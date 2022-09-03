ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dalhart, TX

Texas JV team player has died following incident, family announced

By Alex Voland
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bsxPR_0hhAQsBF00

DALLHART, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) — An official with the Dalhart Police Department said the family announced Yahir Cancino, a member of the Dalhart JV football team, passed away Friday night after losing consciousness during a game.

Sheriff: East Texas judge shot at while in her car, over 6 bullet holes found

According to previous reports , Cancino lost consciousness during a Junior Varsity football game in Dimmitt. Trainers and first responders tried to revive him but were unable to, and officials with DISD said he had to be airlifted to the Intensive Care Unit in Lubbock.

Dalhart ISD Superintendent Jeff Byrd said in a statement that Cancino was a student at Dalhart High School who was injured during a Junior Varsity football game on September 1.

A GoFundMe has been set up to support the family.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c5fUY_0hhAQsBF00


Stay up-to-date with the latest local news, sports, weather, politics and more using the KETK mobile app .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.

Comments / 1

Related
KETK / FOX51 News

#YahirStrong: School districts mourn Texas JV football player

DALHART, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – After the death of Yahir Cancino, a player on the Dalhart Wolves Junior Varsity football team, local school district social media pages were awash in purple. Dalhart Independent School District officials said that Cancino lost consciousness after an injury during a JV football game in Dimmitt on Thursday, as previously reported, […]
DALHART, TX
Yardbarker

Texas high school football player dies after sustaining head injury

A high school football player in West Texas tragically died after being knocked unconscious during a game Thursday, CBS Sports reported via the Dallas Morning News. Yahir Cancino, a sophomore, was injured in a junior varsity game Thursday between Dalhart High School and Sundown. With less than seven minutes left in the game, Cancino was airlifted to a nearby hospital after being unresponsive to medical personnel on the field. His mother, Araceli Hernandez, revealed in a social media post on Saturday that Cancino passed away.
WEST, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Sports
Dimmitt, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Dalhart, TX
City
Dimmitt, TX
City
Lubbock, TX
KXAN

Texas judge arrested on 3 charges, records show

PARMER COUNTY, Texas — Bailey County Judge Sherri Harrison was arrested on three charges on Wednesday, according to Parmer County inmate records. According to booking details, Judge Harrison was charged with official oppression, purchasing alcohol for a minor and criminal trespassing. These charges stemmed from May 13, 2022, according to records. Previous reports from the […]
BAILEY COUNTY, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Fatal Accident Outside Amarillo

A fatal vehicle accident occurred on August 28th at 7:40 PM. William Grady Lambert walked east on Farm to Market Road 2575, ten miles east of Amarillo. A Driver in a Ford F-150 was driving into the sun and attempted to miss the pedestrian but was too late. Lambert was...
AMARILLO, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Byrd
clarendonlive.com

Amarillo man faces charge in death of local teen

An Amarillo man has been charged in connection with the June 19 accident that led to the death of a Clarendon teenager. Trent Lee Wood, age 19, was indicted by a Randall County Grand Jury in the 181st District Court and charged with Intoxication Manslaughter w/Vehicle. According to the indictment,...
AMARILLO, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Underage runaway girl said Muleshoe man got her pregnant, court records said

LUBBOCK, Texas —  Muleshoe man Marcos Jacobo Morales-Jose was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison on Thursday after he previously admitted that he took a 14-year-old girl from Dodge City, Kansas, to Muleshoe for sex, according to court documents. Previous court documents stated that Morales-Jose was 24-years-old when he transported the teen identified as […]
MULESHOE, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Woman ejected from SUV during rollover crash on I-27 in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A woman was ejected from an SUV during a rollover crash on I-27 in Amarillo. The crash happened shortly after 11 a.m. just north of the Washington Street bridge. According to police, the driver of a white SUV tried to pass a car and clipped...
AMARILLO, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

KETK / FOX51 News

20K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

East Texas news, weather source URL ketk.com.

 https://ketk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy