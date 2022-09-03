Read full article on original website
Fairhope, Mary G. Montgomery on opposite sides of dramatic starts to season
It would be hard to start a season more opposite than Mary G. Montgomery and Fairhope have in 2022. The Pirates are 3-0, having found a way to win dramatic games each week. The Vikings are 0-3, having lost three games in the most heartbreaking of fashions. The teams meet...
Why are there so many roaches in Louisiana? LSU entomologist, Facility Services answer this and more
When biology freshman Nick Kallay came to LSU, he was unaware of the prominence of cockroaches in Louisiana. He said he often sees them in the Quad and emphasized that their movement alarms him. “It’s a terrifying thing when you see cockroaches running at you,” Kallay said. Being...
Major power outages in Louisiana
Many areas of Louisiana are currently experiencing power outages.
Razorback or Tiger, ‘Maw Maw’ is her grandson’s #1 college football fan
She's got a purple t-shirt & an LSU heart of gold.
Watch LSU fans melt down after last-second loss to Florida State: ‘We are God-awful at football’
LSU’s 24-23 loss to Florida State in New Orleans on Sunday night left many in the college football world dumbfounded, no one more than the Tigers’ fans. Baton Rouge television station WBRZ-2 had the inspired idea to interview LSU fans as they were leaving the Caesar’s Superdome following the game. The results were predictably hilarious.
Holy Rosary enthusiasts see themselves on right road for saving, reviving the site
The grandeur that for 80 years was Holy Rosary Institute has collapsed into the interior of the three-story, 30,000-square-foot edifice, a ramshackle result for a proud, century-old educational institution linked to one Catholic saint and possibly a second. But Corey Jack, executive director of the facility, located at 421 Carmel...
Versatile Caullin Lacy taking on larger role for South Alabama offense, special teams
Caullin Lacy’s explosive talent and versatility has been evident on the practice field since the moment he arrived at South Alabama, and he might be on the verge of putting it all together on game day. Lacy, a third-year sophomore from Mobile, had arguably his best all-around game as...
Community reacts to closure of BBQ restaurant in Livingston Parish
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) – In January of 2020, Smokin’ Aces BBQ opened in Denham Springs. Fast-forward a little two and a half years and the well-known restaurant has closed its doors. The message came via social media last week and it pointed out how the BBQ spot...
LSU’s Brian Kelly jokes with late reporter; She replies, in fun, ‘Maybe if you win, I’ll be on time’
In my best Brian Kelly southern accent, they were joking, y’all. That’s the bottom line. Still, Twitter was ablaze with sound bites during Brian Kelly’s press conference Tuesday when the LSU coach appeared to chastise a reporter for being late. “We’ll open it up to this late-arriving...
Home sweet HGTV home: Chris and Zach Fiore settle in to Mid-City house -- for now
Purchasing a house together — it's one of those many marriage challenges. For Chris and Zach Fiore, it's been a successful compromise. They've created a cohesive, cozy home on Normandy Drive blending Chris Fiore's move-in-ready mindset with his hubby's fixer-upper focus. Fans of HGTV's "House Hunters" followed along last...
Florida State blocks LSU’s game-tying PAT with no time left to win in wild finish: ‘Just incredible’
Florida State coach Mike Norvell said it would come down to one play Saturday night against LSU. Nobody could’ve seen it play out like it did. Shyheim Brown blocked LSU’s extra-point attempt with no time left to give Florida State a 24-23 victory Sunday night, spoiling Brian Kelly’s debut as Tigers coach.
Purple Flags at Orange Beach, jellyfish everywhere
ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — Purple flags are flying over Alabama beaches this past weekend. “They’re everywhere! You can see them from all the docks,” a young boy visiting from Mississippi said. These jellyfish show their graceful beauty underwater, but looks can be deceiving. Purple flags flying over Alabama beaches warn of what’s below the […]
Fall events happening around the Gulf Coast
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Now that Labor Day has passed, fall events are starting to rev up along the Gulf Coast. The true beginning of Fall is Sept. 22, however, pumpkin spice, candy corn and Halloween decorations are already starting to hit shelves and homes across the nation. Events happening include: Event Location Day Time […]
Peanut digging time in Baldwin County
There are three big crops this time of year in Baldwin County, cotton, soybean and peanuts and it's time to get the peanuts, out of the ground.
At Least One Person Killed In A Fatal Accident In Baton Rouge (Baton Rouge, LA)
Authorities responded to a fatal crash on Bluebonnet Boulevard near Linkwood Court and Capital Court. The Sunday crash claimed the life of a person. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Louisiana Drivers.
Owners show off electric vehicles at Gulf Coast Motor Show
The Mobile-based Drive Electric Alabama chapter – composed of current electric vehicle owners and those enthusiasts interested in learning about EVs – participated in the Gulf Coast Motor Show on Saturday at The Grounds in Mobile. The event allowed visitors to compare and contrast EVs with traditional, gasoline-powered...
Les Miles trends on Twitter during LSU's stunning loss to Florida State
Les Miles won a national championship during his time as LSU’s head coach, following in the footsteps of Nick Saban, who also won a title with the Tigers. Following Miles, coach Ed Orgeron also led the LSU squad to the promised land, claiming a championship back in 2019. Now,...
Six public launches tailor-made for Mobile-area kayakers
You’ve got the kayak, you’ve got the paddle, you’ve got the vest. You just need a place to hit the water. If you’re in Mobile, you’re in luck: It’s easy to find a spot that literally was designed for your needs. With all the...
For first time in a decade, Mobile city officials invest sizable amount into soccer complex, aquatic center
For the first time since the concept of a soccer complex was introduced in Mobile a decade ago, the City Council is ponying up a substantial amount of money for it. With unanimous decision Tuesday, the council agreed to spending a total of $5 million toward the developing Mobile County Soccer Complex. Of that money, $2 million will go toward the soccer facilities, and $3 million will be earmarked toward a natatorium.
LSU football news: Twitter revels in Brian Kelly”s loss in Tigers debut vs. Florida State with hilarious reactions
The Brian Kelly era in Baton Rouge did not start on the right foot, with the LSU Tigers painfully losing to the Florida State Seminoles Sunday night, 24-23. LSU football had the golden opportunity to send the game to overtime, but the ‘Noles blocked a late-game punt by the Tigers to come away with a […] The post LSU football news: Twitter revels in Brian Kelly”s loss in Tigers debut vs. Florida State with hilarious reactions appeared first on ClutchPoints.
