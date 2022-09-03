ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Nearly every NFL team sending scouts for Notre Dame-Ohio State

By Geoffrey Clark
 4 days ago
There’s a reason the game between Notre Dame and Ohio State is considered the biggest this weekend. Not only are two quality programs playing each other, but a lot of future NFL talent plays for those programs. It is for that reason that most NFL teams are sending scouts to eye talent it might be interested in next spring. In fact, 43 scouts representing 27 teams will be in attendance at Ohio Stadium.

Even if you don’t have a rooting interest in this game (and if you’re one of those people, we appreciate you visiting our site), here’s a good opportunity to check out some NFL talent of tomorrow. The Buckeyes have quite a few offensive players who should be drafted early. The Irish’s options might not be as plentiful, but names like Michael Mayer and Isaiah Foskey definitely will be under consideration as the draft approaches.

The NFL might not be playing this weekend, but this is as close as you’re going to get to watching that level.

