Highland tops Mount Vernon in Saturday girls’ soccer contest
In their fourth game in seven days, the Highland girls’ soccer team was able to edge Mount Vernon by a 2-1 count on Saturday. Amarie Morgan opened the scoring with her fifth goal on Izzy Arnett-Tomasek’s fourth assist of the season. Mount Vernon would knot the score going into the half, but the Scots battled back in the second half to get Arnett-Tomasek’s sixth goal of the year on a free kick.
Popular hunting seasons kick off in September
Thousands of Ohioans have eagerly been waiting for the calendar to turn to September, when popular hunting seasons open across the state, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife. Early September is the time to hunt doves, squirrels, and some waterfowl, with white-tailed deer archery season just around the corner.
Patrol’s Lieutenant Colonel Charles A. Jones promoted to Superintendent
COLUMBUS – Lieutenant Colonel Charles A. Jones was ceremoniously promoted to the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s highest rank on August 12 by Ohio Department of Public Safety Director Thomas J. Stickrath. Colonel Jones will serve as the 20th superintendent of the Patrol. He succeeds former superintendent, Colonel Richard S. Fambro, who led the Patrol since March 2019.
Mount Gilead Council hears residents’ suggestions
MOUNT GILEAD- Several Mount Gilead residents came to the August 15 Mount Gilead Council meeting to suggest ideas for village beautification. Ric Lyle spoke for the group. He said they noticed the recreation area and ball fields especially need attention. They will check all their ideas with Village Administrator Derek Allen. Their first major project was cleaning up tennis courts and weeding around the recreation area with the high school cross country team.
