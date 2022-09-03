ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man charged in deadly game room shooting in southeast Houston that killed security guard, police say

 4 days ago

A man has been arrested and charged in the death of a security guard, whom police said was fatally shot during a robbery at a southeast Houston game room.

Jomar Crawford, 22, is charged with capital murder after he allegedly shot 33-year-old Jesus Rodriguez.

On Feb. 12, at about 1 a.m., Houston Police Department officers said they responded to a shooting at a game room on 6333 Long Drive.

Rodriguez was found with a gunshot wound and transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Court documents state Crawford was attempting to rob the victim when the shooting took place.

