Read full article on original website
Related
dotesports.com
Paper Rex grouped at VALORANT Champions 2022 after second-place finish at Masters Copenhagen
Paper Rex, who came in second place at the most recent international VALORANT tournament at Masters Copenhagen, are now out of VCT Champions 2022 at the hands of Team Liquid. The EMEA team was the last to qualify for the tournament from their region’s Last Chance Qualifier, which gave them less time to prepare and practice, especially on the newest map, Pearl. But with a 2-1 score today, Liquid have ousted the SEA team from Champions.
dotesports.com
Has Udyr lost his soul after his League of Legends VGU?
Riot Games recurrently reworks old champions that fail to keep up with the modern standards of League of Legends. Since older champions fall behind in the visual quality, quality of life, and gameplay when compared to later-released champions, full-scale updates are pivotal to keeping the game fresh and intriguing for everyone.
dotesports.com
Overwatch streamer completes unranked to Grandmaster run with a unique spin on the challenge
Twitch streamer Bogur recently climbed the Overwatch ranked ladder from unranked to Grandmaster with no HUD, outlines, sound, voice or text communication, and only playing Winston. Reaching the highest rank in any game is a massive challenge that only a few players are actually able to accomplish. Even with all...
dotesports.com
Riot clarifies why one popular Wild Rift feature isn’t available in League of Legends
League of Legends and Wild Rift have many similarities—but not everything is exactly the same. Fans of League have been asking for one Wild Rift feature for a long time, and the devs at Riot Games have finally explained why it hasn’t been added to the game. Wild...
IN THIS ARTICLE
dotesports.com
All skins coming to League with Patch 12.17
Two weeks have passed since the last League of Legends patch, so as always, it’s time to prepare for another one. League patches usually come every two weeks and change a few things here and there. Patch 12.17 is no different since it will influence a bunch of champions, nerfing some while buffing others. Still, those changes won’t be as significant as in the first half of the year, since Riot is aiming to stabilize the game, so it won’t affect the Worlds 2022 meta.
dotesports.com
LOUD’s Less believes whoever ‘figures out’ Pearl the fastest will have a big advantage at VALORANT Champions
Pearl is the newest map to join VALORANT, having been released in March. Even though the map has been out for some time now, some pro players believe that the team who figures it out first will have a big advantage. LOUD’s Felipe “Less” Basso, who is attending VALORANT Champions...
dotesports.com
DRX’s Juhan names the ‘great’ G2 player he wants to face at Worlds 2022
DRX’s Lee “Juhan” Ju-han helped his team reach the 2022 League of Legends World Championship after a run through the LCK Regional Finals on Saturday, and he’s already lined up an opponent he’d like to face at the international event later this year. The jungler...
dotesports.com
Aspas steps up for LOUD in convincing win to send ZETA home from VCT Champions 2022
After Paper Rex were sent home earlier today in the Group A decider match at VCT Champions 2022, two trailblazers in their regions were set to face off for the final playoff spot from Group B. ZETA DIVISION and LOUD have been pioneers of VALORANT in Japan and Brazil, respectively,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
dotesports.com
New leak points to Fortnite Chapter 3, season 5 start date
Fortnite is one of the hottest live-service games, frequently introducing new content and themes to challenge players and keep them engaged. With Chapter Three, season four about to end on Sept. 18, many players are looking toward future seasons and what they might hold. According to a new leak, we might’ve even got the release date for Fortnite‘s winter season early.
dotesports.com
How to get Sweet Sorrow and its god roll in Destiny 2
Chroma Rush captured the hearts of fans longing for a potent 720rpm auto rifle in Destiny 2’s Season of the Splicer, and Sweet Sorrow followed suit just a couple of seasons later. This Season of the Risen auto rifle is a stellar addition to the Energy slot, bringing in a top contender among 720rpm rifles with an Arc element to match.
dotesports.com
Astralis introduces new female CS:GO team comprised of the Ambush Female core
Astralis has entered the women’s CS:GO scene by announcing the signing of a new female team a day before the ESL Impact League Season: European Division. Astralis Female consists of Aurora Lyngdal, Héjja “kezziwow” Kászandrá, Selin “spike” Sinem Alak, Yoana “Joanana” Vlaykova, Rachel “RacheLL” Kujawa, and coach Rafael “FeldmaN” Barroso.
dotesports.com
Tenacity in League of Legends: What is it and how does it work?
There’s no shortage of crowd-control abilities in League of Legends. They can be particularly effective and disruptive later in the game or at crucial junctions. A well-timed stun or suppression can completely turn the tide of a team fight. There are a handful of ways for players to increase...
dotesports.com
Fortnite v21.51 update blasts its way to Fortnite
After the standard Fortnite maintenance, Epic Games shared the details of the latest update, v21.51. Since Epic is returning Fire with Fire Week from Sept. 7 to 13, some of the best weapons are making their return like Primal Flame Bows and Dragon’s Breath Shotguns. To fully breathe life into Fire with Fire Week, Firefly Jars, and Chug Cannons can now be found on the ground more often. Although incredibly fun, Fire with Fire Week won’t be featured in competitive playlists.
dotesports.com
What is the new Battle Bus song for Rainbow Royale in Fortnite?
Fortnite is only as strong as its community, so Epic Games will occasionally host events and celebrations of those who make it special. Epic loves its LGBTQIA+ community especially, hosting the Rainbow Royale once a year so players can express who they truly are. But the song on the Rainbow Royale Battle Bus has changed and many players are curious about who the new artist is.
dotesports.com
September’s Ubisoft Forward to feature new Assassin’s Creed, Mario + Rabbids, and Skull & Bones info
Maybe we'll get news on the new assassin. Ubisoft is behind some of the biggest gaming franchises like Assassin’s Creed, Far Cry, and Watch Dogs. The developer also has many new games in the works, with some already announced and more to likely come in the future. Players will learn all about these upcoming games and more during the next Ubisoft Forward, scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 10, at 2pm CT.
dotesports.com
BetBoom qualifies for Dota 2’s The International 2022, stomp NAVI and Outsiders
Every region had its favorites heading into The International 2022 regional qualifiers, but Eastern Europe was likely the most open of all six, with BetBoom Team once again showing that they can’t be underestimated against the likes of Natus Vincere and Virtus.pro’s Outsiders roster. BetBoom may have dropped...
dotesports.com
New Scarlet and Violet feature allows players to auto battle with nearby Pokémon
A video was released this morning showing off some of the new Pokémon Scarlet and Violet features that are coming to the games when they’re released later this year, and one of them was called the Let’s Go! feature. The buddy feature is not new for Pokémon...
dotesports.com
Magic The Gathering’s future isn’t all about the past
Multiple Magic: The Gathering sets over the course of the next year will tap into the past while setting up the future, providing players with a healthy balance of new and revisited Multiverse planes. The global release of Dominaria United (DMU), which is scheduled to take place on Sept. 9,...
dotesports.com
Who are the villains in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are quickly approaching. The Pokémon Company has dropped several trailers ahead of the games’ Nov. 18 release, with each one detailing a different aspect of the games’ new Pokémon, region, and more. It looks to be a completely new open world adventure that allows the player to take on its challenges in any order they see fit—and with up to three friends tagging along, too.
Comments / 0