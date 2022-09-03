EG’s Jojopyun on audio issues that delayed 8-hour playoff series with TSM: ‘The headset just wouldn’t work… we just couldn’t hear each other’

Two weeks have passed since the last League of Legends patch, so as always, it’s time to prepare for another one. League patches usually come every two weeks and change a few things here and there. Patch 12.17 is no different since it will influence a bunch of champions, nerfing some while buffing others. Still, those changes won’t be as significant as in the first half of the year, since Riot is aiming to stabilize the game, so it won’t affect the Worlds 2022 meta.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 9 HOURS AGO