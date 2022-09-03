ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

Comments / 12

Rick Montano
4d ago

Dear God in heaven bring this young girl back to her family. In Jesus name I pray. 🙏

Reply(1)
8
Maryam Al Fayed
4d ago

I will be praying for a safe return! ... T o Miracle family keep strong and keep in your faith!!!❤️💯❤️

Reply
5
Related
WFMY NEWS2

Shots fired at Rockwood Manor Apartments in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police were called to a Greensboro apartment complex after hearing reports of gun fire. It happened at 3818 Rockwood Manor Apartments. Greensboro police are investigating shots fired at the complex. They said someone fired shots but no one was hit. Stay with WFMY News 2 for...
GREENSBORO, NC
wfmynews2.com

Car stolen by teens at gunpoint in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Two people stole a car at gunpoint early Wednesday morning on East Sprague Street. Winston-Salem police responded to the robbery a little after 2 a.m. and observed the car on Burgandy Street. Officers attempted to stop the car, but the driver refused to stop. The driver...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

76-year-old Burlington man found safe

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Burlington police said 76-year-old Amos Stewart was found and in good health. A silver alert was issued for Stewart Monday night. Family members reported he was missing and has a cognitive impairment. OTHER TRENDING STORIES.
BURLINGTON, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greensboro, NC
Greensboro, NC
Crime & Safety
WXII 12

Shots fired at Winston-Salem home with mother and 6 kids inside

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — WSPD responded around 11 p.m. Sunday to reports of shots fired at a home on Fitch Street in Winston-Salem. Mother of 6, Katie Thomas said her children were inside and the bullets just missed them. “My children came running in and told me they’re shooting, they’re...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
abc45.com

Greensboro Man Arrested for Bank of America Robbery

GREENSBORO, N.C. — On Saturday. Greensboro Police arrested Bryan Lamont Weeks, 45, of Greensboro. Weeks was charged with one count of Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon. Weeks allegedly robbed the Bank of America location on E. Bessemer Avenue last week, taking an unknown amount of money.
GREENSBORO, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime Stoppers#Police#Beckford Drive#Hardie Street
FOX8 News

Man charged after Greensboro Bank of America robbed, police say

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A suspect has been charged after a bank robbery in Greensboro. According to Greensboro Police Department, Bryan Lamont Weeks, 45, has been charged with one count of robbery with a dangerous weapon after a Bank of America on Bessemer Avenue was robbed. The robbery happened around 10:30 a.m. on September 1, […]
GREENSBORO, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WXII 12

﻿Triad grandmother scammed out of thousands of dollars, now warning others

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — One Triad grandmother is urging other grandparents to watch out for scammers after she lost thousands of dollars. This woman, who wanted to remain anonymous, said it all started when she got a call from a number that came up as local health network Novant Health. The caller claimed to be her grandson and told her he was in a car accident, hit a pregnant woman, and needed help.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Firefighters battle blaze on Reynolda Road in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Firefighters with the city of Winston-Salem are out battling a blaze on Reynolda Road. The fire is currently in progress as of 8:30 p.m. Wednesday. Smoke could be seen coming from a building. Stay connected to local, national, and breaking news: Download the WFMY News 2...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Fire at high school in Yadkin County sparks investigation

YADKIN COUNTY, N.C. — Emergency crews responded to a fire at Forbush High School in Yadkin County Tuesday. Firefighters with the Forbush Volunteer Fire Department said early detection from a monitored alarm system helped in minimal damages from a fire that started in an electrical motor above the ceiling in the HVAC system at the school.
YADKIN COUNTY, NC
WFMY NEWS2

WFMY NEWS2

Greensboro, NC
40K+
Followers
11K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Greensboro local news

 https://www.wfmynews2.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy