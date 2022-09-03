ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No. 14 Michigan State aiming for consistency against Akron

No. 14 Michigan State, missing two key players on defense, is aiming for consistency against Akron after an uneven, season-opening win over Western Michigan. Michigan State coach Mel Tucker is challenging his players to raise their level of intensity Saturday when the 14th-ranked Spartans host Akron. The third-year Spartans coach...
