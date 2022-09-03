ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Docs: Carolina Forest mother was in custody battle before she was found dead in home with her 2 children

By Braley Dodson, Kevin Accettulla
 4 days ago

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Carolina Forest mother who was found dead earlier this week with her two children had attended a custody hearing a day before, according to court documents.

Laura Moberley, 42, and her children, 11-year-old Eric Moberley and 8-year-old Emily Moberley, were all found dead after police were called for a welfare check Wednesday at a home on Centennial Circle, according to Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard. It’s believed to have happened at 6 a.m.

News13 obtained a police report for the shooting, which lists one of the three people who were found dead as a suspect and the other two as victims. The report does not specify which of the three was the suspect and all identifying information is redacted.

Laura Moberley was a teacher at Carolina Forest Elementary School, according to Horry County Schools. She was hired in 2018 as a Reading Loss Interventionist.

Emily Moberley was a third-grade student at Carolina Forest Elementary School. Eric Moberley was a student at Ten Oaks Middle School, according to the district.

Laura Moberly and her husband, William Moberley, were in a hearing on Tuesday in a case that was initiated by William Moberly on June 13.

Entries for the Aug. 30 hearing are listed as “affidavit of guardian ad litem fees,” “interim report of the guardian ad litem,” “temporary consent order” and “financial declaration of Laura Moberly.”

The case is listed as pending in family court.

William Moberley is listed as the owner of the house where the shooting happened, according to property records.

