ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Abbott Elementary’s Sheryl Lee Ralph Shares Sweet Answer When Asked Where She’d Put Her Emmy If She Wins This Year

By Adreon Patterson
Cinemablend
Cinemablend
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2s7UUd_0hhAUkVV00

Abbott Elementary (which can be streamed with a Hulu subscription ) was a critical and ratings hit during its freshman season, leading to six Primetime Emmy nominations. While series creator and star Quinta Brunson hit a major first with her awards nods, this year's awards noms marked a major milestone for Mrs. Howard actress Sheryl Lee Ralph, as this is her first nomination, which is for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy. Now, as she awaits awards night like the rest of us, Ralph shared a sweet answer when asked where she’d put her Emmy if she wins.

Starring in the ABC comedy hit garnered the Moesha alum the recognition that had, in many cases, eluded her over her decades-long career. Despite having played memorable characters for decades, taking on veteran kindergarten teacher Barbara Howard has brought her a new level of mainstream success. Sheryl Lee Ralph has copious glass awards already displayed on a glass table, but an Emmy would be her first metal hardware, as she explained to The Cut . With the awards show only weeks away, Ralph mentioned where she would display her possible new award, and it's pretty perfect:

That’s going right next to my bed. If I’m so blessed, I want to open my eyes the next morning and know that it was all real. It all happened, and it was all worth it.

For Sheryl Lee Ralph, receiving an Emmy would be the cherry on top of a career in which she's triumphed over a lot of adversity. If she wins, having her gold award by her bedside would certainly be gratifying. Ralph has been open about fighting for space as a Black actress in Hollywood. She's reflected on being fired from a TV pilot for not being Black enough and being told she shouldn’t kiss Tom Cruise in a movie . So the stage and TV actress has proven the naysayers wrong with her Emmy nom alone.

The star, who's been in Hollywood since the 1970s, believers her first Emmy nomination was all about “God’s time.” During the interview, she also che called  Mrs. Howard “the perfect role” while heaping praise on Abbott Elementary , saying that the cast and crew make up “the perfect show.” Before taking on Mrs. Howard, Ralph was close to giving up on her acting career and moved to Philadelphia to live with her senator husband. She even thought about hosting a local TV access show. It's a good thing the Designing Women alum didn’t give up on acting and joined the teacher-centric comedy, as it's been a joy to see her on weekly TV again. We'll have to wait and see if she wins that Emmy, but what can be said right now is that she has a firm chance of winning.

Viewers won’t have to wait much longer for Sheryl Lee Ralph and co. to return, as Abbott Elementary Season 2 (which had a fun first look) will premiere on September 21 at 9 p.m. EST on ABC. Before the premiere, check out the 74th Primetime Emmy Award to see if Ralph wins over her fellow 2022 Emmy nominees , including Abbott co-star Janelle James, former Saturday Night Live star Kate McKinnon, and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel ’s Alex Borstein. The TV awards show will air live on September 12 at 8 pm EST on NBC with SNL ’s Kenan Thompson set to host.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
Cinemablend

After Joining The Real Housewives, Will Smith’s Ex Opens Up About Her Own Reaction To The Slap On Oscars Night

It’s been months since the 2022 Academy Awards, but the event is still being talked about thanks to the already infamous incident involving Will Smith and Chris Rock. The internet exploded when the King Richard actor walked on stage and slapped the comic, especially since it was right before he won the Oscar for his work on that film. After joining the Real Housewives, Will Smith’s ex Sheree Zampino opens up about her reaction to the Slap on Oscars night.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Happy Days’ Star Ron Howard Revealed His ‘Feelings Were Hurt’ When the Show Focused on Fonzie

When looking back on some of the best classic TV shows in reruns to this day, one of them has to be Happy Days. Ron Howard starred as Richie Cunningham while Henry Winkler played Arthur Fonzarelli, or better known as Fonzie. Would you believe there was a time when Howard thought about leaving the show? It was one of the most popular ones in the 1970s for ABC. Tom Bosley played Howard Cunningham on there. He commented in an interview how much the show played into Paramount Studio’s success.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Borstein
Person
Quinta Brunson
Person
Sheryl Lee Ralph
Person
Kate Mckinnon
Person
Kenan Thompson
epicstream.com

Jennifer Lopez Pays Bills Because Ben Affleck Doesn't Have Deep Pockets? Alex Rodriguez's Ex Reportedly Demanding Batman Star To Buy Beverly Hills Property

Jennifer Lopez is spending millions to foot the bills for her luxe lifestyle because Ben Affleck’s cash flow is not up to scratch, a new report claimed. Jennifer Lopez Wears The Pants In Her Relationship With Ben Affleck?. Sources told National Enquirer, in its latest edition, that Jennifer Lopez...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
RadarOnline

