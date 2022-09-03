Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Food Is Plentiful at The Cheesecake Factory at The City Creek CenterS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Cavs Land Donovan Mitchell in Blockbuster TradeAnthony DiMoroSalt Lake City, UT
Stimulus proposal would give Utah families thousands of dollarsJ.R. HeimbignerUtah State
The SOHO Food Park Is Open In The Summer With Food TrucksS. F. MoriHolladay, UT
A Street Festival Was Held on Kensington Avenue in Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Related
Gephardt Daily
University of Utah issues statement decrying racist incidents on campus
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 2, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — In the wake of the two most recent racially-charged incidents on campus, the University of Utah issued a sweeping condemnation. “As campus has come alive this fall with the start of a new school year, we are mindful of...
KSLTV
University of Utah: Two racially-motivated incidents have taken place on campus
SALT LAKE CITY — The University of Utah says enough is enough. In the first couple weeks of fall classes, university officials say there were two racially-motivated incidents on campus. One happened the first week of school when a professor was threatened and verbally attacked with racial slurs. In the second week, a student yelled racial slurs while in campus housing.
Brigham Young students dressed in angelic costumes and formed a barrier between LGBTQ students enjoying a pride night and anti-LGBTQ protesters yelling slurs
The garb consists of white sheets fitted over PVC pipes, designed to resemble angel wings that can block out posters imprinted with anti-LGBTQ slurs.
Protesters taunt, yell slurs at BYU students attending LGBTQ event
PROVO, Utah (AP) — Protesters including Brigham Young University students yelled homophobic slurs and taunted LGBTQ students and their supporters during an off-campus gathering in Utah. About 100 protesters showed up at the “Back to School Pride Night” event over the weekend at a public park in Provo. A dozen people dressed up as angels and who were supporting the LGBTQ students stood in a line to block the protesters, The Salt Lake Tribune reported. ...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Angels Show Up to Protect LGBTQ Brigham Young University Students from Conservative Protestors
A “Back to School Pride Night” in Utah had a host of angels to protect the crowd from homophobic and transphobic rhetoric Saturday night. A dozen fellow Brigham Young University students donned the costumes and wings, constructed with PVC piping and white sheets, to ward off a rally of 100 people opposing the LGBTQ attendees gathering at Kiwanis Park in Provo due to the school’s restrictive codes against non-heteronormative expression. The Pride night featured a drag show, which protesting students and conservative groups claimed was “sexualizing children,” reported The Salt Lake Tribune, but the angels’ extended wings blocked a number of the protestors from engaging with the congregation. Students at BYU, which is run by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, aren’t allowed to have same-sex romantic partnerships, engage in displays of affection, or even have clubs that meet on campus.Read it at The Salt Lake Tribune
suindependent.com
SUU Stands Up for Gender Rights
One of the most comfortable, wonderful places to spend time is on a college or university campus. It’s a place where encouragement, reflection, intelligence, are supposed to flourish, a place where we are encouraged to think new thoughts, embrace concepts large and small, challenge ourselves. It is an escape from the mundane, a threshold to wisdom and understanding, a place to grasp the ever-important worldview that can change in a heartbeat.
ksl.com
Advocates, families say there's a lack of medical care, humane treatment at new Utah prison
SALT LAKE CITY — Tears were shed, embraces freely given and electric candles flickered during the People Not Prisons vigil Tuesday night. A mother said her son hasn't received proper medical care since being stabbed in prison. Another mother said her daughter was jailed during her college years for using methamphetamine; today, that still-imprisoned daughter has grandchildren. And a daughter said her father lost 10 pounds during his first week of incarceration.
uvureview.com
BYU removes LGBTQ resource pamphlets from gift bags
Controversy arose when a BYU administrator decided that they should remove these pamphlets from the freshman gift bags. BYU then paid these LGBTQ+ allies that were involved in the making of these pamphlets $2,000 for material costs. With the new year starting Brigham Young University had prepared gift bags for...
IN THIS ARTICLE
kjzz.com
At least 42 Weber District schools release students early due to record heat
OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — Due to the extreme heat, the Weber School District was forced to make an unprecedented move this week, dismissing students early. Some of the district’s buildings have no air-conditioning at all, and the temperatures inside some of the district’s classrooms were so hot, the district said it led some staff and students to leave early last week.
KSLTV
A Salem teenager is using a T-shirt and a message to connect people impacted by suicide
SALEM, Utah — A Salem teenager is connecting with other teens who’ve been impacted by anxiety, depression, and suicide – with a t-shirt. Jackson Eyre is a TikTok-er whose videos might give his 423-thousand followers the impression that his life is nothing but dancing, goofing around and hanging out with pretty girls.
KSLTV
Heatwave leads to early dismissal at some Utah schools
PERRY, Utah — Now that school is back in session, some administrators were worried enough about the impact this heatwave is having on students that they decided to let them out early Tuesday. Some schools in Weber and Box Elder County districts do not have air conditioning, making it...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Utah businesses entangled in alleged $722 million crypto fraud scheme
A fraudulent bitcoin mining company may have ensnared several Utah properties, according to documents from a case against the BitClub Network, which is accused of defrauding over a thousand investors out of $722 million.
The Justice Files: Paul Allen fails to appear for parole hearing
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Utah) – Paul Allen failed to appear for his first parole since he was convicted of having his wife murdered. Allen has been in prison for 22-years after a jury found him guilty of hiring two hit men to kill her. They did so in 1996 at their North Salt Lake […]
daystech.org
Utah firm Entrata thriving after founder’s antisemitic rant, ouster
Back in early January, veteran tech entrepreneur Adam Edmunds was simply a few weeks previous his one-year anniversary as CEO of Lehi-based property administration software program innovator Entrata when his cellphone erupted with messages. That torrent of communications was spurred by a ranting, wildly anti-Semitic e mail authored by Entrata...
ksl.com
'The Letter': Salt Lake couple describes every parent's nightmare
SALT LAKE CITY — Sy Snarr understood the words coming out of the Salt Lake police officer's mouth, but somehow, they just didn't make sense. "It was just surreal to me, because I just kept thinking … 'Wake up! This has to be a dream. Wake up,'" she said. "I just kept looking at them, and they said the girl he was with had been shot. She was at the hospital. I'm just like, 'This can not be happening.' They went on and on. And I said, 'Wait a minute. Are you telling me my son's dead?'
Reward offered for info leading to arrest in Orem Temple arson
Two government agencies have offered a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of responsible parties who allegedly lit a fire at the under-construction Orem Temple.
kslnewsradio.com
Schools closing early in the Tooele School District, due to heat
TOOELE, Utah — West Elementary school along with another school in the Tooele School District is dealing with air conditioning problems. As a result, the schools will be releasing students early. Today and tomorrow, Sept. 6 and 7, West Elementary and Settlement Canyon Elementary will release students early. The...
5 Utah cities make the ‘Top 100 Best Places to Live in the U.S.’
UTAH (ABC4) – Recently, Livability, otherwise known as “the go-to resource for anyone looking to discover the best places to live, work, and visit,” released its annual data-driven list of the “Top 100 Best Places to Live in America.” Of the vast number of cities in the U.S., over 19,000 to be specific, five of […]
ksl.com
Salt Lake City eyes landscaping regulation changes amid ongoing confusion, drought
SALT LAKE CITY — Darin Mano says he knows how confusing Salt Lake City's landscaping ordinance can be even as a member of the Salt Lake City Council. There are plenty of rules in place, that now seemingly contradict recent efforts to conserve water, inside a large document that isn't easy to read.
Comments / 0