Physical CS:GO pins are hard to come by and exceedingly valuable to most fans, but one of them has somehow managed to collect every one of them. A CS:GO subreddit user named TomnomnomCS showcased their collection on the website. All 33 pins are displayed in a metal frame behind glass. Every frame has a different series of pins, with the one on the left featuring the first series, the frame in the middle including the second series, and the third frame showcasing the third and final series.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 16 HOURS AGO