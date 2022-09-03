Read full article on original website
thezebra.org
Don’t Miss Art on the Avenue!
Alexandria, VA – Over 350 artists will descend on Mount Vernon Avenue in the heart of Del Ray on Saturday, October 1, for Art on the Avenue, the region’s top multicultural arts festival. While the artists’ backgrounds are diverse – this year’s artists include a firefighter, a former zookeeper, teachers, scientists, veterans, and more – many have a common link: they thrived in the Del Ray Artisans’ supportive arts community.
dctheaterarts.org
Essential Theatre to present ‘A Night with Jackie “Moms” Mabley’
The Essential Theatre celebrates Theatre Week 2022 with a special presentation of A Night with Jackie “Moms” Mabley, September 23 to October 9 at Anacostia Arts Center. A Night with Jackie “Moms” Mabley is an honorific evening of zingers about everything from sexuality to racism written and performed by Charisma Wooten accompanied by Pianist Everett P. Williams, Jr.
fox5dc.com
LGBTQ community raises funds for Casa Ruby employees
WASHINGTON - It's been over a month since FOX 5 learned that Casa Ruby stopped providing critical services to the LGBTQ community in the District. The nonprofit's founder and Executive Director Ruby Corado bolted the country, according to an investigation by The Washington Post, sending people needing services to look elsewhere and employees without work or income.
fox5dc.com
Black L.U.V. Festival returns to Fort Dupont Park
The Black L.U.V. Festival returns to the Fort Dupont Park Amphitheater on Saturday to celebrate the best of black culture, arts and entertainment. Karen Baker, co-founder of the non-profit group Social Art and Culture, joins the show to tell us all about it!
GW Hatchet
DC Jazz Festival packs in local, internationally-acclaimed musicians at 18th installment
Both internationally-recognized and local jazz musicians hit four stages at The Wharf last weekend, rounding out a stunning stack of performances at the DC Jazz Festival. DC Jazz Festival, an annual week-long celebration of jazz, was packed with dozens of soulful performances and engaging educational programming to expose the D.C.-influenced musical genre to locals and tourists alike. A diverse mix of artists lined the program throughout the week, honoring classic jazz sound and introducing new elements to the exploratory genre.
popville.com
Today’s Rental was chosen because I wanted to meet the Art Deco and the bathroom floors, obviously
This rental is located at 27 Seaton Place, NW. The Craigslist ad says:. “$5,000 / 4br – 2000ft2 – Art Deco Meets Modern – Beautiful Rental Home (Washington DC) This four bedroom, 3.5 bath row house has an exceptionally unique and beautiful vibe as soon you walk into the door, with original curved entry walls and staircase and sophisticated updated kitchen, it’s the perfect balance of exceptional old and new design. Enjoy the two decks for entertaining and lounging, off-street parking option, hardwood floors, additional very large attic storage area and more.
Eater
The Most Anticipated Fall Restaurant Openings to Track Around D.C.
Despite economic stressors continuing to trigger global shortages and delays in labor, equipment, and food, several notable projects that entrepreneurs initially hoped to unveil this summer or earlier are finally ready to debut just as leaves change color around town. Other anticipated restaurants are making good on their original fall timelines.
Catch These Jazz And International Acts Playing Around D.C. In September
After the doldrums August, the music calendar starts heating up again as artists begin fall tours and institutional venues kick off the new performance season. We already gave you an overview of the DC Jazz Festival, which opens the month, but here are the jazz shows that caught our eye for the rest of September.
Maryland community to honor Harriet Tubman with 13-foot sculpture
A 13-foot bronze sculpture of Harriet Tubman, called the "Beacon of Hope," will be erected in Cambridge, Maryland on Sept. 10.
Voice of America
US International Festival Celebrates Traditional Food, Dance
ALEXANDRIA, VIRGINIA — The Washington, D.C., area is multicultural, with embassies, international businesses and a host of ethnic restaurants. People from Ethiopia, El Salvador, the Caribbean and more live in the city and the surrounding Maryland and Virginia suburbs. To showcase the food, artisans and traditional dance of these...
mocoshow.com
Paranormal Cirque Postpones Clarksburg Outlet Shows Indefinitely
Paranormal Cirque has postponed its planned Clarksburg Outlet shows from September 8-18th indefinitely due to permitting issues, according to a representative we spoke to from the company earlier today. In a corresponding move, the circus has extended its dates in Waldorf by adding shows from September 8th-11th. We were told that the shows have not yet been rescheduled and anyone interested in a refund can contact Paranormal Cirque via phone (941-704-8572) or the company website.
