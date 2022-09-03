Read full article on original website
foxbaltimore.com
Tractor-trailer driver dead after crash on I-95 in Howard County, say police
HOWARD COUNTY, Md. (WBFF) — A man from North Carolina is dead after the tractor-trailer he was driving crashed into the back of another truck, according to Maryland State Police. Police identified the driver as 63-year-old Jonathon David Leiner of Hampstead, North Carolina. Police were called to the northbound...
Explosive Morning: One Dead, One Hurt In Separate Midday Baltimore Shootings Within 30 Minutes
One is dead and a second is hospitalized as police investigate a pair of separate shootings in Baltimore that happened within a half hour of each other shortly before noon on Wednesday. It was a busy start to the day for members of the Baltimore Police Department's Southwest District, who...
What We Know About Injured Man Found Near BWI Marshall Airport
Maryland Transportation Authority Police detectives are investigating the circumstances of potentially suspicious injuries a man sustained before he was found in a roadway near the BWI Marshall Airport. Shortly before 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 4 an MDTA police officer assigned to the BWI Marshall Airport Detachment was on patrol...
Nottingham MD
Burglaries reported in Glen Arm, Middle River, White Marsh
NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating an arson and three burglaries that were reported over the past week. At around 10 a.m. on Wednesday, August 31, individuals entered a location in the 7100-block of Marshy Point Road in Middle River (21220) and cut the latches off of the shipping containers. The suspects did not take anything.
Child Shot In Head During Baltimore Shooting: What We Know
A child is recovering after being shot in the head in Baltimore, authorities say. Detectives responded to the 2200 block of Presstman Street after reports of the shooting where they found the 15-year-old victim. The teenage boy was found with a bullet graze wound to his head, and was rushed...
foxbaltimore.com
Homicide, shooting 20 minutes apart in southwest Baltimore
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police say one person was killed and another person was injured in two separate shootings before noon in southwest Baltimore today. Police were called to the 2000 block of North Longwood Street about 11:30 a.m. When officers arrived, they say they found a man...
foxbaltimore.com
Woman dies in early morning Baltimore fire, officials say
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A woman died during a fire on N. Monroe Street in Baltimore on Tuesday morning. Officials say firefighters responded to the fire after 7:30AM, in the 1100 block of N. Monroe Street. As firefighters entered and extinguished the fire, they located an adult woman on the...
foxbaltimore.com
Police ask for public's help to identify suspect in question in northeast fatal shooting
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police are asking for the public's help to identify a suspect connected to a fatal shooting that took place in august in northeast Baltimore. Homicide detectives say they are looking for information related to a shooting in the 4200 block of Parkside Drive on...
Baltimore Fire Union found car submerged in water in South Baltimore
The Baltimore Firefighters Union found a car submerged in water Monday morning, but nobody was inside.
14-year-old boy shot after Baltimore County football game identified as Travis Slaughter
BALTIMORE -- The 14-year-old boy who was shot and killed following a football game in Baltimore County has been identified as Travis Slaughter, according to authorities.Baltimore County police made public the identity of the boy on Tuesday.Slaughter was shot alongside another teenager near Washington Avenue and Liberty Road around 9:30 p.m. on Friday, police said.The shooting happened after Milford Mill Academy's home football game win against Franklin High School, according to Sgt. Gladys Brown. Both teens were taken to an area hospital. Shortly after arriving, the 14-year-old victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead by medical personnel, according to authorities.The other teenager survived his injuries, police said.
foxbaltimore.com
Man arrested and charged in connection to August shooting
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore police department announced the arrest of a man in reference to an August shooting in South Baltimore. 62-year-old Bobby Trujillo, of Baltimore, was arrested after police believe he shot 66-year-old man on August 29, 2022. According to police, just after 9 a.m. police were...
foxbaltimore.com
15-year-old Carver Vocational School student grazed in head by bullet near campus
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A 15-year-old student at Carver Vocational School was grazed in the head by a bullet Wednesday near the campus, school police officials said. This is the second time in less than a week that someone has been shot outside a Baltimore school after classes were dismissed.
foxbaltimore.com
18-year-old arrested, 2 wanted after Anne Arundel Co. armed carjacking leads to pursuit
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (7News) — An 18-year-old man was arrested and Anne Arundel County police are looking for two more suspects after a carjacking led to a pursuit over the weekend, authorities said. The Anne Arundel County Police Department said on Sept. 4, at approximately 8 p.m. officers...
foxbaltimore.com
Prince George's Co. residents respond to Alsobrooks youth curfew law in effect Friday
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — On Saturday night at a Capitol Heights 7-Eleven, sources tell 7News that boys with guns opened fire on each other. One 15-year-old was killed another critically wounded in the shootout which also injured two adults. It was just the latest violent crime involving...
Killer On The Loose After Violent Stabbing In Baltimore
Police are looking for information in connection to a murder that left one man laying dead in the middle of a Baltimore Street, authorities say. The victim was found around 2:30 a.m., Tuesday, Sept. 6, unresponsive with multiple stab wounds in the 1400 block of East Monument Street, according to Baltimore Police.
Nottingham MD
Baltimore County Fire Department promotes seven to Fire Lieutenant
TOWSON, MD—The Baltimore County Fire Department has announced seven promotions. Fire Chief Joanne Rund has announced the promotion of seven members to the rank of Fire Lieutenant. The following members have been promoted;. Fire Specialist David Blenman. Fire Apparatus Driver/Operator Daniel Coolahan. Fire Specialist Teisha Jackson. Fire Apparatus Driver/Operator...
Man, Child in Car Seat Carjacked at Gunpoint in Millersville
MILLERSVILLE, MD – A man and his young child who was secured in a car...
foxbaltimore.com
Man found with possible gunshot to the head in East Baltimore, police say
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man has been shot in East Baltimore, early on Labor Day morning, police say. On Monday at approximately 9:41AM, officers responded to the 1400 block of North Milton Avenue for a report of a shooting. Once there, officers located a 53-year-old man who is alert...
13-year-old injured in shooting in East Baltimore
A 13-year-old boy was injured in a shooting Monday evening in East Baltimore. Police said the boy is expected to survive after he was shot in the arm and leg,
foxbaltimore.com
2 men wounded in separate shootings in East Baltimore
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Two men were wounded in separate shootings in East Baltimore Tuesday, city police said. Around 11:30 a.m., officers on patrol in the 3400 block of East Baltimore Street near Highlandtown responded to a shooting report. On the scene, officers found a man who had been shot in the legs.
