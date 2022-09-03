ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

dotesports.com

Has Udyr lost his soul after his League of Legends VGU?

Riot Games recurrently reworks old champions that fail to keep up with the modern standards of League of Legends. Since older champions fall behind in the visual quality, quality of life, and gameplay when compared to later-released champions, full-scale updates are pivotal to keeping the game fresh and intriguing for everyone.
dotesports.com

Kaori to fill in for Danny as EG’s ADC during LCS Championship weekend

A new face is joining the reigning LCS champions to try to help them advance to what could be their second consecutive title. Following the surprising announcement that Danny is stepping down from the Evil Geniuses main roster to focus on his mental health, the League of Legends team has revealed that EG Academy ADC Kaori will be filling in for him for the duration of the LCS Championship.
dotesports.com

What is the new Battle Bus song for Rainbow Royale in Fortnite?

Fortnite is only as strong as its community, so Epic Games will occasionally host events and celebrations of those who make it special. Epic loves its LGBTQIA+ community especially, hosting the Rainbow Royale once a year so players can express who they truly are. But the song on the Rainbow Royale Battle Bus has changed and many players are curious about who the new artist is.
dotesports.com

Paper Rex grouped at VALORANT Champions 2022 after second-place finish at Masters Copenhagen

Paper Rex, who came in second place at the most recent international VALORANT tournament at Masters Copenhagen, are now out of VCT Champions 2022 at the hands of Team Liquid. The EMEA team was the last to qualify for the tournament from their region’s Last Chance Qualifier, which gave them less time to prepare and practice, especially on the newest map, Pearl. But with a 2-1 score today, Liquid have ousted the SEA team from Champions.
dotesports.com

When will the new Cavern Crawl map release in Dota 2?

Dota 2’s annual battle pass event commemorating the biggest tournament of the year, The International, was released on Sept. 1. The battle pass came with a slew of new seasonal features and some old fan favorites returning. One of the returning favorites of many was the Cavern Crawl side activity.
dotesports.com

How do you earn Honor in League of Legends?

Talk to anyone who plays or has played League of Legends extensively, and they’ll tell you that it’s not the diverse roster, the abilities, or the in-game cosmetics that define individual gameplay sessions. It’s the interactions with other players that stand out. League has one of the...
dotesports.com

Who is Duardo Silva in Apex Legends?

Apex Legends’ complex lore may call for a guide, especially for beginners who are new to the game. Each Apex character comes with a deep background story consisting of a host of minor characters. Minor characters play small parts in legends’ stories and the game’s overall lore. Members of...
dotesports.com

OG didn’t have ‘any preparation’ for ESL Challenger Melbourne, degster says

ESL Challenger Melbourne, a $100,000 CS:GO tournament won by paiN Gaming this past weekend, didn’t go the way OG’s fans planned. The international team headlined by the Russian AWPer Abdulkhalik “degster” Gasanov arrived in Australia after besting Complexity, Astralis, and FaZe Clan at BLAST Premier Fall Groups. The team, by far the top-ranked team in ESL Challenger Melbourne, seemed out of sorts in the Australian servers.
dotesports.com

Rekkles returns to LEC as a part of broadcast talent for 2022 Summer Finals

A familiar face will be making an appearance during the 2022 LEC Summer Split finals in Malmö, Sweden. The broadcast talent for the event features some of the usual analysts and casters, but a few fresh faces are also included in the lineup. Martin “Rekkles” Larsson will be stepping into a new role as on-air talent for the event.
dotesports.com

All skins coming to League with Patch 12.17

Two weeks have passed since the last League of Legends patch, so as always, it’s time to prepare for another one. League patches usually come every two weeks and change a few things here and there. Patch 12.17 is no different since it will influence a bunch of champions, nerfing some while buffing others. Still, those changes won’t be as significant as in the first half of the year, since Riot is aiming to stabilize the game, so it won’t affect the Worlds 2022 meta.
dotesports.com

Puckett to return to Overwatch League desk for first time since 2019

The legend is back. Chris Puckett is returning to the Overwatch League for the first time since the Grand Finals in 2019. The OWL community is celebrating today following the news that Puckett will be returning to host the OWL 2022 Summer Showdown tournament after a two-year hiatus from the esport. Puckett has been one of the most recognizable faces of the OWL since he hosted all of the events leading up to his departure from the league in 2020.
dotesports.com

When is the Worlds 2022 group stage draw show?

The 2022 League of Legends World Championship is set to begin later this month, but Worlds season won’t officially kick off until the Worlds draw determines how the 24 teams attending the tournament are sorted into groups during both the play-in stage and group stage of the tournament. The...
