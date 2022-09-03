USWNT hammers Nigeria behind Sophia Smith double

The U.S. women’s national team made easy work of Nigeria on Saturday, winning 4-0 in the first of two friendlies between the teams.

Sophia Smith was the catalyst for the USWNT, scoring two goals and assisting Lindsey Horan in the first half as the U.S. took a three-goal advantage into the break.

Smith has now scored 10 international goals, reaching the mark in her 22nd cap — the sixth fastest a USWNT player has achieved the feat.

Alex Morgan added a fourth from the penalty spot in the second half as the U.S. eased to victory at at Children’s Mercy Park in Kansas City.

The two teams will face off again on Tuesday at Audi Field in Washington, D.C.

Watch Smith’s goals and assist vs. Nigeria

Related

Rapinoe's strong form proves to Andonovski she's not just with USWNT for leadership

Savannah DeMelo gets first USWNT call-up, replacing Trinity Rodman on roster

Don't expect to see Mia Fishel with the USWNT anytime soon