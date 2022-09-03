BALTIMORE -- The 14-year-old boy who was shot and killed following a football game in Baltimore County has been identified as Travis Slaughter, according to authorities.Baltimore County police made public the identity of the boy on Tuesday.Slaughter was shot alongside another teenager near Washington Avenue and Liberty Road around 9:30 p.m. on Friday, police said.The shooting happened after Milford Mill Academy's home football game win against Franklin High School, according to Sgt. Gladys Brown. Both teens were taken to an area hospital. Shortly after arriving, the 14-year-old victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead by medical personnel, according to authorities.The other teenager survived his injuries, police said.

BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO