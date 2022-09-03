Read full article on original website
Related
makeuseof.com
What Is the Start Menu Critical Error and How Do You Fix It?
The Start menu is one of the most important elements of a Windows computer. It allows you to browse through all the installed applications and access them with a few clicks. However, like most other Windows elements, it isn't free from issues. For example, the Start menu critical error can lock you out of using the menu entirely.
makeuseof.com
5 Ways to Recover Your Safari Tabs After Restarting Your Mac
Safari offers an excellent browsing experience: it is energy efficient, works seamlessly on every Apple device, and is great at protecting your privacy. However, there is one pesky flaw you may have noticed. Every time you restart your Mac and re-launch Safari, all the windows and tabs from your previous...
makeuseof.com
How to Screenshot Only the Active Window on Windows
Taking a screenshot on your Windows PC is sometimes necessary, but snapping an image of just a window is more complicated than it seems. You want to capture what you’re working on but none of your important, confidential, or sensitive information, especially if you will be sharing it with the world. Luckily, there is a simple solution.
makeuseof.com
How to Add Multiple Email Accounts on Windows
Almost all tech gadgets nowadays have a feature to sync themselves with an email account. And if you’re a Windows user, you can add and use a variety of email accounts on your PC—all from a single place. In this article, we’ll dive into all the different ways to add multiple email accounts on Windows.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Windows Club
Enable, Disable, Schedule, Use Do Not Disturb on Windows 11
Have you ever failed the dilemma, should I reply to the text I just go, or should I get my work done? I don’t about you, but I get distracted by these texts or notifications easily. To make sure that your focus is solemnly on your task, Windows 11 22H2 integrated a new feature in Notification Center, Do Not Disturb. In this article, we will see how to enable, disable, schedule, and use Do Not Disturb on Windows 11.
The Windows Club
How to set up, configure and use BitLocker on Windows 11
BitLocker is a security feature that adds an extra layer of protection to your computer and protects it from unauthorized access. A lot of beginners and even some hard-core Windows users are unaware of the fact that you can set up, configure and use BitLocker on their Windows 11/10 computer. In this post, we will talk about how you can do the same.
makeuseof.com
How to Disable the Windows Command Prompt or PowerShell
The Windows Command Prompt and PowerShell tools are quite incredible. You can use them to configure various system settings or access various apps. However, entering the wrong commands in these tools can harm your device. In some instances, others might use these tools to run unwanted commands on your PC.
makeuseof.com
How to Set Up Visual Alerts for Audio Notifications on Windows 10 and 11
Windows often uses audio alerts to let you know that something has happened. But what if you cannot hear these notifications due to hearing problems or when facing certain situations?. You'll be glad to know that Windows also allows the use of visual cues or text instead of audio notifications....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
makeuseof.com
How to Use a Video as a Wallpaper on Your Android Phone
The wallpaper is one of the first things you see after unlocking your phone, and by using videos as the wallpaper, you can give your screen a more dynamic look. Not every Android phone has the option to set videos as wallpaper out of the box, but with a little effort, you can use video wallpapers on your Android phone. Let's take a look at how to do it.
makeuseof.com
Is Feren OS the New Best Linux Distro for Windows Users?
Having many choices available is both a blessing and a curse to the Linux community. The seemingly endless line of options is undoubtedly the main reason many users fall in love with Linux. On the flip side, however, those same options can seem overwhelming to less tech-savvy users who want to get rid of Windows but don’t know how to go about it.
The Windows Club
Waterfox not opening or loading pages on Windows PC [Fixed]
Waterfox is an excellent alternative to Chrome and Firefox browsers, being open-source, free, secure, and easy to use. It has almost all of Firefox’s features, support, and extras, which is why several people have switched to this browser. Another plus about this browser is that it uses less RAM space as it’s lightweight, performs faster, and rarely crashes. Lately, some users have reported on different platforms that their Waterfox browser is not opening or loading pages. This issue can be traced to different reasons, which include corrupted cache, wrong Waterfox settings, malicious extensions, and programs.
makeuseof.com
How to Record Your Computer Screen Using TechSmith Capture
TechSmith Capture is software that allows you to record your computer screen. It's simple to use, free to download, and offers many basic screen recording features. You can record your microphone in the event that you want to do a voiceover. You can also record the system's audio or your webcam. If you choose to record your webcam, TechSmith will place your webcam's view in the bottom-right corner of the screen recording.
makeuseof.com
The 11 Best Nautilus Tweaks to Get More Out of the File Manager on Linux
Nautilus (now called GNOME Files or Files) is the default file manager on GNOME. It features a clean and intuitive interface and packs plenty of features to make your life easier. However, not all of these features come enabled in Nautilus by default; some of them need to be enabled...
makeuseof.com
How to Install and Use PhotoPrism on Your Raspberry Pi
In the world of self-hosted photo managers which can run on the Raspberry Pi, PhotoPrism is one of the most competent. It boasts an impressive search function, face recognition, and even a world map showing the locations where your photos were taken! It's also shockingly easy to install on a Raspberry Pi.
makeuseof.com
12 Quick Ways to Fix Bluetooth Problems on Android Devices
If you're experiencing Bluetooth connectivity or pairing problems on your Android phone, don't worry—you're not alone. Many people have been struggling to get Bluetooth working properly on their Android phones. In this guide, we'll show you how to troubleshoot and diagnose Bluetooth issues yourself. What Are Some Common Bluetooth...
makeuseof.com
How to Disable Modern Standby in Windows 10 & 11
Windows' Modern Standby (S0) replaces the classic S3 lower power mode in Windows 10 and 11. On a Modern Standby-compatible system, the feature adds better power management for connected devices. While there are other perks to using Modern Standby, not everyone prefers it over the classic S3 sleep mode. If,...
makeuseof.com
How to Take a Passport Photo With Your Phone: A Step-by-Step Guide
Gone are the days you had to traipse to your local Walgreens and sit in a white box to have your passport photo taken. You can create high-quality, government-accepted, passport photos using your smartphone. You likely already have all the equipment at home, so what are you waiting for?. Equipment...
technewstoday.com
How to Look up for Hardware Id on Your PC
Hardware ID is a unique identifier for your devices that your system uses to match it to its driver. You can use this value to check for a specific device on the internet or official websites if you need to update its driver or troubleshoot any issues with its software.
makeuseof.com
What Is Lens Distortion in Photography? How to Avoid or Fix It
We all want a camera with as many megapixels as possible. But, there is so much more to photo quality than resolution. From blurriness to bad composition and chromatic aberration, there are many things you should avoid in order to get excellent quality photos. One such issue that you'll come...
The Windows Club
How to search open tabs in Edge, Chrome, Firefox, Opera browsers
Working with multiple tabs makes it easier to collect information from different resources while doing online research. Though sometimes, it becomes overwhelming to have too many tabs opened. You search for something in a tab, keep reading it, and then switch to something else in a different tab. After opening a couple of tabs, you won’t be able to look at the title of a tab that lets you know what information it holds. Also, it becomes difficult to search for a specific word or phrase in a particular tab. To overcome these issues, most modern browsers nowadays offer a ‘Search Tabs‘ feature that lets you search across all the opened or recently closed tabs.
Comments / 0