Ascension Golf Classic Update: Lee Trevino and Nancy Lopez headline 2022 Legends luncheon; Charities announced for RSM Charity Putting Challenge at Ascension Golf Classic

Week 1 Preview Vs CardinalsChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
17 Years Later, Her Parents Still Don't Believe It Was SuicideJeffery MacFlorissant, MO
The historical 1940 A & P building in St. Louis was a link to the Great Atlantic & Pacific Tea Company grocery chainCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
The 1958 Baby Tooth Survey studied baby teeth in the St. Louis metropolitan area to measure exposure to radiationCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
feastmagazine.com
Felix’s Pizza Pub offers the biggest slice of pizza in STL
Felix’s Pizza Pub has been a mainstay in Dogtown for nearly 20 years. What is it that keeps people coming back? Well, it could be its enormous single slices – which are a quarter of an 18-inch pie – that it claims are the biggest slice in St. Louis. “People are pretty impressed when they get it on their plates,” co-owner Steven VanderKolb says.
stlouiscnr.com
People On The Move In The Local Construction Industry
Josh Skeeters joins Wiegmann Associates as Mechanical Revit Designer. Josh Skeeters of St. Peters, MO has joined Wiegmann Associates as a Mechanical Revit Designer. He is responsible for building information modeling (BIM), creating and managing project data as well as assisting engineers in the design process. Skeeters started as an intern with Wiegmann Associates. He holds an associate’s degree in Building Systems Engineering Technology from Ranken Technical College.
stlsportspage.com
Rob Rains talks Cardinals baseball on Springfield, Missouri Radio 96.9 The Jock
Rob Rains was on Jock 96 in Springfield with Ned Reynolds and Lyndal Scranton. For the latest news and features in St. Louis Sports check out STLSportsPage.com. Rob Rains, Editor.
UPDATED: Bread Co. Betrays Us, Changes Name to Panera in Some Metro St. Louis Locations
We can only hope they'll continue slicing their bagels like bread
Brewbound.com
Stag Beer Golden Classic Designs Returns to Celebrate Belleville’s Iconic History
This fall, Pabst Brewing Company returns to the golden classic design of Belleville’s* quintessential American lager, Stag Beer, paying tribute to over 170 years of beloved brewing history in the region. In today’s modern age, the cans nod to the nostalgic and simpler times of Stag Beer’s history by restoring the classic golden stag logo and returning to the motto, “Golden Quality Since 1851.”
feastmagazine.com
St. Louis restaurant openings and closings: August 2022
The end of summer saw the closure of some St. Louis neighborhood favorites. City Diner South Grand shuttered its doors in early August, ending a 30-year run in the South Grand neighborhood. Multiple pizza spots, including Melo's Pizzeria and Pi Pizzeria + Rico Mexican, also closed their doors. St. Louis...
Missouri City Tops List of FBI’s Most Dangerous City in America
Back in 2019, the FBI put together a list of the most dangerous cities in America, and out of 65 cities, the number one city is located in Missouri. This is a pre-pandemic list put together from 2019 numbers back in that year over 16,000 people were murdered in this country. Data was collected from cities that are greater than 100,000 residents and that is what determined the list. This is no list that any city wants to be on and Missouri has two cities on the list.
You’re about to see many more Club Car Wash locations in the St. Louis area
ST. LOUIS — Club Car Wash will take over many Express Car Washes in St. Louis. Many former Tidal Wave Express locations in the St. Louis area will be rebranded as Club Car Wash sites, bringing the total number of Club Car Washes to 23 in St. Louis. Three...
recordpatriot.com
See inside: Converted Missouri church is now $1.4M home
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A former Episcopal Methodist church in a south St. Louis, Missouri neighborhood converted into a home can be yours for just $1.4 million. This 115-year-old historic gothic church has been completely transformed and is currently being used as a...
Bye bye, Bread Co. | St. Louis-based café chain announces Panera rebrand for some locations
ST. LOUIS — Just like provel cheese, toasted ravioli, thin-crust pizza and gooey butter cake, referring to Panera Bread cafes as "Bread Co." is a hill that many St. Louisans would die on. But those living outside city and county limits might soon be forced to change their ways.
When could it snow in St. Louis?
ST. LOUIS — It won’t be long before leaves change colors, highs only reach the 50s, and before we know it, snow chances will increase. In fact, the earliest measurable snowfall in the St. Louis area happened on October 20, 1916. During most years the snow starts falling in December.
Illinois Business Journal
Holland Construction Services adds three to its growing team
Holland Construction Services has announced the addition of three new employees to its growing team. The new employees include Kent Richardson as senior virtual design and construction engineer, Ashleigh Loehring as project administrator and Garrison West as project manager. “2022 has been an outstanding year of growth for Holland Construction...
KMOV
New COVID-19 boosters to hit shelves across St. Louis
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A new COVID-19 vaccine booster designed to target the Omicron strain of the virus could hit local shelves in the metro as early as Wednesday. Mercy Hospital in Creve Coeur is one of a few places in the metro region expecting to have this new bivalent booster available. This booster shot will target both the original and Omicron’s BA-5 subvariants.
Cardinals legend Albert Pujols is close to achieving an MLB milestone that will likely never be repeated
Albert Pujols could soon become the third MLB player in history with 700 career home runsSt. Louis Cardinals Instagram. Cardinals legend Albert Pujols may soon add another milestone to his impressive MLB resume. The former MVP has hit 695 home runs in his storied career and is now five home runs shy of becoming the third player in MLB history with 700 or more career home runs.
Washington Missourian
Leaders burnt out over faulty lights on Washington's Missouri River bridge
Washington and Franklin County officials vocalized their displeasure over the ongoing malfunction of the lighting system for the Missouri River bridge in Washington. “There is absolutely no excuse as to why this is still happening. It is ridiculous,” Franklin County Presiding Commissioner Tim Brinker said during the Aug. 29 meeting of the Washington Area Transportation Committee.
Fight over silica mine rekindles fears about Missouri’s Old Lead Belt
Pickle Creek runs two miles through Ste. Genevieve County’s sandstone valleys. It carries some of Missouri’s cleanest water, but residents worry that could change if NexGen Silica gets full approval to mine sandstone on a 249-acre plot of land along nearby Highway 32. They don’t have to look...
Are your allergies flaring up? Blame the mold
The reading is the highest since we were over 70,000 in October 2021.
KMOV
Vandals damage historic cemetery in Arnold
ARNOLD, Mo. (KMOV) - Sometime in the last week, vandals toppled headstones and damaged monuments at the Richardson Cemetery in the 2000 block of Richardson Road in Arnold. Arnold Historical Society member Wesley Jackson was the first to notice the damage on Saturday. “It’s just a senseless act. There’s so...
suntimesnews.com
COVID-19: Ste. Gen Co. is now a high community level county
JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reports 8,626 new cases of COVID-19 for the week ending August 31. That’s 10 percent more than the previous week’s new cases. That is 675 or 8.4 percent more than the number of new cases reported...
KMOV
48-hour boil advisory issued for areas of Jefferson County
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A voluntary boil advisory was issued for parts of the city of Arnold following a leak. The Jefferson County Public Water Supply District #8 advised residents of the following areas to take additional precautions after a leak occurred at 10 a.m. Wednesday: the intersection of Local Hillsboro Road and Matterhorn Drive, south to the intersection of Local Hillsboro Road and Happy Drive and all roadways in between.
