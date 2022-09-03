Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dallas County Health and Human Services Helping Those Who Can't Afford High Electric BillsLarry LeaseDallas County, TX
These yummy foods are the Big Tex Choice Awards finalists for the upcoming State Fair of TexasKristina Rowe - Just Me in Big DTexas State
Richardson ISD's New Superintendent Wants Phones Out of the ClassroomLarry LeaseRichardson, TX
Donor Group to Pay SMU Student-Athletes Through NILLarry LeaseUniversity Park, TX
Dallas Homeowners Could See the Largest Property Tax in YearsTom HandyDallas, TX
Related
Russell Westbrook facing harsh reality amid uncertain Lakers future
If Russell Westbrook ends up staying in LA, the biggest question he and the Los Angeles Lakers will have to answer is his role with the team. He’d definitely be a starter on any other team, but for the Purple and Gold, some execs and scouts don’t think he should. Darvin Ham may already have […] The post Russell Westbrook facing harsh reality amid uncertain Lakers future appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Stephen Curry’s ex-Warriors teammate, NBA champ heading to China
Stephen Curry’s former Golden State Warriors teammate Jordan Bell is reportedly heading to China to play in the Chinese Basketball Association. According to Michael Scotto of Hoops Hype, Bell is signing with the Guangzhou Loong Lions. He is joining another former NBA champion in Jeremy Lin, who also recently agreed to terms with the CBA team after playing for the Beijing Ducks.
‘Locked my ass up’: Heat icon Dwyane Wade hasn’t forgotten epic encounter against Lakers legend Kobe Bryant
Miami Heat icon Dwyane Wade is a proud member of an elite group of ex-NBA superstars that had the privilege to go up against the late, great Kobe Bryant during his prime. Unsurprisingly, D-Wade still remembers his on-court matchups against the Los Angeles Lakers legend quite fondly. Wade recently retweeted...
Celtics star Jaylen Brown throws shade at latest NBA 2K rating
The new NBA 2K is almost out, so that means players are back to taking issue with their ratings. Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown is no exception. After seeing that he was given an 87 overall rating for NBA 2K23, Brown took to Twitter to voice his displeasure: @NBA2K stop playing with me — Jaylen […] The post Celtics star Jaylen Brown throws shade at latest NBA 2K rating appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mavs news: Luka Doncic really scored 47 points after massive Giannis Antetokounmpo comment
Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic just recorded the highest-scoring game in EuroBasket over the last 65 years … a day after saying that he sees Giannis Antetokounmpo doing it. After their win over Germany on Tuesday, Doncic was asked which player he thinks can score the most points in a single game in the competition. […] The post Mavs news: Luka Doncic really scored 47 points after massive Giannis Antetokounmpo comment appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The shocking Cristiano Ronaldo reason Chelsea fired Thomas Tuchel
Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea tenure came to a disastrous end on Tuesday, and it seems that Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo may have played a role in the decision to move on from the German manager. New Chelsea owner Todd Boehly pulled the plug on Tuchel after Chelsea’s humiliating Champions League defeat at the hands of […] The post The shocking Cristiano Ronaldo reason Chelsea fired Thomas Tuchel appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Mavs star Luka Doncic’s 47-point eruption in EuroBasket draws epic reaction from Manu Ginobli
Luka Doncic put on a show on Wednesday night as he led Slovenia to a massive win over France in their Group B matchup. The Dallas Mavericks superstar put up a mind-blowing 47-point performance against Rudy Gobert and Co. to close out the group stage as the No. 1 seed.
Lakers’ Dwight Howard running from police in hilarious TikTok comedy
Dwight Howard has been trying to make his way on the mean streets of TikTok of late, and the Los Angeles Lakers big man (or at least he’s hoping to still be a Laker) has come up with some pretty hilarious content. The three-time Defensive Player of the Year is one of the funniest dudes in the NBA and you can be sure that the majority of his posts on the massive social media platform are very much on-brand for Dwight Howard.
IN THIS ARTICLE
First look at Pistons’ new 2022 statement edition uniform
The Detroit Pistons are ready to make some noise in the 2022 NBA season. Budding star Cade Cunningham has plenty of young talent around him to help the team improve. The franchise is making sure this era of Detroit basketball is brand new by revealing new, fresh uniforms. In addition...
