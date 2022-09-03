Read full article on original website
Two haunted places in the United States: The Waverly Hills Sanatorium and The Whaley HouseFareeha ArshadLouisville, KY
Why Have Walmart Locations Closed in 2022, and What Are Expectations For the Future?Joel EisenbergLouisville, KY
How This Louisville Food Magnate Became An Education Non-Profit FounderJeryl BrunnerLouisville, KY
Popular restaurant chain set to open another new location in Kentucky this weekKristen WaltersJeffersontown, KY
WLKY.com
Biscuit Belly opening its fourth Louisville restaurant
MIDDLETOWN, Ky. (Michael L. Jones) — A growing breakfast chain is opening a fourth Louisville restaurant in Middletown,according to Louisville Business First. Biscuit Belly is opening its a new location at 13301 Shelbyville Road, according to a construction plan filed with Louisville Metro Government. The more than 2,800-square-foot space...
WLKY.com
MELANnaire Marketplace celebrating 2 years of supporting Black businesses with shopping event
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — MELANnaire Marketplace is celebrating two years with an outdoor birthday party at Fourth Street Live!. More than 50 Black businesses will be set up like an outdoor shopping mall from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10. This is how MELANnaire Marketplace will commemorate...
wdrb.com
New Albany's Riverview Tower to be demolished sometime after Harvest Homecoming Festival
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The long-standing Riverview Tower in New Albany will soon be demolished. Crews are working to remove asbestos in the 16-story building's floors. Exterior demolition will begin sometime after Oct. 9, when the Harvest Homecoming Festival ends, the Housing Authority says. A multitude of issues in the...
Biscuit Belly to open new location in Middletown
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's official! The newest Biscuit Belly restaurant will break ground in Louisville's Middletown neighborhood. This is the Louisville franchise's fourth location in Kentucky. Last year, a Biscuit Belly opened for the first time in Indiana and there's even a new location opening in Georgia. The first...
wdrb.com
Wild Eggs' New Albany location preparing to open
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A favorite Louisville-area brunch spot is getting ready to open in New Albany. The sign is now up on the new Wild Eggs location on 5th Street on the site of the former Daisy's Country Cooking. The company said this will be the fifth Wild Eggs...
leoweekly.com
Big Four Arts Festival Returns To Louisville This Weekend
Big Four Arts Festival, an annual event with more than 150 artists, returns to Waterfront Park this weekend. The festival runs from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, September 10, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, September 11. The main draw is a juried art show that...
WLKY.com
Blake Shelton bringing 'Honky Tonk' tour to Louisville featuring Carly Pearce
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Country music superstar Blake Shelton is bringing his tour to Louisville. It was announced Wednesday that his "Back to Honky Tonk" tour will come to the KFC Yum! Center in 2023. With him, he'll have Kentucky native Carly Pearce and Jackson Dean. The show is Thursday,...
wdrb.com
'We're home' l Black Bourbon Society hosts first event in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — A group of whiskey enthusiasts brought their annual celebration to Louisville's Bourbon District. As part of its weekend-long Bourbon Boule, the organization hosted an open house at Michter's Distillery in downtown Louisville as one of their final events. The Black Bourbon Society, which has more...
WLKY.com
WorldFest brings big crowds to Downtown Louisville on last day
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The rain didn't stop big crowds from coming to WorldFest. Event organizers predict this year's turnout could be record-breaking. WorldFest, Louisville's premier international festival, celebrated its 20th Anniversary downtown. The annual event at the Belvedere brings authentic food, goods, and entertainment to the city from all...
leoweekly.com
The Really Really Free Market is coming to Joe Creason Park on Sept. 24
“Nothing in life is free” is a lie. The Really Really Free Market is really really free and all the items available for choosing will be really really free. There is no trading, no bartering and absolutely no money exchange. The Louisville Anarchists host this Anti-Capitalist Market several times a year organized around their principles of “mutual aid, cooperation, and voluntary association.” However, anyone at any time can do a RRFM. It’s an event with roots in New Zealand and Asian Food Not Bombs groups. The event has spread worldwide and happens all over the United States.
