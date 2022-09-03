ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

Comments / 0

Related
Indiana Daily Student

Indiana volleyball finishes Islander Classic with 2-1 record

Indiana volleyball traveled to Christi Corpus, Texas this weekend to compete in the Islanders Classic. The team went 2-1, sweeping both of the games on Saturday. The teams competing in the tournament included Southern Methodist University, Sam Houston State University, Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi and Indiana. Before this weekend, the Hoosiers had never competed against any of the three other teams.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, IN
Bloomington, IN
College Sports
Bloomington, IN
Sports
City
Bloomington, IN
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana College Sports
Local
Indiana Sports
Indiana Daily Student

Indiana women’s basketball announces 2022-23 schedule

Indiana women's basketball announced its 2022-23 schedule on Wednesday. The Hoosiers will play 10 non-conference and 18 conference games this season before playing in the Big Ten tournament, where they lost in the championship last year. Indiana will begin its season with non-conference games, starting with home matchups against the...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indiana University#Portland Pilots#Hoosiers#Irish
Indiana Daily Student

Black Voices: The Black Alumni Book Fund offers discounted books to students

In 2015, two University of Michigan graduates, after realizing there was no network for Black alumni to connect after graduation, founded ReliveTheBar with the goal of bringing their friends together for homecoming. RTB is a non-profit organization catering to Black students and their success at predominantly white institutions. The organization...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Indiana Daily Student

Raising Cane’s to open Bloomington location Wednesday

The nation’s fastest growing chicken finger restaurant, Raising Cane’s, will open a Bloomington location Wednesday, Sept. 7, at 422 E. Kirkwood Ave. This Bloomington location will have an outside pickup window and bike racks, making it friendly and encouraging to IU’s bikers. “We can’t wait to be...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Indiana Daily Student

Plans for affordable homes in northwest Bloomington hope to decrease the unhoused population

The Bloomington Housing and Neighborhood Development (HAND) department announced plans to build new affordable housing units in northwest Bloomington on August 24th. HAND Director John Zody said the department takes three things into account when building affordable housing. This includes housing security, rental housing and home ownership. “For this project,...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Indiana Daily Student

Black Voices: IU Cinema presents: ‘Home Is Where the Heart Is’ through Oct. 1

IU Cinema presented two films curated by the Black Film Archive creator Maya Cade on Sept. 1. These films are part of Cade’s complete series which will include various films exploring the theme: “Home Is Where the Heart Is: Black Cinemas Exploration of Home.” Running until Oct. 1, film topics explore various ideas of “home,” and how those relate to the African diaspora.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
Indiana Daily Student

Confused by IU Dining’s new meal plans? We have answers.

Eating dining hall food is a part of the college experience, but this year, on-campus meal plans have changed, and students are struggling to understand the new system. The new dining system allows students to use “all-you-care-to-eat" meal swipes and visit dining halls multiple times a day and eat as much as they want. Students can also use a “pay-as-you-go" model at C-stores and the Indiana Memorial Union.
BLOOMINGTON, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy