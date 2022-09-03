EG’s Jojopyun on audio issues that delayed 8-hour playoff series with TSM: ‘The headset just wouldn’t work… we just couldn’t hear each other’

Read full article on original website
dotesports.com
Witcher 3 fans can expect a next-gen version of the game this year, according to CD Projekt
In May, CD Projekt announced a next-gen (or current-gen, depending on how you look at it) version of The Witcher 3 was set to finally get its long-delayed release at the end of 2022. And, in the middle of revealing a new update to Cyberpunk 2077, it appears that Witcher upgrade is still on track for a release towards the end of the year.
dotesports.com
Spica released by TSM, will hit free agency ahead of 2023 League season
Star jungler Mingyi “Spica” Lu has been released by TSM after the roster’s loss to Evil Geniuses in the 2022 LCS Championship. The former North American champion and 2021 Spring Split MVP is now an unrestricted free agent—and a valuable one at that—heading into the next League of Legends transfer window.
dotesports.com
Riot clarifies why one popular Wild Rift feature isn’t available in League of Legends
League of Legends and Wild Rift have many similarities—but not everything is exactly the same. Fans of League have been asking for one Wild Rift feature for a long time, and the devs at Riot Games have finally explained why it hasn’t been added to the game. Wild...
dotesports.com
Overwatch streamer completes unranked to Grandmaster run with a unique spin on the challenge
Twitch streamer Bogur recently climbed the Overwatch ranked ladder from unranked to Grandmaster with no HUD, outlines, sound, voice or text communication, and only playing Winston. Reaching the highest rank in any game is a massive challenge that only a few players are actually able to accomplish. Even with all...
dotesports.com
September’s Ubisoft Forward to feature new Assassin’s Creed, Mario + Rabbids, and Skull & Bones info
Maybe we'll get news on the new assassin. Ubisoft is behind some of the biggest gaming franchises like Assassin’s Creed, Far Cry, and Watch Dogs. The developer also has many new games in the works, with some already announced and more to likely come in the future. Players will learn all about these upcoming games and more during the next Ubisoft Forward, scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 10, at 2pm CT.
dotesports.com
2 Evil Geniuses rosters are attending Fragadelphia and the CS:GO world is worried about a conflict of interest
Evil Geniuses has confirmed it will be sending multiple Counter-Strike rosters to attend Fragadelphia 17 in the United States. In a tweet on Sep. 5, EG’s team manager shared that the former Party Astronauts and Carpe Diem teams will attend the $100,000 event, with both representing the NA org.
dotesports.com
XSET’s Cryocells admits VALORANT Chamber nerfs haven’t ‘affected’ the agent
Riot Games has attempted to balance VALORANT’s Chamber over the course of the last several months, but some pro player don’t think the devs have done enough. Matthew “Cryocells” Panganiban, a player for XSET, isn’t convinced Riot has succeeded in balancing the agent. “I feel that they still haven’t really changed what makes Chamber really strong,” Cryocells said in an interview with Run It Back.
dotesports.com
VALORANT has potential to be ‘bigger’ than League of Legends, FURIA’s Khalil says
VALORANT is a first-person shooter developed by Riot Games, the same company that developed League of Legends. Seeing the unyielding success of League, many argue that any game published under Riot’s banner will see similar success, including Legends of Runeterra and Teamfight Tactics. FURIA’s Khalil “Khalil” Schmidt went even...
dotesports.com
Puckett to return to Overwatch League desk for first time since 2019
The legend is back. Chris Puckett is returning to the Overwatch League for the first time since the Grand Finals in 2019. The OWL community is celebrating today following the news that Puckett will be returning to host the OWL 2022 Summer Showdown tournament after a two-year hiatus from the esport. Puckett has been one of the most recognizable faces of the OWL since he hosted all of the events leading up to his departure from the league in 2020.
dotesports.com
What is the new Battle Bus song for Rainbow Royale in Fortnite?
Fortnite is only as strong as its community, so Epic Games will occasionally host events and celebrations of those who make it special. Epic loves its LGBTQIA+ community especially, hosting the Rainbow Royale once a year so players can express who they truly are. But the song on the Rainbow Royale Battle Bus has changed and many players are curious about who the new artist is.
dotesports.com
Fortnite v21.51 update blasts its way to Fortnite
After the standard Fortnite maintenance, Epic Games shared the details of the latest update, v21.51. Since Epic is returning Fire with Fire Week from Sept. 7 to 13, some of the best weapons are making their return like Primal Flame Bows and Dragon’s Breath Shotguns. To fully breathe life into Fire with Fire Week, Firefly Jars, and Chug Cannons can now be found on the ground more often. Although incredibly fun, Fire with Fire Week won’t be featured in competitive playlists.
dotesports.com
All skins coming to League with Patch 12.17
Two weeks have passed since the last League of Legends patch, so as always, it’s time to prepare for another one. League patches usually come every two weeks and change a few things here and there. Patch 12.17 is no different since it will influence a bunch of champions, nerfing some while buffing others. Still, those changes won’t be as significant as in the first half of the year, since Riot is aiming to stabilize the game, so it won’t affect the Worlds 2022 meta.
dotesports.com
Who is Duardo Silva in Apex Legends?
Apex Legends’ complex lore may call for a guide, especially for beginners who are new to the game. Each Apex character comes with a deep background story consisting of a host of minor characters. Minor characters play small parts in legends’ stories and the game’s overall lore. Members of...
dotesports.com
Worlds 2022 Azir skin released for testing on League’s PBE
A League of Legends champion that has dominated the mid lane meta for years, becoming even more popular with recent changes to durability, is this year’s recipient of a skin commemorating the World Championship. An update to the PBE has revealed that Azir will be receiving a Worlds 2022...
dotesports.com
Wild Arena Survivors was almost a new Far Cry title, but Ubisoft had other plans
Ubisoft’s 40-player battle royale title Wild Arena Survivors, which was released last week, was almost an entirely different game in another franchise. The title was originally meant to be a Far Cry game, one of Ubisoft’s more prominent series, with Wild Arena Survivors setting clearly following a similar trajectory to Far Cry 6’s Cuban-esque environments.
dotesports.com
How do you earn Honor in League of Legends?
Talk to anyone who plays or has played League of Legends extensively, and they’ll tell you that it’s not the diverse roster, the abilities, or the in-game cosmetics that define individual gameplay sessions. It’s the interactions with other players that stand out. League has one of the...
dotesports.com
When will the new Cavern Crawl map release in Dota 2?
Dota 2’s annual battle pass event commemorating the biggest tournament of the year, The International, was released on Sept. 1. The battle pass came with a slew of new seasonal features and some old fan favorites returning. One of the returning favorites of many was the Cavern Crawl side activity.
dotesports.com
Chibi Kai’Sa joins TFT Little Legend roster in latest PBE update
Another League of Legends champion is set to join the Teamfight Tactics roster in chibi form. A chibi Little Legend of Kai’Sa is on deck to be added into TFT in a future build, and her design was revealed on the League PBE earlier today. League content creator SkinSpotlights posted a full view of Chibi Kai’sa to their Twitter feed earlier today.
dotesports.com
LOUD’s Less believes whoever ‘figures out’ Pearl the fastest will have a big advantage at VALORANT Champions
Pearl is the newest map to join VALORANT, having been released in March. Even though the map has been out for some time now, some pro players believe that the team who figures it out first will have a big advantage. LOUD’s Felipe “Less” Basso, who is attending VALORANT Champions...
dotesports.com
NBA 2K23 leak suggests motion-captured Dr Disrespect dunk package will be featured in the game
It’s a big day for 2K fans. We got to see official NBA 2K23 gameplay footage for the very first time. The best part is that it actually looks great. That’s not the only 2K23 news for the day, though. While everyone was busy with official announcements, an NBA 2K23 leak suggests that Dr Disrespect will feature in the game in a very special way.
