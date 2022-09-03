Read full article on original website
Spinal Column
Sheriff’s detectives still need tips in Lewis disappearance
Since they have received few tips about her whereabouts, Oakland County Sheriff’s Detectives are once more taking to social media asking for the public’s help locating a 15-year-old Commerce Township girl who has been missing for almost two weeks. Laken Elezabeth Lewis has not been seen by her...
Attempted robbery in Dearborn Heights ends with 1 suspect dead, 2 on the run, police say
Police in Wayne County are turning to the public for help in finding two suspects involved in an attempted robbery that left one man dead and the victim injured.
Car crash in Rochester Hills leaves woman dead
ROCHESTER HILLS — A Troy woman has died from injuries following a car crash in Rochester Hills Aug. 30. According to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, Mary Josephine Howe, 85, was driving a Chevrolet Impala northbound on Adams Road, attempting to turn onto westbound Auburn Road at approximately 6:16 p.m.
Police looking for missing Livonia mother of two
The last time 36-year-old Kasey DeBat was seen, she left her home just before 7 p.m. Monday and hasn't been seen or heard from since. She was driving a white 2019 Ford Flex.
Roseville woman, 36, arrested after driving severely intoxicated with 3 children, dog in car
(CBS DETROIT) - A woman from Roseville has been arrested after driving recklessly and intoxicated in Royal Oak, with three children and a dog in the vehicle. Michigan State Police say that at about 6:20 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 4, troopers stopped a vehicle that was speeding, swerving, and driving on the shoulders. When the vehicle stopped, police discovered a 36-year-old Roseville woman was the driver, and they described her as being severely intoxicated. Police say there were also three children, a three-year-old, a twelve-year-old, a fifteen-year-old, and a large dog in the vehicle.The woman was arrested for impaired driving, over three times the legal limit, and child endangerment. The three children were turned over to a family member.The woman was lodged at the Oakland County Jail and the case pends prosecutor review.
Police release ID of drowning victim on Williams Lake
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police have released the identity of a drowning victim found in Williams Lake on August 28.According to Waterford Police, a resident saw the body floating facedown at around 9:45 a.m. just offshore from their property on Brightwood Court near Williams Lake. An officer entered the lake and pulled the body to shore. The body was later identified as 25 year-old Leonardo De Jesus Jimenez Lopez, of Chiapas, Mexico. Police say there is no evidence of foul play.
Roseville woman arrested for driving drunk had three kids and a dog in car
ROYAL OAK, Mich. (FOX 2) - State police arrested a Roseville woman after she appeared drunk while speeding with three children and a dog inside the vehicle. The woman was swerving wildly and driving on the shoulder of a road when police stopped her. The impaired driving arrest happened around...
Clarkson woman dies after being hit by truck
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. - The Oakland County Sheriff's Office says that a Clarkson woman is dead after being hit by a truck while she was walking in Springfield Twp. The crash happened around 11:15 a.m. on Wednesday on Keir Rd. near Ellis Rd. The 67-year-old woman, identified as Margaret Anne...
Man runs down carjacker in his Dearborn Heights driveway, escapes in hail of gunfire
DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. (FOX 2) - A carjack attempt in Dearborn Heights led to one suspect getting rundown as the would-be victim fled while a second suspect fired off a hail of bullets early Sunday morning. One suspect is in custody, hospitalized in critical condition while police are searching for...
Teen arrested for bringing gun to high school football game
ROCHESTER HILLS/AUBURN HILLS/BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP — A 17-year-old boy was arrested after reportedly bringing a gun into a football game at Avondale High School Sept. 1. Officers from the Auburn Hills Police Department were working the Avondale vs. Holly High School varsity football game at around 7:30 p.m. when one officer observed three teens approach the main entrance gate to the stadium, then quickly turn around and go behind a small building next to the parking lot.
Teens hospitalized after shooting in Flint on Labor Day
FLINT, Mich. - Two teens are in the hospital after being shot on Labor Day in Flint. Police says the shooting happened around 5:15 p.m. on Ballenger Hwy near Berkley St. Investigators say three teens were walking down the road when a passing vehicle's passenger shot at them. Two of...
