Dallas, TX

ClutchPoints

Russell Westbrook facing harsh reality amid uncertain Lakers future

If Russell Westbrook ends up staying in LA, the biggest question he and the Los Angeles Lakers will have to answer is his role with the team. He’d definitely be a starter on any other team, but for the Purple and Gold, some execs and scouts don’t think he should. Darvin Ham may already have […] The post Russell Westbrook facing harsh reality amid uncertain Lakers future appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Stephen Curry’s ex-Warriors teammate, NBA champ heading to China

Stephen Curry’s former Golden State Warriors teammate Jordan Bell is reportedly heading to China to play in the Chinese Basketball Association. According to Michael Scotto of Hoops Hype, Bell is signing with the Guangzhou Loong Lions. He is joining another former NBA champion in Jeremy Lin, who also recently agreed to terms with the CBA team after playing for the Beijing Ducks.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

Celtics star Jaylen Brown throws shade at latest NBA 2K rating

The new NBA 2K is almost out, so that means players are back to taking issue with their ratings. Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown is no exception. After seeing that he was given an 87 overall rating for NBA 2K23, Brown took to Twitter to voice his displeasure: @NBA2K stop playing with me — Jaylen […] The post Celtics star Jaylen Brown throws shade at latest NBA 2K rating appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

Mavs news: Luka Doncic really scored 47 points after massive Giannis Antetokounmpo comment

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic just recorded the highest-scoring game in EuroBasket over the last 65 years … a day after saying that he sees Giannis Antetokounmpo doing it. After their win over Germany on Tuesday, Doncic was asked which player he thinks can score the most points in a single game in the competition. […] The post Mavs news: Luka Doncic really scored 47 points after massive Giannis Antetokounmpo comment appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DALLAS, TX
ClutchPoints

The shocking Cristiano Ronaldo reason Chelsea fired Thomas Tuchel

Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea tenure came to a disastrous end on Tuesday, and it seems that Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo may have played a role in the decision to move on from the German manager. New Chelsea owner Todd Boehly pulled the plug on Tuchel after Chelsea’s humiliating Champions League defeat at the hands of […] The post The shocking Cristiano Ronaldo reason Chelsea fired Thomas Tuchel appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PREMIER LEAGUE
ClutchPoints

Lakers’ Dwight Howard running from police in hilarious TikTok comedy

Dwight Howard has been trying to make his way on the mean streets of TikTok of late, and the Los Angeles Lakers big man (or at least he’s hoping to still be a Laker) has come up with some pretty hilarious content. The three-time Defensive Player of the Year is one of the funniest dudes in the NBA and you can be sure that the majority of his posts on the massive social media platform are very much on-brand for Dwight Howard.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Lonzo Ball reflects back on the opportunity to play with LeBron James on Lakers

Lonzo Ball recently commented on his time with the Los Angeles Lakers and having the opportunity to play alongside LeBron James, per CBS Los Angeles. “This is my home…It’s just what I’m used to. It’s always a great opportunity that I’m always going to try to see,” Ball said in reference to spending his offseason in […] The post Lonzo Ball reflects back on the opportunity to play with LeBron James on Lakers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Luka Doncic puts himself in EuroBasket record books with epic 47-point performance vs. Rudy Gobert, France

After making history with his first-ever EuroBasket loss, Luka Doncic made history in a good way for Slovenia. The Dallas Mavericks superstar tormented France’s defense en route to an 88-82 win. Doncic’s 47 points, which he scored on 15/23 shooting from the field, is the highest-scoring individual performance since 1957 and the second most all-time […] The post Luka Doncic puts himself in EuroBasket record books with epic 47-point performance vs. Rudy Gobert, France appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Former Laker Nick Young reveals his ultimate fear as he steps foot in the boxing ring

No one likes the feeling of being embarrassed. When everyone’s eyes are on you, you want to make sure that you do the best you can to not fail in spectacular fashion. This is especially the case when you’re trying out something new, and former Los Angeles Lakers guard Nick Young is no stranger to […] The post Former Laker Nick Young reveals his ultimate fear as he steps foot in the boxing ring appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

1 Warriors player in danger of being benched in 2022-23 NBA season

The Golden State Warriors’ “foundational six,” as Steve Kerr calls them, comprise arguably the best mix of talent and cohesion among any group of core rotation players in basketball. No one threatens defenses like Stephen Curry and no one impacts offenses like Draymond Green. Andrew Wiggins might be the NBA’s best two-way role player on […] The post 1 Warriors player in danger of being benched in 2022-23 NBA season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
AFP

'Confidence' about Rugby World Cup despite Champions League fiasco

World Rugby chief executive Alan Gilpin says he is "confident" about fan safety with one year to go to the Rugby World Cup in France despite the security issues surrounding May's Champions League final held in Paris. "I don't think we've ever been year out from a World Cup and had the depth of competitiveness that we've had now."
WORLD
ClutchPoints

