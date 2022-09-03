ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Annapolis, MD

Delaware opens 2022 season, Carty era with stunning outcome at Navy

By Kevin Tresolini, Delaware News Journal
Delaware Online | The News Journal
Delaware Online | The News Journal
 4 days ago

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The occasion couldn’t have commenced more splendidly for the Blue Hens at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium.

Delaware recovered a fumble on Navy’s first play and turned that into a touchdown just 22 seconds into its 2022 football opener.

But accomplishing its mission required considerably more time and a slew of clutch plays, and Delaware made enough to forge an unforgettable ending on Saturday.

The Blue Hens succeeded in memorable fashion, stunning FBS-level Navy 14-7 in their first game under new coach Ryan Carty in front of 30,542, including a large and happy Delaware contingent, on the hot, sunny afternoon.

Delaware, ranked 19th nationally in FCS, beat an FBS foe for the first time since a 59-52 win at Navy in 2007, when Joe Flacco was the Hens’ quarterback.

GAME STATS: Delaware 14, Navy 7

"I'm so proud to be the head coach here, my God," Carty said after the nationally televised game. "To be able to do it at a place like this against such a good football team. Man, did they play hard and gritty. But, luckily, so did we."

Present-day quarterback Nolan Henderson played a leading role this time with a pair of touchdown passes while scampering away from pass rushers.

Linebacker Johnny Buchanan sparked the defensive effort against Navy's triple-option attack. His 23 tackles tied the school record set by Darrell Booker against Temple in 1985 that Booker equaled two years later against West Chester.

"We spent the whole summer 'Beat Navy,' " Buchanan said. "That means something. In the weight room when you're training, when you're running sprints -- 'Beat Navy! Beat Navy!' That's all going through my head in that moment [the last play of the game] and I know it's the same with the 10 guys out there with me."

Delaware took a 14-0 lead with 4:30 left in the third quarter when Henderson rolled left and hurled a 51-yard TD pass to Sam Houston transfer Chandler Harvin, who’d gotten past two Navy defenders.

Navy quickly cut the lead to 14-7, moving 56 yards in 10 plays with quarterback Tai Lavatai scoring on a 2-yard keeper with :29 left in the third period.

On subsequent drives Navy punted, was stopped on downs at the UD 37 after having stopped the Hens on downs at their 46, then punted again.

Navy then drove on its final series to the UD 9, where on fourth-and-4 Lavatai's pass was incomplete out of the end zone, setting off a celebration on the UD sidelines and in the stands.

GREAT EXPECTATIONS: NCAA title talk is great but first Hens need to become steady winners again

"You have to give Delaware credit," Navy coach Ken Niumatalolo said. "They lined up on defense and they had a good plan."

It was the 18th meeting between Delaware and Navy but the first since 2013.  Delaware, seeking its eighth win in the series, sought to summon the fervor and firepower that characterized its upsets here in 2003 and 2007, both years it eventually played for NCAA titles. Carty backed up quarterback Andy Hall on the 2003 team.

Delaware managed just 202 offensive yards, including only 13 on the ground, to Navy's 329. But the Hens committed just one turnover to Navy's three and prevented the Mids from springing big plays.

"I told coach [Manny] Rojas [the defensive coordinator] after the game I thought that was one of the best performances a defense had against a triple-option team in a long time," Carty said. "I thought we kept them off-balance. I thought we ran for the ball extremely, extremely hard. And we made plays when they were there to be made. That's the biggest key in that."

Henderson, the Smyrna High grad and fourth-year starter, completed 20 of 32 passes for 189 yards but was sacked five times.

SINK OR WIN: Delaware-Navy football series has had memorable matchups

On the decisive TD heave to Harvin, both the receiver and the quarterback adjusted after Henderson had to scramble, which he has long been comfortable doing.

"I love when things go perfectly," Henderson said, "but it is nice to have the ability to get out of pressure when things aren't looking great and extend the play. A lot of good things can happen out of that. It's just about making smart decisions when you're out there."

Navy fumbled the ball away on the first play of the game with linebacker Drew Nickles recovering for Delaware at the Navy 21. After a pass-interference call on Delaware’s first snap moved it closer, Henderson threw a first-down 6-yard TD pass to tight end Bryce De Maille, long a favorite target.

Delaware had two more chances to capitalize on Navy giveaways as Nickles recovered another fumble at the Navy 26 late in the first quarter and fellow linebacker Liam Trainer scooped up another on Navy’s next possession at the UD 34.

But the Blue Hens didn’t convert. Brandon Ratcliffe’s first college field-goal goal, from 44 yards, was well off the mark after the first.

Delaware then drove to the Navy 2, where it failed to complete a pass on the first three downs before Henderson was dropped for a 4-yard loss on a quarterback keeper on fourth down.

"I thought the defense played great," Niumatalolo said of his team., "but our No. 1 thing on offense is always to take care of the ball."

Another Delaware second-quarter drive was foiled when the Hens fumbled at the Navy 22. Navy missed a 45-yard field goal on its second possession and was stopped on downs at the UD 42 in the second quarter.

"We preached all week to get off to a hot start," Henderson said. "We wanted the ball first, we wanted to strike first. It ended up working in our favor.

Have an idea for a compelling local sports story or is there an issue that needs public scrutiny? Contact Kevin Tresolini at ktresolini@delawareonline.com and follow on Twitter @kevintresolini.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Delaware opens 2022 season, Carty era with stunning outcome at Navy

Delaware Online | The News Journal

Delaware Online | The News Journal

