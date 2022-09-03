ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

NBC Sports

Why Giants have big hopes for Villar's September audition

LOS ANGELES -- As he spent several minutes discussing David Villar on Monday afternoon, Giants manager Gabe Kapler found himself telling a story about digging for buried treasure. He said the staff often uses an analogy when talking about the importance of giving guys an opportunity. You don't want to...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Giants' bullpen game goes off the rails early vs. Dodgers

LOS ANGELES -- In 2021, even the bullpen games proved memorable for the Giants. One year and one day ago, Dominic Leone was the first of nine Giants relievers to take the hill on a night when the bullpen held strong and the lineup stunned Walker Buehler on Sunday Night Baseball. Like everything else a year later, the bullpen game results are just not the same for the Giants.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Week 1 picks: Bills vs. Rams, Broncos vs. Seahawks, and more

The 2022 NFL season is just about to get underway and if the offseason was any indication, this campaign is going to be a roller coaster. One consistent theme will be familiar names in new places. From Russell Wilson joining the Broncos to A.J. Brown landing with the Eagles, the landscape of the NFL looks much different than it did when the Los Angeles Rams hoisted the Lombardi Trophy in February.
NFL
NBC Sports

Sudfeld recaps wild journey to Lions after 49ers cut

It certainly was quite an eventful last week for quarterback Nate Sudfeld. After playing in the 49ers’ preseason finale against the Houston Texans on Aug. 25 at NRG Stadium, the veteran quarterback likely had earned a spot either on San Francisco’s 53-man roster as the backup to Trey Lance or on the practice squad.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Tom Brady addresses family situation, decision to unretire

There's a lot on Tom Brady's plate these days. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback suggested as much last week following his 11-day hiatus from the team, telling reporters, "I'm 45 years old, man. There's a lot of s--- going on." There's been speculation that Brady is having some marital trouble, with the New York Post's Page Six reporting that his wife, Gisele Bundchen, is upset with Brady's decision to return for a 23rd season after initially retiring in February.
TAMPA, FL
NBC Sports

Allen Lazard not practicing after he was stepped on last week

The Packers could be without one of their key offensive weapons this week. Receiver Allen Lazard is still not practicing after he wasn’t on the field last week. But head coach Matt LaFleur provided a little more information on the situation. “He got stepped on last week, so that’s...
GREEN BAY, WI
NBC Sports

Report: Warriors working out notable vets to fill camp roster

The Warriors reportedly are looking to add a veteran to their training camp roster. Shams Charania and Anthony Slater of The Athletic reported Tuesday, citing sources, that veterans Ben McLemore, Elfrid Payton, Rondae Hollis-Jefferson and Kenneth Faried are among the free agents who will work out for Golden State this week.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Why GP2 dubs Warriors' latest title as 'inevitable' destiny

Gary Payton II was a critical part of the Warriors’ latest championship run. On a recent episode of the “Truth and Basketball” podcast, Payton was asked by Hall of Fame coach George Karl to name the biggest reason why Golden State are reigning NBA champions. In Payton’s...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Five things Giants can do in September for a better 2023

LOS ANGELES -- A year after they spent a thrilling September holding off the Los Angeles Dodgers to win the NL West title, the Giants entered the month seven games under .500. It has been a disappointing season, particularly over the last six weeks, but Gabe Kapler mentioned multiple times over the weekend that he wants his group to finish strong.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Jason Kelce: Expectations are f—ing nothing

Center Jason Kelce has been one of the Eagles’ heart-and-soul players for years, perhaps best illustrated by his legendary speech at Philadelphia’s championship parade after winning Super Bowl LII. But on Wednesday, he once again delivered a strong message to his team — though this time it was...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Julio Jones lands on Tampa Bay second string

The hopes are high for Buccaneer receiver Julio Jones. But not so high that he landed in the starting lineup. The first officially unofficial regular-season depth chart is out for the Buccaneers. Jones is not among the team’s starters. The Bucs list three starting receivers: Mike Evans, Chris Godwin,...
TAMPA, FL
NBC Sports

What worries Staley if 49ers' Lance doesn't play perfectly

Trey Lance remains one of the NFL’s biggest mysteries heading into the 2022 season. Coach Kyle Shanahan is handing the reins to his 49ers’ offense to the 22-year-old Lance, who is facing gargantuan expectations as a former No. 3 overall pick taking over the huddle of a team fresh off a 2022 NFC Championship Game appearance.
NFL
NBC Sports

Bears' Fields drops perfect quip about rookie blocking Bosa

The 49ers’ defensive line might be the top unit in the NFL. The Chicago Bears’ offensive line is inexperienced and might be one of the worst units in the league. In the season opener on Sunday at Soldier Field, 49ers star Nick Bosa, coming off a career year with 15.5 sacks and 21 tackles for loss, will line up against starting left tackle Braxton Jones, a fifth-round pick preparing for his NFL debut.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports

Lamar Jackson: We’re still talking contract, but talks will probably cut off after this week

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson says he and the team still have time to work out a long-term contract extension. But not a lot of time. Jackson said today that the sides are still talking about a new contract, but by the end of the week his focus will be on Sunday’s game against the Jets, and beyond that he plans to focus solely on football and not talk contract during the season.
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC Sports

Scherff praises Commanders’ D-Line, downplays return to Washington

The more things change, the more they stay the same. This upcoming Sunday will mark the first time in Brandon Scherff's NFL career he takes the field for a team other than Washington. Scherff's first game as a Jaguar will be in a familiar setting, though, as Jacksonville is set to face his former team, the Commanders, in Week 1 at FedEx Field.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
NBC Sports

This surprising Patriots streak will come to an end vs. Dolphins

The New England Patriots' struggles in Miami have been well-documented -- and the oddsmakers are finally recognizing them. The Patriots opened as 3-point underdogs in their NFL Week 1 matchup against the Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium. That line since has moved to +3.5, which isn't too surprising: There are plenty of concerns about New England's offense after a rough preseason, and the Patriots are just 1-3 against Miami since Tom Brady's departure.
MIAMI, FL

