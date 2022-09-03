Read full article on original website
Related
dotesports.com
How to get Sweet Sorrow and its god roll in Destiny 2
Chroma Rush captured the hearts of fans longing for a potent 720rpm auto rifle in Destiny 2’s Season of the Splicer, and Sweet Sorrow followed suit just a couple of seasons later. This Season of the Risen auto rifle is a stellar addition to the Energy slot, bringing in a top contender among 720rpm rifles with an Arc element to match.
dotesports.com
Overwatch streamer completes unranked to Grandmaster run with a unique spin on the challenge
Twitch streamer Bogur recently climbed the Overwatch ranked ladder from unranked to Grandmaster with no HUD, outlines, sound, voice or text communication, and only playing Winston. Reaching the highest rank in any game is a massive challenge that only a few players are actually able to accomplish. Even with all...
dotesports.com
No more Kimiko mains: ’Fox Girl’ hero leak is a fake, Overwatch 2 devs confirm
Overwatch 2, the highly anticipated follow-up to Blizzard’s 6v6 hero-focused shooter, is just over the horizon and leaks and rumors have been sprouting up left, right, and center about the 2022 title. In particular, rumored hero “Fox Girl” Kimiko has spread like wildfire. New characters are by...
dotesports.com
How to play TFT 7.5 Lagoon: Tables, synergies, and items
Riot Games has introduced a new vertical Teamfight Tactics trait to Dragonlands Uncharted Realms called Lagoon, packed with powerful champions and a Seastone that grants loot. The TFT Mid-Set hits live servers on Sept. 8 through Patch 12.17, introducing a reworked Dragon trait and the new Lagoon vertical trait. Synergizing with Set 7.5 traits like Dragonmancer and Mage, the Lagoon trait also has a built-in loot system based on the number of casts from champions that have the Lagoon trait. Breakpoints are 3/6/9/12, offering Lagoon units bonus ability power and attack speed that increases with each breakpoint. And there are a total of eight TFT Set 7.5 champions that have the Lagoon trait: Malphite, Taliyah, Kai’Sa, Zac, Seraphine, Zeri, Nilah, and Sohm.
IN THIS ARTICLE
dotesports.com
VALORANT players want Fade nerfed after ‘busted’ new Seize tech uncovered
Fade is undeniably a strong character in the VALORANT meta, with new techniques for surprising opponents surfacing regularly. But as each character is introduced into a Riot Games title kinks need to be ironed out before they fit perfectly into the system. This week, players think they’ve found something in...
dotesports.com
Final TFT Set 7.5 PBE balance patch nerfs Nilah and several traits
One final Teamfight Tactics Set 7.5 PBE patch dropped tonight, showcasing major nerfs applied to traits like Dragonmancer, Lagoon, and Shimmerscale—along with a much-needed nerf to Nilah. PBE balance changes made today will transfer over onto live servers on Sept. 8, a day later than normal due to the...
dotesports.com
New Scarlet and Violet feature allows players to auto battle with nearby Pokémon
A video was released this morning showing off some of the new Pokémon Scarlet and Violet features that are coming to the games when they’re released later this year, and one of them was called the Let’s Go! feature. The buddy feature is not new for Pokémon...
dotesports.com
Wild Arena Survivors was almost a new Far Cry title, but Ubisoft had other plans
Ubisoft’s 40-player battle royale title Wild Arena Survivors, which was released last week, was almost an entirely different game in another franchise. The title was originally meant to be a Far Cry game, one of Ubisoft’s more prominent series, with Wild Arena Survivors setting clearly following a similar trajectory to Far Cry 6’s Cuban-esque environments.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
dotesports.com
Ward tricks for climbing ranks in League of Legends
Being mechanically gifted is important when it comes to climbing up the ranks in League of Legends. Picking champions that are in the meta will certainly increase your odds against enemies with weaker champions, but you’ll still need to outplay them to make a difference. You’ll need all the...
dotesports.com
How to get better at Warzone: Tips, tricks, and guides to conquer the CoD battle royale
Call of Duty Warzone is a dangerous place for inexperienced gamers; with players calculating bullet drops, carrying the deadliest weapons, and grinding daily, there’s not much room at the top for a beginner. There’s a wide variety of components that go into a player’s Warzone skill. As an esport,...
dotesports.com
Riot clarifies why one popular Wild Rift feature isn’t available in League of Legends
League of Legends and Wild Rift have many similarities—but not everything is exactly the same. Fans of League have been asking for one Wild Rift feature for a long time, and the devs at Riot Games have finally explained why it hasn’t been added to the game. Wild...
dotesports.com
September’s Ubisoft Forward to feature new Assassin’s Creed, Mario + Rabbids, and Skull & Bones info
Maybe we'll get news on the new assassin. Ubisoft is behind some of the biggest gaming franchises like Assassin’s Creed, Far Cry, and Watch Dogs. The developer also has many new games in the works, with some already announced and more to likely come in the future. Players will learn all about these upcoming games and more during the next Ubisoft Forward, scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 10, at 2pm CT.
dotesports.com
When does the next Assassin’s Creed release?
Assassin’s Creed is one of the most popular game franchises of all time, allowing players to explore historical settings and eras as deadly assassins. The games have taken players to Italy during the Renaissance, the American colonies, and even ancient Rome. The next game in the series, Assassin’s Creed Mirage, will continue the tradition of action-packed gameplay in a new intriguing setting in history.
dotesports.com
Witcher 3 fans can expect a next-gen version of the game this year, according to CD Projekt
In May, CD Projekt announced a next-gen (or current-gen, depending on how you look at it) version of The Witcher 3 was set to finally get its long-delayed release at the end of 2022. And, in the middle of revealing a new update to Cyberpunk 2077, it appears that Witcher upgrade is still on track for a release towards the end of the year.
dotesports.com
All Psychic Spectacular 2022 Timed Research tasks and rewards for Pokémon Go
It is time to view the future through the light as the Psychic Spectacular returns for a third straight year in Pokémon Go and brings with it a number of Pokémon capable of controlling unnatural powers. The biggest addition for the event is Mega Alakazam making its Pokémon...
dotesports.com
When will the new Cavern Crawl map release in Dota 2?
Dota 2’s annual battle pass event commemorating the biggest tournament of the year, The International, was released on Sept. 1. The battle pass came with a slew of new seasonal features and some old fan favorites returning. One of the returning favorites of many was the Cavern Crawl side activity.
dotesports.com
CS:GO fan shows off their complete collection of physical pins
Physical CS:GO pins are hard to come by and exceedingly valuable to most fans, but one of them has somehow managed to collect every one of them. A CS:GO subreddit user named TomnomnomCS showcased their collection on the website. All 33 pins are displayed in a metal frame behind glass. Every frame has a different series of pins, with the one on the left featuring the first series, the frame in the middle including the second series, and the third frame showcasing the third and final series.
dotesports.com
VALORANT has potential to be ‘bigger’ than League of Legends, FURIA’s Khalil says
VALORANT is a first-person shooter developed by Riot Games, the same company that developed League of Legends. Seeing the unyielding success of League, many argue that any game published under Riot’s banner will see similar success, including Legends of Runeterra and Teamfight Tactics. FURIA’s Khalil “Khalil” Schmidt went even...
dotesports.com
Has Udyr lost his soul after his League of Legends VGU?
Riot Games recurrently reworks old champions that fail to keep up with the modern standards of League of Legends. Since older champions fall behind in the visual quality, quality of life, and gameplay when compared to later-released champions, full-scale updates are pivotal to keeping the game fresh and intriguing for everyone.
Comments / 0