Read full article on original website
Related
wucardinals.com
Men’s Soccer Opens 2022 Home Schedule Hosting West Virginia Wesleyan
Wheeling, W. Va. - It has been a long stretch of road games for the Wheeling University Men's Soccer team (1-2, 1-1) as they played their first three games of the season away from Bishop Schmitt Field. On Wednesday night the Cardinals return home to open the home slate against West Virginia Wesleyan, with kick-off scheduled for 7:30 PM. Coming off their first conference win over the weekend, the Cardinals are looking to build off that momentum as they come home to face one of the top teams in the conference last season.
wucardinals.com
Mary Washington Forfeit Gives Wheeling Rugby First Win of the Season
Wheeling, W. Va. - On Saturday, the Wheeling University Men's Soccer team was set to play their home opener against Mary Washington at 1 PM. Unfortunately, the Eagles were forced to forfeit the game meaning that there will not be Rugby played at Bishop Schmitt Field on Saturday. However, the Cardinals will pick up their first win of the season, picking up a 28-0 win by rule. The Cardinals are still in search of another opponent and any updates to the Saturday schedule will be made at a later date.
wucardinals.com
Bazemore/Jones Lead Their Teams to Earn Cardinals Male and Female High Flyer of the Week
Wheeling, W. Va. - The first full week of the 2022-23 Fall Athletics Sports season is in the books as most of Wheeling University's fall teams were in action. There were some big performances throughout the week and, on Tuesday, two of those performances were recognized with the Cardinals Male and Female High Flyer of the Week awards. Football's Kelvin Bazemore takes home the Male High Flyer of the Week Award and Volleyball's Berit Jones earns the Female High Flyer of the Week honors.
wucardinals.com
Women’s Soccer Kicks off MEC Play Wednesday Against Fairmont State
Wheeling, W. Va. - With the non-conference portion of the season in the rearview mirror, the Wheeling University Women's Soccer team (0-2, 0-0) now begins the push towards the Mountain East Conference (MEC) tournament. They open conference play on Wednesday night at Bishop Schmitt Field when they welcome in Fairmont State at 5 PM. The Cardinals are looking to build off their work in the first two games of the season as they try to make one of the top four spots in the MEC North Division and earn their first MEC tournament berth in program history.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wucardinals.com
Career Days Lead Men's Golf at Day 2 of Vulcan Invitational
Belle Vernon, PA. – Weather impacted day two of the Vulcan Invitational at Cedarbrook Golf Course in Belle Vernon, Pa. The team's finished up the second round of competition, but were unable to start the third round, and finished 18th overall. The second round saw the Cardinals build off their day one performance as they continue to improve on the course.
wucardinals.com
Rain Shuts Down Vulcan Invitational After One Round
Belle Vernon, PA. – Day two of the Vulcan Invitational was supposed to kickoff on Sunday, but the rains forced the event to be halted. The Wheeling Women's Golf team finished up their 18 holes and ended after the first round. The Wheeling Women's Golf team would end the event in a tie for fifth overall with a combined score of 344 through the first 18 holes of the event.
voiceofmotown.com
Jimbo Fisher Returning Home to Coach West Virginia is a Dream Worth Dreaming
Morgantown, West Virginia – Over the weekend, Jimbo Fisher said three words that gave long-suffering West Virginia fans real hope: “Home is home.”. Fisher, 56, is originally from Clarksburg, West Virginia and when asked if he would ever consider returning to coach the Mountaineers later in his career, Fisher said the following: “You don’t ever say never in this business. Home is home. I love West Virginia and it’s very near and dear to my heart. I love them and have always rooted for them my whole life. You never say never in this business where it takes you. I’m happy where I’m at and I love where I’m at, but home is home.”
Repredicting WVU's Schedule After Backyard Brawl Loss
Are the Mountaineers better or worse than we thought?
IN THIS ARTICLE
wvusports.com
WVU’s Brown Posts Message to Mountaineer Fans
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – After a couple of days of reflection following West Virginia's 38-31 loss at 17th-ranked Pitt last Thursday night, coach Neal Brown posted this message on his official Twitter account early Sunday evening:. "Mountaineer Nation, we start Kansas prep (Sunday) but it's been two long days watching...
voiceofmotown.com
How Does This West Virginia Coach Still Have a Job?
Morgantown, West Virginia – One of Neal Brown’s best friends in the whole world is Matt Moore, who happens to be the the assistant head coach and offensive line coach for the West Virginia Mountaineers. Moore, who coached with Brown at Troy and at Texas Tech, followed him...
voiceofmotown.com
Jimbo Fisher Answers Whether He Would Ever Coach the Mountaineers
Morgantown, West Virginia – West Virginia native Jimbo Fisher is now the head coach of the Texas A&M Aggies, but it doesn’t appear that he has completely closed the door on potentially returning to coach the West Virginia Mountaineers near the end of his career. Fisher, 56, is...
Parnon
Bringing NASCAR to West Virginia
Fifty-one years since the 1971 West Virginia 500 race in the NASCAR Cup Series of that year, West Virginia has brought in many tourists to visit the sights and sounds that the Mountain State has to offer. USA Today has gone on record stating that West Virginia is the must-visit place to visit in 2022. While exciting news on its own, the more surprising bit of it all is that the state has done this without housing a professional sports team or league within its borders.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
St. Clairsville, September 06 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Barnesville High School football team will have a game with St. Clairsville High School on September 06, 2022, 15:00:00. Barnesville High SchoolSt. Clairsville High School. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
smokingmusket.com
BREAKING NEWS: Fake Bob Huggins Announces His Retirement from #WVUTwitter
Later this week, Real Bob Huggins will finally be enshrined in the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame. It’s a fitting honor for one of the greatest basketball coaches of all time. Therefore, I think it’s especially fitting that the final tweets of this account are retweets congratulating Real Bob Huggins which is why this week will be my last week tweeting as Fake Bob Huggins.
Impractical Jokers star coming to West Virginia
Joe Gatto from Impractical Jokers announced that his comedy tour will be making stops in two West Virginia cities.
Highest and lowest paying education jobs in Morgantown
Whether you picture hard-working teachers buying school supplies for their students or genius professors shaping future leaders, it's fair to say education encompasses a wide variety of jobs.
Unique remembrance of life for Belmont County man set for Saturday
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — The restaurant where owner Arnold Curtis and his family worked is where friends and well-wishers will gather Saturday to remember him. The memorial gathering will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10 at the Sakura Family Restaurant in Bellaire. Officials at Bauknecht-Altmeyer Funeral Homes say it will be an […]
WDTV
Heavy rain leads to flooding in NCWV
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -Rain throughout the region led to some flooding on September 5. 5 News was out in Monongalia and Marion counties to see a little bit of the action. Some of our viewers shared their videos of the flooding at its worst. The flooding led to temporary road...
Human remains found in West Virginia State Forest
Monongalia County Sheriff’s Deputies found human remains in Coopers Rock State Forest on Saturday, the Sheriff's Office announced in a press release Tuesday.
Wheeling artist has success in business after recovery
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Chasity Skelton was in her late twenties when she overdosed, and paramedics had to bring her back to life. After being in cardiac arrest for seven minutes, she literally opened her eyes to doctors announcing her own time of death, but her eyes were opened figuratively as well. Now, she is […]
Comments / 0