Raleigh, NC

cbs17

Watch out! More deer expected on NC roads in the coming weeks

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The official start of Autumn is about two weeks away. While fall can bring relief from the brutal summer sun, it also brings increased deer movement. The North Carolina Department of Transportation says about seven percent of all car crashes in the state involve animal strikes.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Wake County’s Moderna COVID-19 booster shipment delayed

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake County is still waiting for its shipment of Moderna’s new COVID-19 booster shots. Wake County Public Health officials had hoped to start taking appointments for the boosters Wednesday morning, but the Moderna shipment was delayed. They say they expect to be able to...
WAKE COUNTY, NC
cbs17

How WakeMed is working to prevent permanent heart attack damage

RALEIGH, N.C.(WNCN) – When someone survives a heart attack, they can be faced with permanent heart damage. A group of researchers are working on reducing the size and, potentially irreversible, damage patients could face. WakeMed Health & Hospitals has enrolled the first patient in the nation in what they’re...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

These GoRaleigh route schedules are changing after driver shortages

RALEIGH, N.C.(WNCN) – After missing several bus trips a day due to a shortage in bus drivers, GoRaleigh says they will reduce bus frequency for a dozen routes. GoRaleigh says the missed trips have created confusion and a loss of confidence among riders. They hope temporarily reducing frequencies of routes will provide more reliability and dependability.
RALEIGH, NC
City
Raleigh, NC
Raleigh, NC
Cars
cbs17

WakeMed wants to bring a $137 million psychiatric hospital to Knightdale

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — WakeMed wants to build a 150-bed psychiatric hospital in Knightdale. The healthcare system has filed a certificate of need application with the state Department of Health and Human Services for the $137 million facility. If approved, the WakeMed Behavioral Health Center would be completed in...
KNIGHTDALE, NC
cbs17

Daytime Cary shooting injures 1 at Motel 6, police say

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was injured in a Cary shooting Wednesday afternoon at a Motel 6. Police responded to the motel around 2:15 p.m. in the 1400 block of Buck Jones Road. Cary police said the victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment and did...
CARY, NC
cbs17

Wake County high school student seriously injured in crash: police

HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WNCN)—A high school student was seriously injured after a Monday night crash in Holly Springs, according to police. This happened around 10:40 p.m. near Avent Ferry Road and Holly Meadow Drive. Police said when they arrived at the scene, first responders found a single vehicle that...
HOLLY SPRINGS, NC
cbs17

People protest Raleigh’s ‘Missing Middle’ housing plan

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)–From a protest outside Raleigh City Council to tense moments inside, people are speaking out against changes to the city’s zoning rules. Last July, the City Council passed the Missing Middle plan. The text change allows for denser housing, including allowing townhomes and duplexes to be built in many single-family neighborhoods.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Mother, daughter taken away on stretchers after Morrisville overturn

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A mother and her daughter were taken away from the scene of a Morrisville overturn on stretchers Tuesday night, Morrisville Fire Department Public Information Officer Maria Bajgain confirmed. Just before 7 p.m. Church Street near Mason Farm Road in Morrisville was closed for approximately one...
MORRISVILLE, NC
cbs17

Durham YouTuber raising money to replace stolen trailer and help community

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Clarence Garner isn’t just your average car guy. “I fell in love with cars when I was a kid. And so, when I saw that a lot of guys were talking about cars on YouTube, it was something that I actually wanted to do as well. I found that it was a way to meet new people that were not just in my local area but people I could talk to across the world,” Garner said.
DURHAM, NC
NewsBreak
Cars
cbs17

Goldsboro woman charged after saying she shot man in self defense

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A Goldsboro woman who told police she shot a man in self defense in July has been charged with assaulting him with a deadly weapon. The Goldsboro Police Department said Wednesday that further investigation into the July 3 incident led officers to arrest Shamella Oliver, 30, on Sept. 1.
GOLDSBORO, NC
cbs17

Raleigh Magazine names 25 best restaurants in the city

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)–Raleigh Magazine named the 25 best restaurants in the city, from classics to long-time favorite: chic to affordable. CBS17’s Bill Young sits down with publisher Gina Stephens to discuss some of the best dining in Raleigh and its suburbs.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

10 years later: The legacy of slain UNC student Faith Hedgepeth

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — It has been a decade since the murder of University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill student Faith Hedgepeth. The crime rocked the UNC-Chapel Hill campus and its community. Rolanda Hedgepeth remembers her sister as being full of life. “Faith was very outgoing and...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
cbs17

Driver under influence of unknown substance kills 1, injures 2 in Fayetteville crash

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A three-car collision in Fayetteville killed a 65-year-old woman and injured at least two men Sunday evening in Fayetteville, police said. It was just past 8 p.m. when a 30-year-old driver of a Chevy Cruz was speeding and struck the back of a Jeep before crossing a median and causing a head-on collision with another vehicle, according to Fayetteville police.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
cbs17

12+ gunshots heard as man wounded in shooting in Durham neighborhood

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Neighbors said they heard at several gunshots when a person was shot in a Durham neighborhood Sunday night. The incident was reported around 7:35 p.m. near the intersection of Belmont Drive and Lutz Lane, which is in a neighborhood just off Junction Road in east Durham.
DURHAM, NC