'No Cake, Balloons Or Brunch': CNN's Brian Stelter Left In Shock After Don Lemon & Co-Workers Didn't Throw Him A 'Goodbye' Party

Former CNN host, Brian Stelter, expected his team to throw him a "goodbye" party after Sunday's final show. However, that didn't happen, Radar has discovered. "Brian literally thought Anderson Cooper, Don Lemon, and the executives would get up early on a Sunday, come into the office to say 'goodbye' to him," sources told RadarOnline.com. "There was no cake, balloons, or brunch to send him off. There wasn't even a card. It was like nothing happened at all. Brian packed up his stuff and left alone," they added. Insiders said that Stelter's face has already been removed from the...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Good Morning America’s Michael Strahan Reportedly Facing New Legal Trouble

Spending his entire professional career as a defensive end for the New York Giants, Michael Strahan helped the team win Super Bowl XLII. With 15 years in the NFL, he holds the most quarterback sacks in a single season with T.J. Watt. Moving past the NFL, Strahan appears on Good Morning America and even hosts $100,000 Pyramid. While Strahan’s career appears to only grow with each passing year, when it comes to her personal life with his ex-wife, it appears trouble is always right around the corner. With the host making $17 million a year for Good Morning America, reports claim the star didn’t pay the parenting coordinator.
NFL
Popculture

Kelly Clarkson Reveals Why She Left 'The Voice'

Kelly Clarkson is taking some time to herself for the first time since she was a teenager. The Kelly Clarkson Show host stopped by the TODAY show Tuesday to visit old friends Hoda Kotb and Carson Daly, revealing the real reason she took the summer off from filming The Voice. Clarkson revealed it had been since she was 16 years old that she had taken a summer off when asked by Daly, who also hosts The Voice.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emmy Awards#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Live Tv#Abc Comedy#Hulu#Abc#Moesha
AOL Corp

Chris Rock's Brother Tony Says 'There Was a Genuine Friendship' with Will Smith Before Oscar Slap

Tony Rock spoke out after being mentioned by name in Will Smith's video apology to Chris Rock. In a video posted to his social media accounts July 29, Will, 53, apologized to Chris, 57, four months after hitting him onstage at the Oscars. Will had previously apologized in a statement shared after the incident, saying he "reacted emotionally" after Chris' joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith's shaved head (she lives with alopecia).
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Holy Smoke! All My Children Legend Susan Lucci Is Rocking a Wild New Look

Maybe blondes really do have more fun. Susan Lucci has dropped many a photo on Instagram over the years, pictures that have elicited responses ranging from, to crib from Stevie Wonder, “Isn’t she lovely!” to “Wow, that really takes me back!” But the image that she posted on August 19 garnered an altogether different reaction: “Erica Kane is blonde?!?”
BEAUTY & FASHION
Outsider.com

Ron Howard’s Daughter, Bryce Dallas Howard, Says She Made ‘So Much Less’ Than Chris Pratt in the ‘Jurassic World’ Series

Once helmed by famed director Steven Spielberg, the Jurassic Park franchise received a revival thanks to Jurassic World releasing in 2015. Starring both Bryce Dallas Howard and Chris Pratt, the film gained praise for expanding on the original idea. It didn’t hurt that there were more than a few easter eggs hinting at the original movie. But while both Pratt and Howard acted in the movie, helping it gross almost $2 billion, apparently their compensation was drastically different. Although they starred in all three films of the Jurassic World trilogy, Howard revealed she received $2 million less than her co-star Chris Pratt who made $10 million.
MOVIES
Black Enterprise

Comedian Arsenio Hall Privately Sells Home He’s Owned For 30 Years For $9 Million

Comedian and talk show host Arsenio Hall privately sold a home he’s owned for 30 years in Topanga, California, for a sum of $9 million. Finurah reports that Hall, who purchased a home last year in Los Angeles, did not list the house on the market and sold it to his neighbor, Robert M. Fedoris, who lives with his wife, Liz Hopkins, in a 3,000-square-foot home across from Hall.
TOPANGA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
E! News

Why Tia Mowry Is Unapologetically Embracing Her Gray Hair

Watch: Tia Mowry Opens Up About Witnessing Her Father's White Privilege. Tia Mowry is sharing the type of beauty advice you'd want to receive from your sister, sister. The former Disney Channel star opened up about why she's unapologetically embracing her gray hairs, which she said didn't really "come in heavy" until she reached her 40s.
CELEBRITIES
Cinemablend

Cinemablend

Saint Louis, MO
150K+
Followers
37K+
Post
67M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, in-depth reviews and expert opinion on all the latest movies and TV shows, it's a constantly updated hub for fans to explore and discuss the best that cinema and streaming has to offer.

 https://www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy