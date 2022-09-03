ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bel Air, MD

Daily Voice

What We Know About Injured Man Found Near BWI Marshall Airport

Maryland Transportation Authority Police detectives are investigating the circumstances of potentially suspicious injuries a man sustained before he was found in a roadway near the BWI Marshall Airport. Shortly before 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 4 an MDTA police officer assigned to the BWI Marshall Airport Detachment was on patrol...
BALTIMORE, MD
Nottingham MD

Burglaries reported in Glen Arm, Middle River, White Marsh

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating an arson and three burglaries that were reported over the past week. At around 10 a.m. on Wednesday, August 31, individuals entered a location in the 7100-block of Marshy Point Road in Middle River (21220) and cut the latches off of the shipping containers. The suspects did not take anything.
MIDDLE RIVER, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Homicide, shooting 20 minutes apart in southwest Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police say one person was killed and another person was injured in two separate shootings before noon in southwest Baltimore today. Police were called to the 2000 block of North Longwood Street about 11:30 a.m. When officers arrived, they say they found a man...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Woman dies in early morning Baltimore fire, officials say

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A woman died during a fire on N. Monroe Street in Baltimore on Tuesday morning. Officials say firefighters responded to the fire after 7:30AM, in the 1100 block of N. Monroe Street. As firefighters entered and extinguished the fire, they located an adult woman on the...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

14-year-old boy shot after Baltimore County football game identified as Travis Slaughter

BALTIMORE -- The 14-year-old boy who was shot and killed following a football game in Baltimore County has been identified as Travis Slaughter, according to authorities.Baltimore County police made public the identity of the boy on Tuesday.Slaughter was shot alongside another teenager near Washington Avenue and Liberty Road around 9:30 p.m. on Friday, police said.The shooting happened after Milford Mill Academy's home football game win against Franklin High School, according to Sgt. Gladys Brown.   Both teens were taken to an area hospital. Shortly after arriving, the 14-year-old victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead by medical personnel, according to authorities.The other teenager survived his injuries, police said.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Man arrested and charged in connection to August shooting

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore police department announced the arrest of a man in reference to an August shooting in South Baltimore. 62-year-old Bobby Trujillo, of Baltimore, was arrested after police believe he shot 66-year-old man on August 29, 2022. According to police, just after 9 a.m. police were...
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Killer On The Loose After Violent Stabbing In Baltimore

Police are looking for information in connection to a murder that left one man laying dead in the middle of a Baltimore Street, authorities say. The victim was found around 2:30 a.m., Tuesday, Sept. 6, unresponsive with multiple stab wounds in the 1400 block of East Monument Street, according to Baltimore Police.
BALTIMORE, MD
Nottingham MD

Baltimore County Fire Department promotes seven to Fire Lieutenant

TOWSON, MD—The Baltimore County Fire Department has announced seven promotions. Fire Chief Joanne Rund has announced the promotion of seven members to the rank of Fire Lieutenant. The following members have been promoted;. Fire Specialist David Blenman. Fire Apparatus Driver/Operator Daniel Coolahan. Fire Specialist Teisha Jackson. Fire Apparatus Driver/Operator...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

2 men wounded in separate shootings in East Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Two men were wounded in separate shootings in East Baltimore Tuesday, city police said. Around 11:30 a.m., officers on patrol in the 3400 block of East Baltimore Street near Highlandtown responded to a shooting report. On the scene, officers found a man who had been shot in the legs.
BALTIMORE, MD

Community Policy