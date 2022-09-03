ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retiring East Lyme recreation director wanted to make the 'community better'

By Elizabeth Regan
 4 days ago
East Lyme – Dave Putnam was a 16-year-old playground counselor when he first landed a job in the town’s Parks and Recreation Department back in 1980.

Now, he’s set to retire as the department’s director.

“When I was a playground counselor, I loved it. Loved the interaction with the kids,” he said. “When you figure out you can do it as a profession and get paid, it’s pretty good.”

Even after he cashes his last paycheck from the town of East Lyme, Putnam will continue in his role as volunteer executive director of the Miracle League of Southeastern Connecticut. His legacy is making sports and recreational opportunities accessible to all kids, regardless of ability.

Putnam, 58, said he never considered any other type of career. A degree in recreation management from Springfield College led to a job as East Lyme’s program coordinator in 1987. Seven years after that, he accepted a job as the first, full-time recreation director in East Hampton. He was there about 12 years before he came full circle.

When he returned to East Lyme in 2005 as director, the boardwalk was not yet completed. The beach at Cini Memorial Park did not exist. The department did not have youth services under its umbrella.

He credited partnerships for making all those things happen. Groups like Niantic Main Street, the East Lyme Public Trust Foundation, the Niantic Children’s Museum, the Rotary Club and the Lion’s Club collaborated on projects and events that any one group couldn’t have carried out on its own.

“That’s the thing I’m probably most proud of,” he said. “We got a lot done with a lot of different partners that had a similar goal in mind: to make the community better.”

First Selectman Kevin Seery recently said Putnam set the standard for how to lead a parks and recreation department. And it’s the outgoing director’s involvement with the Miracle League that stands out.

Under Putnam’s leadership, fundraising efforts resulted in the construction of a $500,000 adaptive sports field behind Flanders Elementary School. That’s where kids with physical, cognitive or developmental challenges can play a variety of sports, including baseball, kickball and lacrosse. Last April marked the inaugural spring season.

The organization is about $250,000 into its half-a-million-dollar fundraising goal for phase two: an accessible playground and restrooms. Construction on the restrooms is likely to begin this fall, according to Putnam.

Seery praised Putnam’s conviction that every child has a right to participate in sports.

“And he has made that dream come true for so many young athletes with challenges,” the first selectman said.

Putnam described coming home to his wife, Julie, after each baseball game at Miracle Field touting his continued winning streak.

Miracle League rules state every player scores a run before the inning is over and the last batter gets a guaranteed home run. There are no strikeouts. All players are safe on all bases. Each team and each player wins every game.

“As a coach, I'm undefeated,” he said. “Because every game ends in a tie.”

Putnam will be replaced by Jerry Lokken, Groton’s assistant recreation director. The transition begins with Lokken’s arrival on Tuesday and culminates with Putnam’s departure on Friday.

As for what’s next, Putnam said he’s not sure.

“It’s time to find that out,” he said. “A new challenge.”

Whatever the future holds, Putnam said he knows it’s going to include the Miracle League of Southeastern Connecticut.

Seery put it this way: “Phase one is done, and there’s more to come.”

e.regan@theday.com

