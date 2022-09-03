Read full article on original website
Has Udyr lost his soul after his League of Legends VGU?
Riot Games recurrently reworks old champions that fail to keep up with the modern standards of League of Legends. Since older champions fall behind in the visual quality, quality of life, and gameplay when compared to later-released champions, full-scale updates are pivotal to keeping the game fresh and intriguing for everyone.
Kaori to fill in for Danny as EG’s ADC during LCS Championship weekend
A new face is joining the reigning LCS champions to try to help them advance to what could be their second consecutive title. Following the surprising announcement that Danny is stepping down from the Evil Geniuses main roster to focus on his mental health, the League of Legends team has revealed that EG Academy ADC Kaori will be filling in for him for the duration of the LCS Championship.
What is the new Battle Bus song for Rainbow Royale in Fortnite?
Fortnite is only as strong as its community, so Epic Games will occasionally host events and celebrations of those who make it special. Epic loves its LGBTQIA+ community especially, hosting the Rainbow Royale once a year so players can express who they truly are. But the song on the Rainbow Royale Battle Bus has changed and many players are curious about who the new artist is.
Paper Rex grouped at VALORANT Champions 2022 after second-place finish at Masters Copenhagen
Paper Rex, who came in second place at the most recent international VALORANT tournament at Masters Copenhagen, are now out of VCT Champions 2022 at the hands of Team Liquid. The EMEA team was the last to qualify for the tournament from their region’s Last Chance Qualifier, which gave them less time to prepare and practice, especially on the newest map, Pearl. But with a 2-1 score today, Liquid have ousted the SEA team from Champions.
When will the new Cavern Crawl map release in Dota 2?
Dota 2’s annual battle pass event commemorating the biggest tournament of the year, The International, was released on Sept. 1. The battle pass came with a slew of new seasonal features and some old fan favorites returning. One of the returning favorites of many was the Cavern Crawl side activity.
How do you earn Honor in League of Legends?
Talk to anyone who plays or has played League of Legends extensively, and they’ll tell you that it’s not the diverse roster, the abilities, or the in-game cosmetics that define individual gameplay sessions. It’s the interactions with other players that stand out. League has one of the...
Riot clarifies why one popular Wild Rift feature isn’t available in League of Legends
League of Legends and Wild Rift have many similarities—but not everything is exactly the same. Fans of League have been asking for one Wild Rift feature for a long time, and the devs at Riot Games have finally explained why it hasn’t been added to the game. Wild...
Who is Duardo Silva in Apex Legends?
Apex Legends’ complex lore may call for a guide, especially for beginners who are new to the game. Each Apex character comes with a deep background story consisting of a host of minor characters. Minor characters play small parts in legends’ stories and the game’s overall lore. Members of...
T1 removes Polt from League head coach position, promotes Bengi to interim ahead of Worlds 2022
T1 has moved Choi “Polt” Seong-hun out of his position as the team’s head coach and promoted Bae “Bengi” Seong-woong to interim ahead of the 2022 League of Legends World Championship. After a historic undefeated LCK Spring Split run, T1’s magic has struggled to remain...
DRX’s Juhan names the ‘great’ G2 player he wants to face at Worlds 2022
DRX’s Lee “Juhan” Ju-han helped his team reach the 2022 League of Legends World Championship after a run through the LCK Regional Finals on Saturday, and he’s already lined up an opponent he’d like to face at the international event later this year. The jungler...
OG didn’t have ‘any preparation’ for ESL Challenger Melbourne, degster says
ESL Challenger Melbourne, a $100,000 CS:GO tournament won by paiN Gaming this past weekend, didn’t go the way OG’s fans planned. The international team headlined by the Russian AWPer Abdulkhalik “degster” Gasanov arrived in Australia after besting Complexity, Astralis, and FaZe Clan at BLAST Premier Fall Groups. The team, by far the top-ranked team in ESL Challenger Melbourne, seemed out of sorts in the Australian servers.
BetBoom qualifies for Dota 2’s The International 2022, stomp NAVI and Outsiders
Every region had its favorites heading into The International 2022 regional qualifiers, but Eastern Europe was likely the most open of all six, with BetBoom Team once again showing that they can’t be underestimated against the likes of Natus Vincere and Virtus.pro’s Outsiders roster. BetBoom may have dropped...
Rekkles returns to LEC as a part of broadcast talent for 2022 Summer Finals
A familiar face will be making an appearance during the 2022 LEC Summer Split finals in Malmö, Sweden. The broadcast talent for the event features some of the usual analysts and casters, but a few fresh faces are also included in the lineup. Martin “Rekkles” Larsson will be stepping into a new role as on-air talent for the event.
LOUD are ready to face anyone at VALORANT Champions—as long as they’re not named OpTic
LOUD are prepared to take on anyone at VALORANT Champions—except one team. Matias “Saadhak” Delipetro said LOUD are willing to face anyone moving forward in the tournament, except for OpTic Gaming. The North American side handed LOUD their only defeat at VALORANT Champions, which threw the South American team into a decider match.
All skins coming to League with Patch 12.17
Two weeks have passed since the last League of Legends patch, so as always, it’s time to prepare for another one. League patches usually come every two weeks and change a few things here and there. Patch 12.17 is no different since it will influence a bunch of champions, nerfing some while buffing others. Still, those changes won’t be as significant as in the first half of the year, since Riot is aiming to stabilize the game, so it won’t affect the Worlds 2022 meta.
Puckett to return to Overwatch League desk for first time since 2019
The legend is back. Chris Puckett is returning to the Overwatch League for the first time since the Grand Finals in 2019. The OWL community is celebrating today following the news that Puckett will be returning to host the OWL 2022 Summer Showdown tournament after a two-year hiatus from the esport. Puckett has been one of the most recognizable faces of the OWL since he hosted all of the events leading up to his departure from the league in 2020.
LOUD’s Less believes whoever ‘figures out’ Pearl the fastest will have a big advantage at VALORANT Champions
Pearl is the newest map to join VALORANT, having been released in March. Even though the map has been out for some time now, some pro players believe that the team who figures it out first will have a big advantage. LOUD’s Felipe “Less” Basso, who is attending VALORANT Champions...
When is the Worlds 2022 group stage draw show?
The 2022 League of Legends World Championship is set to begin later this month, but Worlds season won’t officially kick off until the Worlds draw determines how the 24 teams attending the tournament are sorted into groups during both the play-in stage and group stage of the tournament. The...
No more Kimiko mains: ’Fox Girl’ hero leak is a fake, Overwatch 2 devs confirm
Overwatch 2, the highly anticipated follow-up to Blizzard’s 6v6 hero-focused shooter, is just over the horizon and leaks and rumors have been sprouting up left, right, and center about the 2022 title. In particular, rumored hero “Fox Girl” Kimiko has spread like wildfire. New characters are by...
