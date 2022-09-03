Waterfox is an excellent alternative to Chrome and Firefox browsers, being open-source, free, secure, and easy to use. It has almost all of Firefox’s features, support, and extras, which is why several people have switched to this browser. Another plus about this browser is that it uses less RAM space as it’s lightweight, performs faster, and rarely crashes. Lately, some users have reported on different platforms that their Waterfox browser is not opening or loading pages. This issue can be traced to different reasons, which include corrupted cache, wrong Waterfox settings, malicious extensions, and programs.

