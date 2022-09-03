Read full article on original website
Related
The Fastest Porsche 718 Boxster Ever Is Almost Ready
When Porsche took the covers off the 718 Cayman GT4 RS, it didn't take very long for all who sampled it to realize that the car is like a cut-price 911 GT3. In fact, some even prefer it over the 911 due to the fact that the GT4 RS is easier to predict and control. That intake noise directly behind your ears is hard to beat too. But what happens when you chop the top on the Cayman GT4 RS?
Bentley Flying Spur Speed Revealed, Porsche IPO Going Ahead, Ferrari Purosangue Coming Next Week: Cold Start
Good morning, and welcome to another midweek installment of Cold Start, your daily roundup of the last 24 hours. Since yesterday's report, we've seen that the Chrysler 300 will soldier on for another year. We've also seen a teaser for the upcoming Pagani C10 that confirms the hypercar will be available with a gated manual gearbox and have spied a special version of the Ferrari SF90 undergoing testing.
Widebody Porsche Taycan Turbo Finally Looks As Fast As It Is
The Porsche Taycan has been an undeniable success for the German sports car manufacturer, and the 2023 model is better than ever thanks to some handy software updates, but there's one thing that has been bugging us since it first came out: they all look more or less the same. From the base model all the way up to the Turbo S, the Taycan doesn't exactly shout "hyper EV performance," but that is all about to change. Prior Design, which offers wild body kits for most of Europe's luxury car brands, is known to do excellent work on Porsche vehicles, and it has now developed a kit for the Taycan. We've seen some cool-looking Taycan kits before, but this takes the cake.
The Fastest Porsche Cayenne Is Already Getting A Refresh
If you want one of the purest-driving SUVs in the world, it's hard to think of any better than the 2022 Porsche Cayenne Turbo Coupe. This is the first Porsche SUV to be given the company's illustrious GT treatment, and after driving the Cayenne Turbo GT, we can honestly say there is not much that could be done to improve it. But that won't stop Porsche from trying. The entire Cayenne range is set for a facelift, as evidenced by spy shots dating back to last year.
IN THIS ARTICLE
740-HP Porsche 911 Turbo S Is An Exclusive Supercar Killer
The Porsche 911 Turbo S is one of the best all-rounders on the market. Yes, $216,100 is a lot of money, but the 640-horsepower German offers plenty in return. Not only does it boast the performance and dynamism of a supercar, but it sports true usability and practicality. It really is a car you can drive every day.
Gas Monkey Garage's Richard Rawlings Is Selling Off His MASSIVE Car Collection
If you are a true gearhead, you have at least one daily car and one project car. Or varying levels of car collections if you have the space. But for Richard Rawlings owner of Gas Monkey Garage, it has been 20 years of car collection obsession. Rawlings, the star of Fast N' Loud reality TV show and restoration garage owner, has decided it's time to liquidate almost all of his extensive car collection from oldies to a modern Ford Bronco Badlands Sasquatch with RTR upgrades.
1,500-HP Stingray Is Officially The World's Fastest Corvette C8
With 490 horsepower at its disposal and a claimed 0 to 60 mph time of around three seconds, the $64,500 Corvette C8 is one of the cheapest ways to experience supercar performance. It's a seriously impressive machine - even Christian von Koenigsegg is bowled by GM's sports car. But what...
Ford F-150 Lightning Is Killing The Competition
While other automakers are struggling with production issues and slowed sales, Ford is celebrating incredible sales success for August. The F-150 Lightning is proving massively popular with consumers with sales for the month totaling 2,373 units. According to the Blue Oval, the electric truck has outsold the Tesla Model 3,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Batteries Made From Seafood Waste Are As Good As Lithium
If you've been eyeing a Hyundai Ioniq 5 or something similar but have found that EVs are still too expensive, you're not alone. Very few new vehicles currently qualify for America's revised tax credit scheme, and as the price of lithium continues to soar, the average new car price is unlikely to fall much.
The Lamborghini Diablo Is A V12 Icon Never To Be Repeated
A year ago, the modern reinterpretation of the Lamborghini Countach was revealed as the Sant'Agata-Bolognese automaker started celebrating its range-topping V12 engine. Although the Aventador Ultimae marks the end of the naturally aspirated Lambo V12, the flagship supercar's successor will continue to use the configuration, albeit with electrification. As Lamborghini...
