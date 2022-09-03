ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Siskiyou County, CA

erienewsnow.com

Michigan GOP leaders encourage rule breaking at poll worker training session

The evening before Michigan's state primary, Wayne County GOP leaders held a Zoom training session for poll workers and partisan observers -- warning them about "bad stuff happening" during the election and encouraging them to ignore local election rules barring cell phones and pens from polling places and vote-counting centers.
MICHIGAN STATE

