Dwight Howard has been trying to make his way on the mean streets of TikTok of late, and the Los Angeles Lakers big man (or at least he’s hoping to still be a Laker) has come up with some pretty hilarious content. The three-time Defensive Player of the Year is one of the funniest dudes in the NBA and you can be sure that the majority of his posts on the massive social media platform are very much on-brand for Dwight Howard.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 3 HOURS AGO