MG Reveals An All-Electric Hot Hatch With 449 Horsepower
Remember the British sports car brand MG? Well, it's back under Chinese ownership and it has some exciting products coming out. Just in the past few weeks we've seen the beautiful MG7 sedan and an affordable electric hatchback called the MG4. Now, the MG4 is getting a hotter version called the Mulan Triumph Edition. Yes, Mulan as in the legendary Chinese heroine, and Triumph as in the former British car company owned by British Leyland, which also owned MG.
OFFICIAL: Ferrari Purosangue SUV Will Debut September 13
Ferrari is set to shake up its product portfolio by introducing its first-ever SUV. And unlike rivals Lamborghini et al, this won't be an SUV in the traditional sense of the word. From what we can tell, it appears that the new arrival, called the Purosangue, will be more like a posh station wagon with a couple of extra inches of ground clearance.
New Tesla Batteries Will Have 430 Miles Of Range
Tesla works with a few suppliers to get the batteries it needs for cars like the Tesla Model Y. Recently, we've heard a lot about Panasonic and Tesla's new 4680 batteries. Those will be used to (ideally) make some models a little more affordable with both performance and efficiency gains.
Porsche 911 GT3 Screams At 9,000 RPM During 198-MPH Autobahn Blast
The hot Porsche 911 GT3 RS debuted less than a month ago, putting it a step above the regular GT3 that broke cover in early 2021. All the attention is on the GT3 RS right now, but the regular GT3 shouldn’t be forgotten about. A new video from AutoTopNL shows the new 911 GT3 rocketing down the German Autobahn for another top-speed test run.
All The Spectacular Colors For the 2023 Dodge Challenger
If you're a bit out of the loop, Dodge has a lot going on with the Dodge Challenger, and the Charger, for that matter. The brand recently debuted the Dodge Charger Daytona SRT EV Concept, showcasing the future of the brand. After 2023, both the Charger and Challenger as we know them will be dead. So will the Dodge Hemi V8.
2023 Chevy Corvette Z06 Is Unsurprisingly Very Thirsty
Ask American automotive enthusiasts which car they're most looking forward to hitting dealer lots, and we're pretty sure 80% of them will tell you the new Corvette Z06 is the answer. Why? Because the C8 Corvette Stingray is such an exceptional platform that a 670-horsepower race car-derived supercar, can be nothing short of greatness.
Meet The KTM X-Bow GT-XR: A 174-MPH Racer For The Road
After numerous teasers and spy shots, KTM has finally lifted the lid on its all-new X-Bow GT-XR. Based on the proven underpinnings of the X-Bow GT2 racer, the boutique automaker describes it as "the closest you can get to a purebred race car in a road-legal vehicle." That's not just marketing nonsense, either - this is a phenomenal machine.
Mercedes-AMG's Most Practical Small SUV Is Getting A New Face
Mercedes' "AMG all the things" attitude has worked better for the German brand than for many rivals over the years. It means that almost anyone can find an AMG in their price bracket, with easily-accessible performance in a package that suits their needs. Whether you want a small coupe, sedan, or a seven-seater SUV, you can get it in AMG flavor. The littlest of the seven-seaters mentioned above is the GLB-Class, which, like all of its siblings, has also been given the AMG treatment.
MotorAuthority
2023 Mercedes-Benz AMG C63 spy shots and video: Electrified 4-banger replaces V-8
Mercedes-Benz introduced a redesigned C-Class for the 2022 model year, and once again the nameplate will offer a high-performance C63 developed by the Mercedes-Benz AMG skunkworks. Our latest spy shots show prototypes for the new C63's sedan body style, but we know prototypes for the wagon are also out testing....
Driven: Is The 2023 BMW M4 Better With An Automatic?
BMW is one of the few luxury automakers that still offers a manual transmission on a handful of models, though that may not be the case much longer. The 2023 BMW M4 Coupe is one such car, though you're forced to buy the 'base' model if you wish to row your own gears. CarBuzz drove a manual-equipped M4 last year, and we came away thinking the car was a huge improvement over the outgoing F82 generation car.
CarBuzz.com
57K+
Followers
19K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
CarBuzz is a multi-platform automotive news and car-buying source, specializing in current events, in-market trends and enthusiast content. From new car data and thoughtful editorials to all the juicy details on the latest supercar, we have an expansive online presence, including web, mobile apps and social media.https://carbuzz.com/
Comments / 0