ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Comments / 0

Related
dotesports.com

How to get Sweet Sorrow and its god roll in Destiny 2

Chroma Rush captured the hearts of fans longing for a potent 720rpm auto rifle in Destiny 2’s Season of the Splicer, and Sweet Sorrow followed suit just a couple of seasons later. This Season of the Risen auto rifle is a stellar addition to the Energy slot, bringing in a top contender among 720rpm rifles with an Arc element to match.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

How to play TFT 7.5 Lagoon: Tables, synergies, and items

Riot Games has introduced a new vertical Teamfight Tactics trait to Dragonlands Uncharted Realms called Lagoon, packed with powerful champions and a Seastone that grants loot. The TFT Mid-Set hits live servers on Sept. 8 through Patch 12.17, introducing a reworked Dragon trait and the new Lagoon vertical trait. Synergizing with Set 7.5 traits like Dragonmancer and Mage, the Lagoon trait also has a built-in loot system based on the number of casts from champions that have the Lagoon trait. Breakpoints are 3/6/9/12, offering Lagoon units bonus ability power and attack speed that increases with each breakpoint. And there are a total of eight TFT Set 7.5 champions that have the Lagoon trait: Malphite, Taliyah, Kai’Sa, Zac, Seraphine, Zeri, Nilah, and Sohm.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Titan#Armor#Jets#Destiny 2#Video Game#Lion Rampant Exotic#Exotic Engrams
dotesports.com

VALORANT players want Fade nerfed after ‘busted’ new Seize tech uncovered

Fade is undeniably a strong character in the VALORANT meta, with new techniques for surprising opponents surfacing regularly. But as each character is introduced into a Riot Games title kinks need to be ironed out before they fit perfectly into the system. This week, players think they’ve found something in...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Final TFT Set 7.5 PBE balance patch nerfs Nilah and several traits

One final Teamfight Tactics Set 7.5 PBE patch dropped tonight, showcasing major nerfs applied to traits like Dragonmancer, Lagoon, and Shimmerscale—along with a much-needed nerf to Nilah. PBE balance changes made today will transfer over onto live servers on Sept. 8, a day later than normal due to the...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Wild Arena Survivors was almost a new Far Cry title, but Ubisoft had other plans

Ubisoft’s 40-player battle royale title Wild Arena Survivors, which was released last week, was almost an entirely different game in another franchise. The title was originally meant to be a Far Cry game, one of Ubisoft’s more prominent series, with Wild Arena Survivors setting clearly following a similar trajectory to Far Cry 6’s Cuban-esque environments.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
dotesports.com

Ward tricks for climbing ranks in League of Legends

Being mechanically gifted is important when it comes to climbing up the ranks in League of Legends. Picking champions that are in the meta will certainly increase your odds against enemies with weaker champions, but you’ll still need to outplay them to make a difference. You’ll need all the...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

September’s Ubisoft Forward to feature new Assassin’s Creed, Mario + Rabbids, and Skull & Bones info

Maybe we'll get news on the new assassin. Ubisoft is behind some of the biggest gaming franchises like Assassin’s Creed, Far Cry, and Watch Dogs. The developer also has many new games in the works, with some already announced and more to likely come in the future. Players will learn all about these upcoming games and more during the next Ubisoft Forward, scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 10, at 2pm CT.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

When does the next Assassin’s Creed release?

Assassin’s Creed is one of the most popular game franchises of all time, allowing players to explore historical settings and eras as deadly assassins. The games have taken players to Italy during the Renaissance, the American colonies, and even ancient Rome. The next game in the series, Assassin’s Creed Mirage, will continue the tradition of action-packed gameplay in a new intriguing setting in history.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

When will the new Cavern Crawl map release in Dota 2?

Dota 2’s annual battle pass event commemorating the biggest tournament of the year, The International, was released on Sept. 1. The battle pass came with a slew of new seasonal features and some old fan favorites returning. One of the returning favorites of many was the Cavern Crawl side activity.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

CS:GO fan shows off their complete collection of physical pins

Physical CS:GO pins are hard to come by and exceedingly valuable to most fans, but one of them has somehow managed to collect every one of them. A CS:GO subreddit user named TomnomnomCS showcased their collection on the website. All 33 pins are displayed in a metal frame behind glass. Every frame has a different series of pins, with the one on the left featuring the first series, the frame in the middle including the second series, and the third frame showcasing the third and final series.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Has Udyr lost his soul after his League of Legends VGU?

Riot Games recurrently reworks old champions that fail to keep up with the modern standards of League of Legends. Since older champions fall behind in the visual quality, quality of life, and gameplay when compared to later-released champions, full-scale updates are pivotal to keeping the game fresh and intriguing for everyone.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy