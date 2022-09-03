Read full article on original website
cbs17
Watch out! More deer expected on NC roads in the coming weeks
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The official start of Autumn is about two weeks away. While fall can bring relief from the brutal summer sun, it also brings increased deer movement. The North Carolina Department of Transportation says about seven percent of all car crashes in the state involve animal strikes.
cbs17
Wake County’s Moderna COVID-19 booster shipment delayed
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake County is still waiting for its shipment of Moderna’s new COVID-19 booster shots. Wake County Public Health officials had hoped to start taking appointments for the boosters Wednesday morning, but the Moderna shipment was delayed. They say they expect to be able to...
cbs17
How WakeMed is working to prevent permanent heart attack damage
RALEIGH, N.C.(WNCN) – When someone survives a heart attack, they can be faced with permanent heart damage. A group of researchers are working on reducing the size and, potentially irreversible, damage patients could face. WakeMed Health & Hospitals has enrolled the first patient in the nation in what they’re...
cbs17
These GoRaleigh route schedules are changing after driver shortages
RALEIGH, N.C.(WNCN) – After missing several bus trips a day due to a shortage in bus drivers, GoRaleigh says they will reduce bus frequency for a dozen routes. GoRaleigh says the missed trips have created confusion and a loss of confidence among riders. They hope temporarily reducing frequencies of routes will provide more reliability and dependability.
cbs17
WakeMed wants to bring a $137 million psychiatric hospital to Knightdale
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — WakeMed wants to build a 150-bed psychiatric hospital in Knightdale. The healthcare system has filed a certificate of need application with the state Department of Health and Human Services for the $137 million facility. If approved, the WakeMed Behavioral Health Center would be completed in...
cbs17
In first NC performance grades, schools bouncing back in testing but still low-performing, data shows
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – For the first time in three years North Carolina is grading school performance. Students bounced back in standardized testing following a decline due to COVID-19, but roughly one-third of schools are now considered “low-performing.”. Although, some schools did beat the odds. For the last...
cbs17
Daytime Cary shooting injures 1 at Motel 6, police say
CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was injured in a Cary shooting Wednesday afternoon at a Motel 6. Police responded to the motel around 2:15 p.m. in the 1400 block of Buck Jones Road. Cary police said the victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment and did...
cbs17
Wake County high school student seriously injured in crash: police
HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WNCN)—A high school student was seriously injured after a Monday night crash in Holly Springs, according to police. This happened around 10:40 p.m. near Avent Ferry Road and Holly Meadow Drive. Police said when they arrived at the scene, first responders found a single vehicle that...
cbs17
People protest Raleigh’s ‘Missing Middle’ housing plan
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)–From a protest outside Raleigh City Council to tense moments inside, people are speaking out against changes to the city’s zoning rules. Last July, the City Council passed the Missing Middle plan. The text change allows for denser housing, including allowing townhomes and duplexes to be built in many single-family neighborhoods.
cbs17
Wake County residents can now receive severe weather ReadyWake alerts
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—Wake County residents can now receive severe weather alerts for their area. Wake County Emergency Management said it is launching its new severe weather alerts feature on the ReadyWake Alerts system. You can sign-up to get alerts on your phone via a call or text, and you...
cbs17
Mother, daughter taken away on stretchers after Morrisville overturn
MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A mother and her daughter were taken away from the scene of a Morrisville overturn on stretchers Tuesday night, Morrisville Fire Department Public Information Officer Maria Bajgain confirmed. Just before 7 p.m. Church Street near Mason Farm Road in Morrisville was closed for approximately one...
cbs17
Durham YouTuber raising money to replace stolen trailer and help community
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Clarence Garner isn’t just your average car guy. “I fell in love with cars when I was a kid. And so, when I saw that a lot of guys were talking about cars on YouTube, it was something that I actually wanted to do as well. I found that it was a way to meet new people that were not just in my local area but people I could talk to across the world,” Garner said.
cbs17
Goldsboro woman charged after saying she shot man in self defense
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A Goldsboro woman who told police she shot a man in self defense in July has been charged with assaulting him with a deadly weapon. The Goldsboro Police Department said Wednesday that further investigation into the July 3 incident led officers to arrest Shamella Oliver, 30, on Sept. 1.
cbs17
No charges in 3-car Fayetteville wreck that killed 1, injured another, police say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – The Fayetteville Police Department said no charges will be served following a three-vehicle collision that left one person dead on Saturday. The wreck happened just before 3:15 p.m. on Saturday at the intersection of Cliffdale at Bunce Road, that is just east of Interstate 295, Fayetteville police said.
cbs17
Raleigh Magazine names 25 best restaurants in the city
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)–Raleigh Magazine named the 25 best restaurants in the city, from classics to long-time favorite: chic to affordable. CBS17’s Bill Young sits down with publisher Gina Stephens to discuss some of the best dining in Raleigh and its suburbs.
cbs17
10 years later: The legacy of slain UNC student Faith Hedgepeth
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — It has been a decade since the murder of University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill student Faith Hedgepeth. The crime rocked the UNC-Chapel Hill campus and its community. Rolanda Hedgepeth remembers her sister as being full of life. “Faith was very outgoing and...
cbs17
Driver under influence of unknown substance kills 1, injures 2 in Fayetteville crash
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A three-car collision in Fayetteville killed a 65-year-old woman and injured at least two men Sunday evening in Fayetteville, police said. It was just past 8 p.m. when a 30-year-old driver of a Chevy Cruz was speeding and struck the back of a Jeep before crossing a median and causing a head-on collision with another vehicle, according to Fayetteville police.
cbs17
Drivers should expect delays next week when work begins on this road in Johnston County
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Delays are expected next week on a stretch of road in Johnston County that is being upgraded, officials say. The North Carolina Department of Transportation said Tuesday that drivers headed east on part of U.S. Route 70 should expect delays starting Sept. 12 and ending a week later once traffic is shifted.
cbs17
12+ gunshots heard as man wounded in shooting in Durham neighborhood
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Neighbors said they heard at several gunshots when a person was shot in a Durham neighborhood Sunday night. The incident was reported around 7:35 p.m. near the intersection of Belmont Drive and Lutz Lane, which is in a neighborhood just off Junction Road in east Durham.
cbs17
Raleigh area to hit 5-year apartment construction high, report says
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – As if they were the city’s official bird, construction cranes can be seen hovering over downtown Raleigh and into the North Hills area. They are a clear sign of the city’s construction — which shows no signs of slowing. A recent report...
