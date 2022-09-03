Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hochul Announces $4 Million for SUNY, CUNY Mental Health StudentsJ.M. Lesinski
The Largest Flea Market in Upstate New York is a Must VisitTravel MavenClarence, NY
A Taste of Home at Aunt Millie’sJ.M. LesinskiIrving, NY
West Seneca and Orchard Park Schools Get $1 Million for Safety InvestmentsJ.M. LesinskiOrchard Park, NY
Boston To Provide Free Bluebike Access To Citizen During Orange Line ShutdownAbdul GhaniBoston, NY
Related
foxbaltimore.com
Cloudy, cool, and damp midweek in Maryland
BALTIMORE (WBFF) -- Updated 7 a.m. September 7 — Cloudy, cooler, and unsettled midweek in Baltimore. A weather-maker continues to move through Maryland Wednesday. This means clouds, showers, and cooler temperatures stick around for another day. High temperatures only reach the low to mid 70s. The end of the...
foxbaltimore.com
Belgian cyclist wins first Maryland Cycling Classic in Baltimore Sunday
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — On Saturday, Belgian cyclist Sep Vanmarcke of Team Israel-Premier Tech, wins the first-ever 121.7-mile Maryland Cycling Classic against some of the best professional cyclists in the world right here in Baltimore, according to the organization's website. The race that is supported by UnitedHealthcare started at Benefits...
foxbaltimore.com
First-ever predominantly African American sailing team welcomed into Baltimore
Baltimore, MD (WBFF) — African Diaspora Maritime (ADM) unveiled the first-ever predominantly African American sailing team to Baltimore. ADM says the team will compete in the America's Cup. They say they are working to change the narrative related to diversity and equity in America. "Through ADM's program they will...
foxbaltimore.com
Get cookin' with cardio before the cookout
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — It's Labor Day and before you get your grub on, get cookin' with cardio before the cookout. Head of Health and Fitness Excellence with Planet Fitness Teddy Savage shows an aerobic workout.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Virginia man wins $1 million in Virginia Lottery game
Jose Velasquez thought he was redeeming a $600 winning ticket. When Virginia Lottery staffers at the customer service center in Woodbridge saw it, however, they quickly discovered the ticket was worth a lot more.
foxbaltimore.com
WEATHER ALERT| Flooding threat across Maryland on Tuesday
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Flooding is possible across parts of Maryland as heavy rain moves across the state. The next weather-maker arrives on Tuesday, bringing the chance of flooding as a cold front travels south. Parts of the state have recorded rainfall totals greater than two inches of rain, according...
Man Airlifted To Maryland Hospital After Dog Bites Off Thumb In Williamsport (DEVELOPING)
A man was airlifted to a Baltimore hospital after getting his thumb bit off by a dog in Washington County, according to an unconfirmed report. In Williamsport, a 73-year-old man reportedly had his right thumb completely bit off by a dog at approximately 4 p.m. on Drop Road on Thursday, Sept. 1.
foxbaltimore.com
Are restorative practices in Baltimore City Schools the answer to less violence?
BALTIMORE, (WBFF) - — Baltimore City Councilman Zeke Cohen is calling on city schools to implement conflict resolution and restorative practices in every school across the district. “We need to teach de-escalation, conflict resolution, and restorative practices in all of our schools,” he said. Cohen says currently less...
IN THIS ARTICLE
foxbaltimore.com
15-year-old Carver Vocational School student grazed in head by bullet near campus
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A 15-year-old student at Carver Vocational School was grazed in the head by a bullet Wednesday near the campus, school police officials said. This is the second time in less than a week that someone has been shot outside a Baltimore school after classes were dismissed.
foxbaltimore.com
'We had no one get sick:' Mayor Brandon Scott defends response to Baltimore water crisis
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott Wednesday defended the city's response to water contamination in West Baltimore on a local radio show. "We had no one get sick or anything, no reports of that as of yet, of course," Scott said on the C4 and Bryan Nehman show on WBAL radio.
foxbaltimore.com
Homicide, shooting 20 minutes apart in southwest Baltimore
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police say one person was killed and another person was injured in two separate shootings before noon in southwest Baltimore today. Police were called to the 2000 block of North Longwood Street about 11:30 a.m. When officers arrived, they say they found a man...
foxbaltimore.com
As crime surges, University of Maryland, Baltimore launces new violence prevention effort
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — While the violence in Baltimore continues, a new collaboration is launched to try and stop the bloodshed and reduce the impact the crime has on everyone involved. Because of a $2 million gift from Betsy Sherman and the Sherman Family Foundation, the University of Maryland Baltimore...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
foxbaltimore.com
CREATURE FEATURE| Lesser hedgehog tenrec
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Every month in our Creature Feature spotlight, we share with you a new animal and highlight its attributes and fun facts. Jenny Egan with the Maryland Zoo shares more about a lesser hedgehog tenrec.
foxbaltimore.com
Two rooftops catch fire along block in Federal Hill
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Two rooftops of homes along a block of Charles Street in Federal Hill caught fire Monday, the fire department said. The fires started just before 2 p.m. in the 1500 block of South Charles Street. The fire has spread inside one of the homes, but no one was hurt, said Blair Adams, a spokeswoman for the Baltimore City Fire Department.
foxbaltimore.com
What you need to know about the contaminated water crisis in Baltimore
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — In recent days, tests confirmed that water in a part of West Baltimore has been contaminated with E.coli causing officials to advise a large number of residents to boil their water as a precaution against illness. However, Baltimore leadership struggled Monday to communicate with its residents, causing confusion about the scope of the problem.
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore County police investigating disturbances at State Fair Saturday
TIMONIUM, Md. (WBFF) — Baltimore County police are investigating at least one assault and several disturbances that occurred at the Maryland State Fair Saturday night. "Officers received reports of several disturbances and an assault that occurred inside of the fair. The investigation into the assault remains ongoing," said Joy Stewart, a spokeswoman for Baltimore County police.
foxbaltimore.com
2 men wounded in separate shootings in East Baltimore
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Two men were wounded in separate shootings in East Baltimore Tuesday, city police said. Around 11:30 a.m., officers on patrol in the 3400 block of East Baltimore Street near Highlandtown responded to a shooting report. On the scene, officers found a man who had been shot in the legs.
foxbaltimore.com
All but one of 25 tests for E.coli water contamination come back negative, city says
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Department of Public Works Director Jason Mitchell said all but one of 25 tests at sites across the city and Baltimore County for E.coli water contamination came back negative Wednesday. However, Mitchell said the boil water advisory remains in effect as a precaution. The single positive...
foxbaltimore.com
33 schools in Baltimore County receive bottled water after boil water advisory
BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WBFF) — Baltimore County Emergency Management said that 33 schools will receive bottled water and hand sanitizer as a result of the possible E. coli contamination in southwestern Baltimore City and Baltimore County. The schools include:. ARBUTUS ES. ARBUTUS MS. BALTIMORE HIGHLAND ES. CATONSVILLE ADMIN. CATONSVILLE...
foxbaltimore.com
City urges West Baltimore residents to boil water after possible E.coli contamination
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore's Department of Public Works advised residents in West Baltimore to boil their water after E.coli contamination was detected at nearby police and fire stations. "At this time, we do not know the source of the contamination. But I can assure you that we are working...
Comments / 1