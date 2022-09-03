Racing teens cause crash in New Hampshire, police say 00:32

HUDSON, N.H. -- Two cars racing each other caused a crash in Hudson, New Hampshire, police said. It happened just after 12 p.m. on Thursday.

Police said a BMW 3 was driving on the wrong side of Old Derry Road to be next to a Nissan 370 convertible. Both cars were driven by 17-year-old boys from Hudson.

"The BMW tried to avoid oncoming traffic and swerved to the right when it struck the Nissan, sending the Nissan into a tree," police said.

The BMW rolled several times and came to rest on its roof in front of a home.

A pickup truck, driven by 58-year-old Steven Dionne, of Litchfield, was damaged by the BMW but the driver was not hurt.

Both teens were taken to Southern New Hampshire Medical Center for minor injuries.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.