Hilltop
Solange Impacts the Next Generation of Black Dancers
The Black dance world celebrated when singer Solange Knowles became the first Black woman to compose a New York City Ballet score. Dancers like Janet Collins, Raven Wilkinson, Alvin Ailey and Misty Copeland were just a few pioneers who were turned away because of their skin color, body types and simply being Black. Solange achieving this milestone gives other Black dancers, specifically Howard University students, hope that the future of dance is bright.
Commercial Observer
National Security Firm Relocating to Bowie’s Melford Town Center
National security firm Peraton will move its global health and financial solutions headquarters from Northern Virginia to Bowie, Md., this fall., the company announced. The company has inked an 18,102-square-foot-lease at the Melford Town Center, a 466-acre mixed-use business community, with landlord St. John Properties. Peraton will occupy 16901 Melford Boulevard, a four-story, 150,000-square-foot office building that was delivered in 2019.
Georgetown Law professor discusses effectiveness of curfew to prevent crime
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — As Prince George’s County prepares to implement a curfew designed to curb violent crime, a Georgetown law professor is questioning the effect it may have. A 2017 study conducted by Purdue University’s Jillian Carr and University of Virginia’s Jennifer Doleac found gun violence in Washington, D.C. was […]
thezebra.org
From Chicken Soup, to Bagels, to Lobster Rolls, Check Out Foodie News for September
Alexandria, VA – It’s almost fall! Ninety-degree days are almost all behind us. Parents are breathing a sigh of relief as kids are back in school. We munched out during Alexandria Week. Life is good! Here’s what else is good around the ‘hood. Lots of love...
shelterforce.org
“My City’s So White, I Moved”
“Gentrification is a child stealing the toy they said they never wanted to play with.”. Both Seattle and Washington, D.C., have witnessed a large exodus of Black residents over the last several decades as housing costs have risen. In 1970, 75 percent of residents in Seattle’s Central District were Black compared to just 15 percent today. Washington, D.C., long nicknamed “Chocolate City,” has seen a decline of 7.5 percent in its Black population since 2000 leading to outcries against gentrification in both communities.
mocoshow.com
Miller’s Ale House To Close Permanently on Sunday, September 25th
Back in July we let you know that Miller’s Ale House would be closing permanently on Sunday, September 25th, after approximately a decade at 1471 Rockville Pike in Rockville. This evening we were told that the restaurant expects to operate at 100% until the last day. The location was previously home to Hooters before it moved across the Pike (and later closed) and Shakey’s before that. Miller’s Ale House is a Florida-based American restaurant and sports bar chain that was founded in 1988. The restaurant serves steaks, chicken, burgers, salads, seafood, and more. Though most of their locations are in Florida (over 50), there are over 30 other locations open across the east coast. Miller’s Ale House has nearby locations in Hyattsville and Sterling, VA locations.
baltimorebeat.com
Maryland’s obsession with trying children as adults
Marilyn Mosby came back with the charges in short order. It had been a week since Timothy Reynolds, a 48-year-old white man, was shot and killed after confronting a group of squeegee kids while wielding a bat. And, within a few hours of his arrest, the 15-year-old Black boy accused of gunning down Reynolds was charged with first-degree murder.
NBC Washington
Historic Bethesda School Building Being Moved
Construction crews began moving a historic, 100-year-old building from one part of Landon School’s Bethesda, Maryland, campus to another. “I consider this a once-in-a-lifetime feature of work,” project manager Eddie Rupp said. The Andrews House at Landon school has served many purposes over the past century – home...
treksplorer.com
Best Day Trips from Washington, DC
Got a couple of extra days to spare in the nation’s capital? Make some serious memories by adding some of the best day trips from Washington, DC, to your itinerary. From glorious national parks, such as Shenandoah National Park to historic Charlottesville, VA, to thriving Baltimore, MD, you’ll find plenty within a few short hours’ drive of Washington, DC. Whether you’re traveling solo, with friends, or with a gaggle of kiddos in tow, you’re sure to find a Washington side trip to meet everyone’s criteria.
