Morgan County, MO

MSHP Labor Day numbers: 5 fatal car crashes, 1 drowning & 1 fatal boating accident

Five people died in traffic crashes on Missouri roads over the holiday weekend. Two of those fatalities happened in mid-Missouri. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Steven Stafford, 25, of Versailles, died Friday night following a head-on crash in Morgan County. The patrol says Stafford was driving on Highway 5 just south of his hometown when an oncoming driver attempted to pass several vehicles at once, pulling into Stafford’s path.
MORGAN COUNTY, MO
Critical injuries sustained in accident on US 150 Highway

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Accident investigators responded to meet Missouri State Highway Patrol in regard to a two-vehicle collision Tuesday morning. The accident resulted in critical injuries to a passenger in one of the involved cars. A silver Chevy Ventura van was traveling east on US 150 Highway at...
KANSAS CITY, MO
One injured following accident on Highway 36 in Elwood

(ELWOOD, Ks.) One person was taken to the hospital following a traffic on U.S. Highway 36 in Elwood Tuesday afternoon. Kansas State Troopers say a semi truck was slowing down to turn left through the median when a 2005 Altima struck the rear of the trailer. Troopers say the driver...
ELWOOD, KS
SUV stopped going 96 mph on Highway 36, driver and passenger arrested

Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox reports a man was arrested on September 1st after a sports utility vehicle was checked speeding. A deputy near Mooresville radioed that the SUV was going east on Highway 36 at 96 miles per hour in a 65 zone. Another deputy responded to Highway 36 and reportedly checked the vehicle going 100 miles per hour just outside of Chillicothe.
KANSAS CITY, KS
Driver dies in head-on crash in Morgan County, Mo.

MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a head-on crash that killed one driver and injured another driver. Steven Stafford, 25, of Versailles, Mo., died in the crash. The crash happened Friday night on Route 5, two miles south of Versailles. Investigators say, Alexander Luttrell, of...
MORGAN COUNTY, MO
No injuries reported after collision causes RV to tip over

DOUGLAS CO., Kan. (WIBW) - No injuries were reported after a sedan failed to stop at a stop sign along a Douglas Co. highway and hit an RV which caused it to flip on its side. The Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office says just after 10:10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3, emergency officials shut down U.S. Highway 56 in both directions at the County Road 1061 intersection - east of Baldwin City.
BALDWIN CITY, KS
PEDESTRIAN STRUCK IN HIT AND RUN ACCIDENT IN JOHNSON COUNTY

A 20-year-old Warrensburg man was moderately injured in a hit and run accident in Johnson County on Sunday, September 4. A Missouri State Highway Patrol report states the accident occurred when a vehicle traveled off the road and struck Lane Freed. The vehicle, which was only described as a BMW, fled the scene.
JOHNSON COUNTY, MO
Shooting at Kansas City Quiktrip early Tuesday morning

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A shooting outside a Kansas City gas station left one person hospitalized early Tuesday morning. Officers and emergency medical crews responded at 4:08 a.m. to the Quiktrip on Truman Road near Winchester Avenue in regard to a shooting. Crews transported one victim to the hospital....
KANSAS CITY, MO
I-435 SB clear after body found in median from fatality crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police are investigating what is believed to be a fatality crash that left one dead on southbound I-435 just south of Gregory Blvd. Earlier, reports from KC Scout and KCPD indicated that it was possibly a two-vehicle crash that led to the closing of both NB and SB I-435 Highway between Gregory Blvd. and 87th Street.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Troopers Arrest Orrick Man Monday on Felony Trio in Ray County

Troopers report the arrest of an Orrick man early Monday in Ray County on three felony charges. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of 32-year-old Kenny R. King around 12:09 Monday morning on preliminary charges of felony driving while intoxicated, felony leaving the scene of an accident, and felony driving while revoked or suspended.
RAY COUNTY, MO
Versailles man killed in Morgan County crash

MORGAN COUNTY — A Versailles man is dead after a crash in Morgan County Friday evening. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's online crash reports, the crash happened around 8:25 p.m. on MO 5, about three tenths of a mile north of route MM. The crash happened when...
MORGAN COUNTY, MO
Person watching car doing donuts in parking struck and killed, driver in custody

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - One person died early Monday morning after he was struck by a Dodge Charger that was doing donuts in a parking lot. The Kansas City Police Department stated just that just after midnight, two vehicles, including an orange Dodge Charger, were conducting “an illegal street racing side show” in front of a large crowd at the American Freight Warehouse parking off Front Street.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Pair of Warrant Arrests Monday In The Area

The Highway Patrol says they made a pair of warrant arrests in the area Monday. The first of the arrests happened at 2:50 P.M. in DeKalb County when Troopers arrested 43-year-old St. Joseph resident Crystal L. Melton on two Buchanan County arrest warrants for probation violations. Melton was booked into...
DEKALB COUNTY, MO
