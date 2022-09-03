ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Baker Mayfield Wife's Outfit Photos

Baker Mayfield's wife is ready for the regular season. Emily Mayfield, the wife of the Carolina Panthers quarterback, appears to be enjoying her new home. The wife of the former Browns quarterback admitted leaving Cleveland was tough, though she appears to be enjoying her time in Carolina. Mayfield's Panthers outfits...
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Erin Andrews' Racy Outfit Admission

Bodysuits are apparently a no-go for Erin Andrews moving forward... Andrews, FOX's No. 1 sideline reporter for the National Football League, opened up about her bodysuit struggles during a recent preseason game. The former Florida Gators dancer has a "long torso" which can, well, cause some issues with the bodysuit...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Cowboys' Running Back Decision

Ezekiel Elliott has been the Cowboys' bell cow back both in carries and compensation, but Mike McCarthy thinks Dallas has two feature RBs in its backfield. Per Cowboys reporter Calvin Watkins, "Mike McCarthy said he views Tony Pollard and Zeke Elliott as No. 1 running backs." The NFL world reacted...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Gisele Bundchen Decision News

Gisele Bundchen has reportedly returned to South Florida after leaving the family compound following an argument with Tom Brady. However, the legendary supermodel has reportedly made it clear that she and her husband have not reconciled. At the moment, Gisele has decided to not patch things up with Brady. “Gisele...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dallas, TX
Sports
City
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
Football
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Football
The Spun

Look: Nick Chubb Has Brutally Honest Admission On Baker Mayfield

On Sunday, Baker Mayfield will face off against his former Cleveland Browns teammates in his first game with the Carolina Panthers. One of these former teammates is star running back Nick Chubb. When asked what he expects of Mayfield in Sunday's season-opening matchup, Chubb gave a blunt response. “We all...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Fans Scared For Texas After Nick Saban's Comment Today

Good luck on Saturday afternoon, Texas. Alabama head coach Nick Saban was asked on Monday about the difficulty of facing a team led by one of his former assistant coaches. Steve Sarkisian is now the head man at Texas. He was previously the offensive coordinator at Alabama. Saban doesn't appear...
AUSTIN, TX
The Spun

Steve Sarkisian's Comment On Facing Alabama Is Going Viral

Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian tried to downplay some of the hype going into their Week 2 matchup against Alabama on Saturday. "My goal is to be in Dallas on Dec. 3. This game has no impact on that. We don't impact them going to the SEC Championship. But it's an awesome opportunity. Great setting for college football."
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Dallas Cowboys#American Football#Bleacher Report
The Spun

Chiefs Tight End Will Miss At Least First 4 Weeks

The Kansas City Chiefs made an expected procedural move on Monday, putting tight end Blake Bell on injured reserve. Bell, an eight-year vet, suffered a hip flexor injury in KC's preseason opener last month. He's been out ever since, and will now miss at least the first four games of the regular season.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Death Of Former Coach, NFL Player

The college football world received unfortunate news this Tuesday. Former Kentucky head coach Guy Morriss has passed away at 71 years old. Morriss was battling Alzheimer's for a few years, per multiple reports. Before Morriss became a head coach for Kentucky, he was a seasoned veteran in the NFL. He...
LEXINGTON, KY
The Spun

Everyone's Making The Same Joke About Brian Kelly Tonight

Brian Kelly has been a major topic of conversation on social media during his debut as LSU's head coach tonight. There have been a lot of things said about Kelly as his Tigers continue to struggle against Florida State, but one of the most frequent topics brought up his the coach's infamous Southern "accent" from when he was hired last December.
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Spun

Look: Olivia Dunne's Joe Burrow Photo Goes Viral

It appears that Olivia Dunne is a fan of Joe Burrow. The LSU Tigers gymnast, who is one of the most-followed athletes on social media in all of college sports, shared a photo with "Joe Burrow" on Sunday. Dunne, who's benefited greatly from college sports' Name, Image and Likeness rules,...
BATON ROUGE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Look: NFL World Is Praying For Myles Garrett's Family

The NFL world is thinking of Browns All-Pro pass rusher Myles Garrett after he wasn't seen at the start of Monday's practice. According to ESPN's Jake Trotter, "Garrett has been excused from several recent practices to be with an ill family member." Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski did say that...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Russell Wilson Bothered By Seahawks Move: NFL World Reacts

It's no secret that Russell Wilson had some gripes with the Seahawks organization during his waning years in Seattle. According to recent reports from Seahawks insider Brady Henderson of ESPN, some of those frustrations stemmed from the franchise's interest in some up-and-coming quarterbacks. The Wilson camp was reportedly "f--king pissed"...
SEATTLE, WA
The Spun

Vikings Released Veteran Defensive Player On Tuesday

The Minnesota Vikings have released veteran defensive lineman T.Y. McGill off the IR with an injury settlement. McGill suffered an ankle injury that caused him to miss the Vikings' preseason finale against the Denver Broncos — ending his hopes of landing on the final 53-man roster. The injury is not believed to be serious and he can sign with a new team immediately, per Vikings insider Chris Tomasson.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Spun

49ers Released Veteran Wide Receiver On Wednesday

The San Francisco 49ers are still tweaking and toying with their roster before their season opener against the Chicago Bears. To that end, one wide receiver is saying goodbye to the team. According to NFL insider Ari Meirov, the 49ers are releasing veteran wide receiver Willie Snead from their practice...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

Look: Stephen A. Smith Furious With Super Bowl Prediction

ESPN's Stephen A. Smith puts up with a lot of crazy predictions on First Take (many of which are his), but one take made by a fellow analyst caused him to walk off set. During today's episode of First Take with guest host Chris "Mad Dog" Russo, Russo predicted that the Dallas Cowboys would reach the Super Bowl this year. Stephen A. Smith immediately went "Oh my god" before turning his head away from the table and walking away.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

NFL World Speculating About Major Steelers Announcement

The Pittsburgh Steelers are set to make a special announcement on Tuesday afternoon. Steelers owner Art Rooney II will be holding a press conference to make a special announcement on Tuesday at 1 p.m. E.T. Fans are wondering what it could be... Some seem to think it'll be to retire...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

The Spun

Hoboken, NJ
608K+
Followers
74K+
Post
339M+
Views
ABOUT

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

 https://thespun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy