Baltimore, MD

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

Yardbarker

Yankees TV broadcast mistakenly gives 'condolences' for New York sports journalist who's still alive

During Sunday's television broadcast of the New York Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays game on the YES Network, Michael Kay -- the longtime voice of the "Bronx Bombers" -- made an announcement that a "40-year fixture" in the area sports scene, Bob Trainor had passed away. Kay followed with a touching tribute to Trainor and offered condolences to "Bob's family and friends."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Blue Jays and Orioles involved in bench-clearing incident during Tuesday's game

The Toronto Blue Jays and Baltimore Orioles had a bench-clearing incident during Tuesday night’s game. Orioles reliever Bryan Baker struck out Matt Chapman for the final out of the top of the seventh inning. Baker held his hand towards the Jays’ dugout and used it to make a talking gesture. He also was nodding several times as he looked in their direction.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Baltimore Sun

For Orioles pitcher DL Hall, a teal-and-orange glove is a reminder of how far he’s come

Looking back now, there are many ways DL Hall wishes he could alter his major league debut. The performance, for one. The mindset he held going into that outing against the Tampa Bay Rays last month, for another. And also the glove he wore, a light brown model he used when he first got into professional baseball. “I was like, for my debut, I’m gonna go back to the old faithful,” Hall said. ...
BALTIMORE, MD
numberfire.com

Robinson Chirinos riding pine for Orioles in Game 1 Monday

The Baltimore Orioles did not list Robinson Chirinos in their lineup for Monday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Chirinos will start Monday's doubleheader on the sidelines while Jesus Aguilar joins the lineup at designated hitter and bats seventh. Adley Rutschman will take over at catcher for Game 1. Chirinos...
BALTIMORE, MD
numberfire.com

Akil Baddoo sitting Wednesday for Detroit

Detroit Tigers outfielder Akil Baddoo is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Patrick Sandoval and the Los Angeles Angels. Kerry Carpenter will replace Baddoo in left field and hit eighth. Carpenter has a $2,500 salary on Wednesday and numberFire’s models project him for 6.3...
DETROIT, MI
numberfire.com

Tucker Barnhart sitting Monday for Detroit

Detroit Tigers catcher Tucker Barnhart is not in the lineup Monday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Barnhart is being replaced behind the plate by Eric Haase versus Angels starter Jose Suarez. In 263 plate appearances this season, Barnhart has a .216 batting average with a .543...
DETROIT, MI
numberfire.com

Orioles' Jesus Aguilar batting seventh versus Blue Jays Monday

The Baltimore Orioles will start Jesus Aguilar at designated hitter for Monday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Aguilar will start at designated hitter in Game 1 of the Orioles' doubleheader with the Blue Jays, batting seventh while Adley Rutschman moves back to catcher and Robinson Chirinos takes a seat.
BALTIMORE, MD
FOX Sports

Blue Jays play the Orioles after Bichette's 3-home run game

Toronto Blue Jays (75-59, third in the AL East) vs. Baltimore Orioles (71-64, fourth in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Mitch White (1-5, 4.67 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 67 strikeouts); Orioles: Kyle Bradish (3-5, 5.17 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 84 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -115, Orioles -105; over/under...
BALTIMORE, MD
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Torey Lovullo calls Diamondbacks closer’s role a ‘fluid’ situation

SAN DIEGO — Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo would not say what his plans were for the ninth inning on Wednesday night, but he did not commit to sticking with right-hander Ian Kennedy, who blew his second save in as many chances on Tuesday night. “It’s a fluid situation right now,” Lovullo said. “We’re still talking through that. My job is to help this team win baseball games and I’m going to make the best decision moving...
PHOENIX, AZ
numberfire.com

Kyle Stowers sitting Tuesday for Orioles

Baltimore Orioles outfielder Kyle Stowers is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against right-hander Mitch White and the Toronto Blue Jays. Austin Hays will replace Stowers in left field and hit seventh. Hays has a $2,500 salary on Tuesday and numberFire’s models project him for 9.4 FanDuel points. Per...
BALTIMORE, MD
FOX Sports

Kirk leads Blue Jays against the Orioles after 4-hit performance

Toronto Blue Jays (75-60, third in the AL East) vs. Baltimore Orioles (72-64, fourth in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Alek Manoah (13-7, 2.48 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 153 strikeouts); Orioles: Dean Kremer (6-4, 3.22 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 68 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -146, Orioles +125; over/under...
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

