ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hudson, NH

Racing teens cause crash in New Hampshire, police say

By CBSBoston.com Staff
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OMP0B_0hhAUeD900

Racing teens cause crash in New Hampshire, police say 00:32

HUDSON, N.H. -- Two cars racing each other caused a crash in Hudson, New Hampshire, police said. It happened just after 12 p.m. on Thursday.

Police said a BMW 3 was driving on the wrong side of Old Derry Road to be next to a Nissan 370 convertible. Both cars were driven by 17-year-old boys from Hudson.

"The BMW tried to avoid oncoming traffic and swerved to the right when it struck the Nissan, sending the Nissan into a tree," police said.

The BMW rolled several times and came to rest on its roof in front of a home.

A pickup truck, driven by 58-year-old Steven Dionne, of Litchfield, was damaged by the BMW but the driver was not hurt.

Both teens were taken to Southern New Hampshire Medical Center for minor injuries.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

Comments / 12

Denise Rawls
4d ago

and was it worth it? some will say they were kid's. yes kid's driving 6 tons of metal. capable of doing unspeakable injuries and mayhem.

Reply(2)
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
whdh.com

22-year-old killed in NH motorcycle accident

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (WHDH) - A 22-year-old man has died after crashing with a car driven by a 16-year-old girl in New Hampshire over the weekend. According to Portsmouth New Hampshire Police, shortly after 10 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3, police responded to a motorcycle/car accident on Lang Road near Longmeadow Road.
PORTSMOUTH, NH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hudson, NH
Hudson, NH
Accidents
City
Litchfield, NH
State
New Hampshire State
Hudson, NH
Crime & Safety
whdh.com

Car crashes into CVS in Concord, NH

CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - Firefighters in Concord, New Hampshire were called to help a driver that crashed into a CVS Monday night. The car drove all the way into the store on Hall Street, shattering the glass of sliding doors. Firefighters were able to remove the Subaru with Massachusetts plates. Neither the driver nor the people in the store were hurt.
CONCORD, NH
WCVB

Medical bills piling up for Mass. hit-and-run crash victim

HAVERHILL, Mass. — An Amesbury, Massachusetts, man seriously injured in a violent crash is now facing more challenges after learning the car that struck him was not insured. Corey Boyer was riding his motorcycle when he collided with a car turning at the intersection of Main Street and Kenoza Avenue in Haverhill in July.
HAVERHILL, MA
CBS Boston

4 killed in Rollinsford, New Hampshire crash

ROLLINSFORD, N.H. – Four people were killed Sunday night during a crash in New Hampshire. It happened around 8:30 p.m. on Portland Ave. in the area of Toll Road in Rollinsford.Rollinsford Police said a 2014 Subaru Forester crossed into oncoming traffic and slammed into a 2010 Dodge Grand Caravan. The man driving the Subaru and a man who was a passenger in the Dodge were pronounced dead at the scene.Police said the man driving the Dodge and another man who was a passenger in the vehicle were both transported to an area hospital and later died.The victims in the Caravan were identified as 58-year-old Peter Ronchi, 22-year-old Gavin Sorge Jr., and 23-year-old Same Kamszik. They were all from South Berwick, Maine. The identity of the Subaru driver is being held pending notification of next of kin. No further information on the crash is currently available. 
ROLLINSFORD, NH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Vehicles#Traffic Accident
WMUR.com

Four dead after SUV crashes into van in Rollinsford

ROLLINSFORD, N.H. — Four people died after a crash Sunday night in Rollinsford, police said. The Rollinsford Police Department said they responded to a crash on Portland Avenue near Toll Road at 8:30 p.m. Police said a 2014 Subaru Forester crossed into traffic and hit a 2010 Dodge Grand...
ROLLINSFORD, NH
WMUR.com

Victims identified in Bedford motorcycle crash

BEDFORD, N.H. — Bedford police identified the victims of Saturday's deadly motorcycle crash. Kevin Hall, 36, and Heather Martel, 31, both from Manchester, died after their motorcycle collided with a sedan. Hall drove the motorcycle and was pronounced dead at the scene. Martel, his passenger, succumbed to her injuries...
BEDFORD, NH
WCAX

2 hikers fined for Franconia Notch rescue

LITTLETON, N.H. (WCAX) - Two hikers rescued from an ill-advised outing in Franconia Notch earlier this summer have pleaded guilty to charges of reckless conduct. Authorities say Jason Feierstin, 22, of Lowell, Mass., and Dylan Stahley, 25, of Windsor, N.H. both pleaded last month at the Littleton Courthouse. The rescue took place on June 11 in Franconia Notch State Park. Officials say one of the hikers called 911 saying he got “stuck” on a cliff while exploring. Through 911 tracking and the use of a drone, rescuers were eventually able to pinpoint his location and to an area known as the Hounds Hump on the East side of the notch. Rescuers were able to rappel from above and bring the hiker down.
WINDSOR, NH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Nissan
WMUR.com

Man dies after Portsmouth motorcycle crash

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — Portsmouth police said one person died today in a motorcycle crash in Portsmouth. Police said they responded at 10:19 p.m. Saturday on Lang Road when a motorcycle crossed the double yellow line and hit another vehicle. Jack Tizzard, 22, of Kensington, was driving the motorcycle and...
PORTSMOUTH, NH
NECN

Man Charged With Assaulting 3 People at NH Dunkin' Store

A New Hampshire man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly assaulted three people during a confrontation at a local Dunkin' store. Andrew Scheiner, 40, of South Hampton, is charged with three counts of simple assault and one count apiece of criminal mischief, criminal trespass, disorderly conduct and obstructing report of crime or injury. He was held without bail pending his arraignment on Tuesday.
EPPING, NH
CBS Boston

Unidentified chemicals found at Marlboro apartment following medical emergency

MARLBORO -- Hazmat and bomb squad crews are clearing a Marlboro apartment complex after first responders discovered unknown chemicals while responding to a medical emergency Tuesday night.Residents were told they could return to the complex later Tuesday night, but it is now unclear when they will be allowed back in.On Tuesday, a third-floor tenant called 9-1-1 for a medical emergency at the Sheffield Court Apartments on Boston Post Road."Our crews went in to treat the victim and found a large amount of unidentified, unlabeled chemicals," said Marlboro Assistant Fire Chief Jeff Gogan. "It's dangerous when you don't know what it...
MARLBOROUGH, MA
NECN

2 People Killed, Another Injured in Crash Involving Motorcycle in Bedford, NH

Two people riding a motorcycle on Labor Day weekend are dead after a crash involving a car in Bedford, New Hampshire, police said. Bedford police were called around 4:30 p.m. Saturday to South River Road near Commerce Park North for reports of a motorcycle crash. First responders found three injured people, as well as a damaged car and motorcycle.
BEDFORD, NH
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts Police Chief: Pedestrians DO NOT always have the right of way

Many people believe the pedestrian always has the right of way when crossing the street or crossing lanes of travel at shopping centers, office parks, etc. Well, they DO NOT. No doubt, if the pedestrian is using the crosswalk, they have the right of way. That said, the safest way to use a crosswalk is to begin by showing “intent”. Showing intent includes looking both ways; making eye contact with drivers; perhaps waving a hand to get attention. Don’t simply trust drivers will see you. Catch their attention. Make sure they see you and they’re stopped before you walk.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
72K+
Followers
27K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy