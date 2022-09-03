Read full article on original website
Lorree Rodriguez
4d ago
Prison is too good for this scum. Hopefully no one will ever visit their food truck again. This does make you wonder where they got their food from though
Longboat Observer
Sarasota Cops Corner: Get off my lawn!
Dispute: A resident upset about guests of a neighbor frequently trespassing on his yard called police to request help in solving the situation. The complainant told the officer he was upset because the neighbors are “meth heads” who have many visitors throughout the day and night and they frequently walk through his yard. The officer spoke with the neighbor who said he is aware of the complaints, and he and other residents of the home would stay off the yard. He also advised he would tell their guests to do the same.
Mysuncoast.com
You can become a Manatee BFF for International Manatee Day
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - It costs a lot of money to feed manatees and rehab facilities are working overtime to make sure the lovable creature is well taken care of. You can help support the care for sick and injured manatees and help them return to the wild through the Bishop Foster Friends Program!
Pinellas Park woman accused of burning body ‘beyond recognition’
A Pinellas Park woman was arrested Tuesday and accused of burning a body "beyond recognition" in a St. Petersburg dumpster, according to authorities.
Mysuncoast.com
MCAT driver named Florida Operator of the Year
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A Manatee County Area Transit driver was named Para-Transit Operator of the Year by the State of Florida Commission for Transportation. MCAT driver David Davis received the honor after beginning his operator career in 2017. Prior to this, Davis had worked in the medical field for 35 years. Since then, he has transported thousands of passengers to and from adult-day facilities, dialysis, acute medical centers and Veterans Administration treatment facilities, as well as serving passengers requiring life-sustaining transportation service for other travel needs.
Mysuncoast.com
Discovering the Art Bikes of the Suncoast
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - You can see them randomly on the Suncoast. Bikes in all colors, with peace signs and flamingos. What’s the deal these artsy bikes? Meet the man who wants to spread peace, laughter and love across the land!. Do you have an idea for Discovering the...
Mysuncoast.com
Elderly victim is stable following condo fire in Longboat Key
LONGBOAT KEY, Fla. (WWSB) - Officials tell ABC7 that an elderly man rescued Tuesday following a fire at a condo on Longboat Key is stable. The fire started just after 1:30 p.m. at the Beach Harbor Club, in the 3800 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive, in a unit on the third floor, according to Longboat Key Assistant Fire Chief Michael Regnier.
Mysuncoast.com
1 dead following fire at Bradenton residential building
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - One person has died following a fire in a residential building. Police confirmed that the fire broke out when a flame was lit in a room where oxygen was being administered. The City of Bradenton Fire and Manatee County Emergency Services were called out for reports...
Mysuncoast.com
Authorities investigating death on bridge in Punta Gorda
PUNTA GORDA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man took his own life Tuesday morning on a U.S. 41 bridge crossing the Peace River. In a notice on Twitter Tuesday morning, the sheriff’s Major Crimes Unit had shut down all but one southbound lane on the bridge.
St. Pete police seek missing, endangered 22-year-old Demetrius Poole
Authorities are asking for the public's help in locating a 22-year-old man who was reported missing in St. Petersburg.
Mysuncoast.com
Who is Zanna? Mystery painter baffles North Port neighborhood
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Three beautiful paintings signed “Zanna ‘22″ were left at the doors of homeowners, but the community is scratching their heads wondering who the artist behind the paintbrush is. “This painting was left on my carport doorstep,” Walter Hill said, holding up a small...
Florida trans woman kicked out of nightclub for using women’s restroom
A transgender woman in Florida said she was kicked out of a nightclub after she used the women's restroom, according to a report by NBC affiliate WBBH.
10NEWS
Police identify 4th man in Charlotte County cold case
FORT MYERS, Fla. — After the skeletal remains of eight men were found back in 2007 in a wooded area of east Fort Myers, authorities have been working diligently to identify them. DNA analyses have helped authorities name three of the men and on Tuesday, they were able to...
2 accused of driving around 100 mph in Pinellas County over Labor Day weekend
Two men were arrested over the Labor Day weekend in Pinellas County after allegedly driving recklessly at speeds around 100 mph, according to authorities.
Mysuncoast.com
Fire breaks out in Bradenton apartment
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A fire broke out at the Preserve on 51st Street West in Bradenton Wednesday evening. Fire crews are currently on the scene where the flames have been extinguished. There are no reported injuries. This is a developing story and we’ll continue to bring you the latest...
Driver busted going 99 mph in 35 mph zone, Sarasota police say
Officers with the Sarasota Police Department busted a driver who was caught speeding nearly three times over the speed limit late Sunday night.
Mysuncoast.com
Last beagle adopted from Humane Society of Sarasota County
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The last of 18 beagles turned over to the Sarasota County Humane Society has been adopted. HSSC in partnership with the Humane Society of the United States, took possession of 4,000 beagles from Envigo, a mass breeding facility that has received multiple violations for issues such as inadequate veterinary care and insufficient food.
webcenterfairbanks.com
Woman, 77, attacked by alligator in gated community
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A 77-year-old woman was taken to the hospital after an alligator attack in a gated Florida community. The incident happened Saturday at a gated community in Bradenton, Florida. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office and Manatee County EMS responded around 6 p.m., WWSB reports.
Mysuncoast.com
Man who lost arm during alligator attack says it was ‘do or die’
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - There isn’t much that remains of Eric Merda’s right arm. The 43-year-old was attacked by an alligator while swimming across Lake Manatee near the Fish Camp in Myakka City. “I got startled and I decided to swim, she grabbed the outside of my arm...
Man drowns at Madeira Beach, deputies say
A man is dead after a drowning incident in Madeira Beach, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.
CBS News
Manatee School District investigating controversial homework assigned
Bradenton, Fla. (Tampa Bay Now) -- The Manatee County School District is reviewing homework assignments in a middle school social studies class. This comes after the district says a substitute teacher at Nolan Middle School handed out a homework assignment that referenced the 2020 election, and then received backlash on social media.