Oakland County Sheriff's deputy fired after inappropriate contact with minor
PONTIAC, Mich. (FOX 2) - Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said on Tuesday that a probationary deputy has been fired after he was accused of solicit what he thought was an underage girl for sex. The 33-year-old deputy, who is not being named because he does not face charges as...
Family concerned for missing Livonia mom Kasey DeBat
LIVONIA, Mich. (FOX 2) - There are concerns about a married mother of two out of Livonia, who has been reported missing. The last time 36-year-old Kasey DeBat was seen, she was leaving her home just before 7 p.m. Monday and has been gone without being heard from, since. She was driving a white 2019 Ford Flex.
2 hurt in crash involving 3 semi trucks, minivan on congested highway in Livingston County
HARTLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Two drivers were taken to the hospital Tuesday after a crash involving three semi trucks and a minivan on a congested stretch of highway in Livingston County, officials said. The crash happened at 4:37 p.m. Tuesday (Sept. 6) in the southbound lanes of U.S. 23...
St. Clair County woman dies in rollover crash
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, MI – A St. Clair County woman died early Tuesday morning when the vehicle she was driving rolled over, police said. The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that it in investigating the single-vehicle crash that took place around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6.
27-Year-Old Woman Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In St. Clair County (St. Clair County, MI)
Authorities reported a single-vehicle crash that claimed a life early Tuesday in St. Clair County. The victim, a 27-year-old, was traveling in a 20015 Chevrolet Silverado south on Riley Center Road in Riley Township. She lost control of [..]
20-year-old man killed after he was partially ejected from vehicle in Pontiac crash
PONTIAC, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A 20-year-old man from Brown City is dead, and an 18-year-old woman is hospitalized after a car crash in Pontiac on Sunday. The incident happened at about 1:45 a.m. on Woodward Avenue near Osmun Street.According to a press release from the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, Brody Thompson, 20, was driving a 2010 Audi A5 when he failed to negotiate the curve, striking it, and then the vehicle left the road.The vehicle continued through the median and re-entered southbound Woodward Avenue before overturning in someone's yard.Police say Thompson was not wearing a seatbelt and was partially ejected through the moon roof, and the car came to rest on him. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The 18-year-old passenger, was also not wearing a seat belt. She was taken to a local hospital and is listed in stable condition. Police say they believe alcohol and speeding were factors in the incident.The crash is under investigation by the Sheriff's Office Crash Reconstruction Unit.
Metro Detroit couple injured in Wexford County crash
WEXFORD COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A Grosse Pointe Park couple is recovering after a crash along M-115, just south of Cadillac on Saturday.The crash happened around 2:45 p.m. on M-115 near the intersection with 48 Road. A Michigan State Police trooper was working traffic detail at the time and the crash was captured on his dash camera. According to MSP, a 75-year-old Grosse Pointe Park man was driving a 2019 Chrysler Pacifica when he veered off the roadway before striking a large tree on the opposite side of the road. His 75-year-old wife was also injured in the crash. Both were taken to Munson Medical Center in Cadillac but the passenger was later taken to Munson Medical Center in Traverse City, due to the extent of her injuries. Her condition is unknown at this time.It's unclear if the driver will face charges.WATCH the video in the tweet below:
Victim found shot to death in Inkster after 'man down' call
INKSTER, Mich. (FOX 2) - Police responding to a "man down" call Tuesday morning in Inkster found a victim shot to death. According to Michigan State Police, Inkster officers were called to the back of 4883 Hickory at 9:50 a.m. They found the victim suffering multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Flint Police searching for missing 14-year-old
FLINT, Mich - The Flint Police Department is looking for 14-year-old Nevaeh Rain Harvey who was last seen in Flint at Julianno's Store on Juliano's C-Store on August 31. Police say she is described as 5'3", 99 lbs, with brown eyes and curly, shoulder-length brown hair. She was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and dark gray sweatpants with marker writing on them.
