeff Whittet. At the time, an oppressive heat wave had driven temperatures in the area into the triple digits through much of the day. Whittet said the fire appeared to be accidental and not suspicious in nature. Novato Fire District sent crews to battle the flames and were joined by units from Marin County Fire, Central Marin Fire and North Bay Fire. Firefighters said the blaze was being fueled by highly combustible construction materials such as drywall and lumber.Photos taken by Novato Fire showed a wall of flames burning amid the piles of debris.Smoke and flames were visible from Highways 101 and 37. No structures were damaged and no injuries reported.The "deep-seated" fire requires a lot of work to tackle. Large water tenders are being employed to put it out and bulldozers are being used to "push out" extinguished matter, let it cool, and then cover it. Firefighters were taking shifts due to the heat
NBC Bay Area
Some Parts of the Bay Area Reach Dangerously High Temperatures
Temperatures are up across the Bay Area, but the biggest numbers are inland. With temperatures potentially reaching record highs in parts like Contra Costa and Alameda counties, most people are staying inside to avoid the heat. Resident Carla Requena's only option to stay cool at the moment is the cooling...
San Francisco forced to spend $14 billion to tackle potentially deadly human waste disaster
The massive algae bloom in the San Francisco Bay Area that has caused thousands of dead fish to wash up onshore may be fueled by untreated human feces and urine.
Livermore residents go to bed and wake up in the dark as PG&E outages sweep the Bay Area
LIVERMORE (KPIX) -- Extreme heat caused power outages in neighborhoods throughout the Bay Area, including Livermore. Thousands of people there dealt with outages at points on Monday and on Tuesday."I'd say we were out for about 5 hours," said Livermore resident Dion Hock. "We have a PG&E guy who lives locally, and we have a little text chain going on. It was a strain, didn't seem to be a rolling outage last night."He says he wasn't fully prepared the first time around, and some of his devices weren't fully charged. So he made sure to get everything sorted out once...
Livermore outage leaves thousands sweltering amid record triple digit temperatures
LIVERMORE -- More than 2,500 Livermore residents awoke Tuesday morning after a night of restless sweaty slumber amid a power outage and all-time record high temperatures.An oppressive heat wave sent temperatures on Labor Day soaring to 116 degrees, an all-time high that shattered the previous record of 108 set on Sept 5th in 1950. The heat strained local power lines, knocking out electricity to 3,500 customers by early Tuesday morning. At 6 a.m., temperatures were already in the upper 70s with triple digits again in store for the East Bay community."It's awful," said Livermore resident Carly Mueller who was out for...
Flex Alert: Tracker shows how close we are to overloading the power grid
Amid this ongoing heat wave, there's a risk we might overload the power grid. This tracker shows how close we are to the tipping point in real-time.
Here's when the SF Bay Area is forecast to cool off
After several days of punishing heat, California's San Francisco Bay Area is expected to see some relief on Wednesday, especially at the coast.
