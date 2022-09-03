ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

foxbaltimore.com

Cloudy, cool, and damp midweek in Maryland

BALTIMORE (WBFF) -- Updated 7 a.m. September 7 — Cloudy, cooler, and unsettled midweek in Baltimore. A weather-maker continues to move through Maryland Wednesday. This means clouds, showers, and cooler temperatures stick around for another day. High temperatures only reach the low to mid 70s. The end of the...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Belgian cyclist wins first Maryland Cycling Classic in Baltimore Sunday

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — On Saturday, Belgian cyclist Sep Vanmarcke of Team Israel-Premier Tech, wins the first-ever 121.7-mile Maryland Cycling Classic against some of the best professional cyclists in the world right here in Baltimore, according to the organization's website. The race that is supported by UnitedHealthcare started at Benefits...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Get cookin' with cardio before the cookout

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — It's Labor Day and before you get your grub on, get cookin' with cardio before the cookout. Head of Health and Fitness Excellence with Planet Fitness Teddy Savage shows an aerobic workout.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

WEATHER ALERT| Flooding threat across Maryland on Tuesday

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Flooding is possible across parts of Maryland as heavy rain moves across the state. The next weather-maker arrives on Tuesday, bringing the chance of flooding as a cold front travels south. Parts of the state have recorded rainfall totals greater than two inches of rain, according...
MARYLAND STATE
foxbaltimore.com

Are restorative practices in Baltimore City Schools the answer to less violence?

BALTIMORE, (WBFF) - — Baltimore City Councilman Zeke Cohen is calling on city schools to implement conflict resolution and restorative practices in every school across the district. “We need to teach de-escalation, conflict resolution, and restorative practices in all of our schools,” he said. Cohen says currently less...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Homicide, shooting 20 minutes apart in southwest Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police say one person was killed and another person was injured in two separate shootings before noon in southwest Baltimore today. Police were called to the 2000 block of North Longwood Street about 11:30 a.m. When officers arrived, they say they found a man...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

CREATURE FEATURE| Lesser hedgehog tenrec

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Every month in our Creature Feature spotlight, we share with you a new animal and highlight its attributes and fun facts. Jenny Egan with the Maryland Zoo shares more about a lesser hedgehog tenrec.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Two rooftops catch fire along block in Federal Hill

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Two rooftops of homes along a block of Charles Street in Federal Hill caught fire Monday, the fire department said. The fires started just before 2 p.m. in the 1500 block of South Charles Street. The fire has spread inside one of the homes, but no one was hurt, said Blair Adams, a spokeswoman for the Baltimore City Fire Department.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

What you need to know about the contaminated water crisis in Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — In recent days, tests confirmed that water in a part of West Baltimore has been contaminated with E.coli causing officials to advise a large number of residents to boil their water as a precaution against illness. However, Baltimore leadership struggled Monday to communicate with its residents, causing confusion about the scope of the problem.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore County police investigating disturbances at State Fair Saturday

TIMONIUM, Md. (WBFF) — Baltimore County police are investigating at least one assault and several disturbances that occurred at the Maryland State Fair Saturday night. "Officers received reports of several disturbances and an assault that occurred inside of the fair. The investigation into the assault remains ongoing," said Joy Stewart, a spokeswoman for Baltimore County police.
TIMONIUM, MD
foxbaltimore.com

2 men wounded in separate shootings in East Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Two men were wounded in separate shootings in East Baltimore Tuesday, city police said. Around 11:30 a.m., officers on patrol in the 3400 block of East Baltimore Street near Highlandtown responded to a shooting report. On the scene, officers found a man who had been shot in the legs.
BALTIMORE, MD

