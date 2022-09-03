Texas JV team player has died following incident, family announced

DALLHART, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) — An official with the Dalhart Police Department said the family announced Yahir Cancino, a member of the Dalhart JV football team, passed away Friday night after losing consciousness during a game.

According to previous reports , Cancino lost consciousness during a Junior Varsity football game in Dimmitt. Trainers and first responders tried to revive him but were unable to, and officials with DISD said he had to be airlifted to the Intensive Care Unit in Lubbock.

Dalhart ISD Superintendent Jeff Byrd said in a statement that Cancino was a student at Dalhart High School who was injured during a Junior Varsity football game on September 1.

A GoFundMe has been set up to support the family.