Brooklyn Nets mailbag: Ben Simmons’ role, offseason additions, and more
Training camp is just three weeks away as the new-look Brooklyn Nets inch closer to their 2022-2023 campaign. Things have been relatively quiet on the Nets front since the Markieff Morris and Yuta Watanabe signings last week. With that, I took some questions from NetsWorld in the first edition of...
Lonzo Ball reflects back on the opportunity to play with LeBron James on Lakers
Lonzo Ball recently commented on his time with the Los Angeles Lakers and having the opportunity to play alongside LeBron James, per CBS Los Angeles. “This is my home…It’s just what I’m used to. It’s always a great opportunity that I’m always going to try to see,” Ball said in reference to spending his offseason in […] The post Lonzo Ball reflects back on the opportunity to play with LeBron James on Lakers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Russell Westbrook’s NBA 2K23 rating is just disrespectful to the Lakers star
It’s that time of year again when NBA players and fans alike get mad over video game ratings. With the partial release of NBA 2K23’s latest player ratings, one player clearly catching the short end of things is Los Angeles Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook. Yes, Russell Westbrook...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Luka Doncic puts himself in EuroBasket record books with epic 47-point performance vs. Rudy Gobert, France
After making history with his first-ever EuroBasket loss, Luka Doncic made history in a good way for Slovenia. The Dallas Mavericks superstar tormented France’s defense en route to an 88-82 win. Doncic’s 47 points, which he scored on 15/23 shooting from the field, is the highest-scoring individual performance since 1957 and the second most all-time […] The post Luka Doncic puts himself in EuroBasket record books with epic 47-point performance vs. Rudy Gobert, France appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA・
Former Laker Nick Young reveals his ultimate fear as he steps foot in the boxing ring
No one likes the feeling of being embarrassed. When everyone’s eyes are on you, you want to make sure that you do the best you can to not fail in spectacular fashion. This is especially the case when you’re trying out something new, and former Los Angeles Lakers guard Nick Young is no stranger to […] The post Former Laker Nick Young reveals his ultimate fear as he steps foot in the boxing ring appeared first on ClutchPoints.
1 Warriors player in danger of being benched in 2022-23 NBA season
The Golden State Warriors’ “foundational six,” as Steve Kerr calls them, comprise arguably the best mix of talent and cohesion among any group of core rotation players in basketball. No one threatens defenses like Stephen Curry and no one impacts offenses like Draymond Green. Andrew Wiggins might be the NBA’s best two-way role player on […] The post 1 Warriors player in danger of being benched in 2022-23 NBA season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Iga Swiatek v Jessica Pegula: US Open tennis quarter-final – live!
Game-by-game report: The No 1 seed takes on a home hope for a place in the semi-finals. Join Beau Dure for the latest news from Flushing Meadows
'Confidence' about Rugby World Cup despite Champions League fiasco
World Rugby chief executive Alan Gilpin says he is "confident" about fan safety with one year to go to the Rugby World Cup in France despite the security issues surrounding May's Champions League final held in Paris. "I don't think we've ever been year out from a World Cup and had the depth of competitiveness that we've had now."
‘Most disrespectful move in sports history’: Draymond Green crowns Warriors’ Stephen Curry with yet another title
Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry may look kind and humble, but as what we have learned over the past few months, he can be savage to his opponents. We have seen that with his “Night Night” celebration throughout the playoffs, but Draymond Green believes there’s a far more disrespectful act that he has been doing.
Lakers star Patrick Beverley fires Russell Westbrook, LeBron James warning to NBA
Patrick Beverley is excited about pairing up with Russell Westbrook on the Los Angeles Lakers’ backcourt, as well as playing alongside LeBron James. After all, he knows they can be dangerous when they click. Speaking to reporters on Tuesday after practice, Beverley revealed how he sees himself thriving alongside...
WATCH: LeBron James takes new Lakers recruit under his wing in latest offseason training video
The Los Angeles Lakers have not pulled the trigger on any major offseason moves this summer. Nevertheless, team talisman LeBron James appears to be particularly interested in one of the Lakers’ newest recruits. A clip of LeBron putting in the work with the Lakers’ free-agent signing Troy Brown Jr....
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
197K+
Followers
109K+
Post
121M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0