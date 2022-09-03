Read full article on original website
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana men’s soccer’s defense shines in shutout win after early season struggles
Indiana men’s soccer began its season under less–than ideal circumstances. After a 3-2 loss against No. 1 Clemson University away from home, the Hoosiers returned to Bloomington and struggled defensively in a tight and emotional, yet winnable 3-3 draw with the University of Portland. Then, due to inclement...
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana men’s soccer secures first win this season with Tuesday’s 1-0 victory over St. John’s
Coming off a pair of emotionally draining matches in which Indiana men’s soccer came away with just a point to begin the 2022 season, the team earned its first victory with a 1-0 win over St. John’s University on Friday at Bill Armstrong Stadium. The win boosted the...
Indiana Daily Student
COLUMN: Indiana football faced with a new task in week two against Idaho: piling up points
Indiana football is at its highest point in a long time — 2020 to be exact — after a pivotal comeback win over Big Ten opponent Illinois to open the season Sept. 2. So, what is the next task for the Hoosiers? Beating the University of Idaho by, probably, as many points as possible.
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana volleyball finishes Islander Classic with 2-1 record
Indiana volleyball traveled to Christi Corpus, Texas this weekend to compete in the Islanders Classic. The team went 2-1, sweeping both of the games on Saturday. The teams competing in the tournament included Southern Methodist University, Sam Houston State University, Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi and Indiana. Before this weekend, the Hoosiers had never competed against any of the three other teams.
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana women’s basketball announces 2022-23 schedule
Indiana women's basketball announced its 2022-23 schedule on Wednesday. The Hoosiers will play 10 non-conference and 18 conference games this season before playing in the Big Ten tournament, where they lost in the championship last year. Indiana will begin its season with non-conference games, starting with home matchups against the...
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana football head coach Tom Allen details Matthew Bedford injury, week two adjustments
After a few days off spent watching film and receiving medical results, Indiana football head coach Tom Allen spoke to the media Monday about the team's performance Friday. Although there was plenty to be happy about following the victory, Allen detailed some points of concentration for the Hoosiers moving forward.
Indiana Daily Student
MCCSC fills all teaching positions, but Indiana teachers face nationally low pay, public criticism
Indiana schools are facing a dire teacher shortage as the 2022-2023 school year begins. There are 1,572 open teaching positions statewide as of Thursday, as well as an additional 1,174 vacant school leadership, office staff or student support staff positions, according to the Indiana Department of Education job bank. The...
Indiana Daily Student
IU Interfraternity Council announces record number of people rushing fraternities this fall
A record number of students have expressed interest in joining a fraternity, with over 1,900 registered to join on the first day of fall formal recruitment, according to the Indiana University Interfraternity Council. “1 in 4 IU undergraduates is a member of a fraternity or sorority and it looks like...
Indiana Daily Student
Black Voices: The Black Alumni Book Fund offers discounted books to students
In 2015, two University of Michigan graduates, after realizing there was no network for Black alumni to connect after graduation, founded ReliveTheBar with the goal of bringing their friends together for homecoming. RTB is a non-profit organization catering to Black students and their success at predominantly white institutions. The organization...
Indiana Daily Student
Raising Cane’s to open Bloomington location Wednesday
The nation’s fastest growing chicken finger restaurant, Raising Cane’s, will open a Bloomington location Wednesday, Sept. 7, at 422 E. Kirkwood Ave. This Bloomington location will have an outside pickup window and bike racks, making it friendly and encouraging to IU’s bikers. “We can’t wait to be...
Indiana Daily Student
Plans for affordable homes in northwest Bloomington hope to decrease the unhoused population
The Bloomington Housing and Neighborhood Development (HAND) department announced plans to build new affordable housing units in northwest Bloomington on August 24th. HAND Director John Zody said the department takes three things into account when building affordable housing. This includes housing security, rental housing and home ownership. “For this project,...
Indiana Daily Student
Black Voices: IU Cinema presents: ‘Home Is Where the Heart Is’ through Oct. 1
IU Cinema presented two films curated by the Black Film Archive creator Maya Cade on Sept. 1. These films are part of Cade’s complete series which will include various films exploring the theme: “Home Is Where the Heart Is: Black Cinemas Exploration of Home.” Running until Oct. 1, film topics explore various ideas of “home,” and how those relate to the African diaspora.
Indiana Daily Student
Ed Schwartzman brings New York-style bagels to Bloomington with Gables Bagels
Ed Schwartzman, the owner of BuffaLouie’s in Bloomington, just opened his second business, Gables Bagels. The new bagel store is located at 421 E. Third St. What started out as an idea to bring in extra revenue during the pandemic, is now its own Bloomington store, selling authentic New York bagels.
Indiana Daily Student
Confused by IU Dining’s new meal plans? We have answers.
Eating dining hall food is a part of the college experience, but this year, on-campus meal plans have changed, and students are struggling to understand the new system. The new dining system allows students to use “all-you-care-to-eat" meal swipes and visit dining halls multiple times a day and eat as much as they want. Students can also use a “pay-as-you-go" model at C-stores and the Indiana Memorial Union.
