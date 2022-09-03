ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aiken, SC

Registration open for 2023 Triple Crown Road Race

By Stephanie Hill
Aiken Standard
Aiken Standard
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yzwxT_0hhAT5Ys00

Have you ever wanted to run through Aiken's historic horse district?

The 37th Triple Crown Road Race will provide just such an opportunity. Registration is now open for this event which has three race options, a 5K, 10-mile race and a virtual 30-mile challenge.

The race will be on March 11, 2023 at the H. Odell Weeks Activities Center, 1700 Whiskey Road. The 10-mile road race takes runners through the historic horse district on a route that is flat and fast. The 30-mile virtual option can be completed between Feb. 9 and March 10.

Registration for the 5K is $30 through Jan. 31, and $35 through March 4, which is the cutoff date for online registration. In-person registration on race day will be $40. For the 10-mile race, the cost is $45 until Jan. 31, $50 through March 4, and $60 in-person on race day. The cost of the 30-mile virtual race is $25 through race day. Race-day registration will be from 6:30-7 a.m.

Packet pickup will be from 5-7 p.m. Friday, March 10, at Alley Downtown Taproom, 214 The Alley S.W., and from 6:30-7:10 a.m. Saturday, March 11, at the Weeks Center.

The race will begin at 7:30 a.m., with the starting line adjacent to Odell Weeks Activity Center. The race will end at 10:10 a.m. also at Odell Weeks Activity Center. There will be water and aid stations around miles 2.5, 4.5, 6, and 8.

An awards ceremony will be held around 9:45 a.m. to recognize the top finishers in male and female divisions with first, second and third place over all, and the top three in age groups 12 and under, 13-19, 20-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59, 60-69 and over 70.

Those who register before Feb. 18 will receive a T-shirt.

Franny Weaver, vice president of the Aiken Running Club, said there is a new logo on the shirts this year.

“We felt like time for a new fresh change,” Weaver said. “The logos have changed throughout the years, and just wanted to do something new and felt like it was time. But we kept it with the theme, horses.”

The style of the shirts are straight-cut (unisex, men's) and fitted for women's. The sizes are extra-small, small, medium, large, extra large and 2XL.

The net proceeds from the races will benefit Great Oak Equine Assisted Programs, which promotes emotional, psychological, and physical health of individuals with special needs.

For more information, find Triple Crown Road Race on Facebook or visit runningaiken.org/triple-crown-road-races/.

To sign up for the race visit runsignup.com/Race/SC/Aiken/TripleCrownRoadRaces.

For more information, email triplecrownroadrace@gmail.com.