Wave 3
53rd annual Gaslight Festival begins this weekend
JEFFERSONTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - The annual Gaslight Festival returns to Jeffersontown this Sunday and will have support from a corporate partner for the first time in its history. Now in its 53rd year, the Gaslight Festival started as a small street party in 1969 and has grown to become one of the largest festivals in the region. It is produced by the Jeffersontown Chamber. Earlier this year it was announced that Kroger would become a resenting sponsor of the event.
foodanddine.com
R.I.P. Tom Clemons, bar founder and operator extraordinaire
Tom Clemons lived a full and rich life, and localism was at his very core. Clemons opened and operated bars, and mercifully did it the old-school way, drawing inspiration from his own heart, mind and soul, while mercifully sparing us references to “concepts” and “hospitality groups.”. For...
leoweekly.com
PHOTOS: This Cherokee Gardens Mansion Has A Saltwater Swimming Pool
This classic Colonial mansion built in 1938 is located in the heart of Cherokee Gardens. The massive 7,000 square-foot space has seven bedrooms, eight bathrooms and a three car garage. Inside, you’ll find light-filled rooms with gleaming hardwood floors and beautiful millwork. Not to mention the home office and exercise...
leoweekly.com
Two Louisville Haunted Attractions Named To Industry’s ‘Top Haunts’ List
The Haunted Attraction Association (HAA), the national organization for the scare attraction industry, announced today that two Louisville-area scare attractions have been certified for its annual “Top Haunts” list. The Haunted Hotel (3000 S. 4th St.) and The Devil’s Attic (647 W. Hill St.) were recognized...
WLKY.com
Road closures for Bourbon and Beyond and Louder Than Life announced
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As the Kentucky Exposition Center gears up for its music festival season, there will be a number of roads closed for the month of September. While Bourbon and Beyond and Louder Than Life don't kick off until Sept. 15, the former being the first festival, roads near the festival grounds closed on Monday.
WLKY.com
You can pick your own sunflowers at this Shelby County farm
SHELBYVILLE, Ky. — Did you know there's a farm in Shelby County where you can pick your own sunflowers?. Gallrein Farms is located in Shelbyville and hosts a "Sunflower and Corn Festival." This year, the dates are Sept, 3, 4, 5, 10 and 11. On the final weekend, the...
WLKY.com
Lifeline Christian Mission to host meal packaging event to go to eastern Kentucky flood victims
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Not many people carry around loose change anymore, but it only takes 3 dimes to feed a meal to someone who's hungry through Lifeline Christian Mission. Typically, the non-profit focuses on packaging shelf-stable food to feed the hungry around the world. However, they plan to temporarily shift their focus to help feed fellow Kentuckians who need it.
WIBC.com
Indiana’s Most Popular Natural Attraction and Loads Of Yummy Mouth-Watering Pies
Over the holiday weekend, I took a drive to visit Indiana’s most popular natural attraction-The Marengo Cave. Located in Marengo, Indiana, the cave is one of only four show caves in Indiana. The cave was discovered in 1883 by two school children. The cave was designated as a National Natural Landmark in 1984.
wdrb.com
Clark County museum hosts Elvis-themed fundraiser
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana museum decided to "shake things up" with an Elvis-themed weekend-long fundraiser. The "All Shook Up" celebration in Jeffersonville supports the Clark County Museum, which was created in 2008 by a group of people who were collectors of Clark County artifacts and memorabilia. Funds...
wdrb.com
Norton Healthcare preparing to release results of survey on planned west Louisville hospital
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Norton Healthcare said it will soon share the results of a four-month survey that gathered input on its new planned hospital in west Louisville. As construction continues on the new new hospital — the first in west Louisville since the U.S. Marine Hospital closed in 1933 — the health care system surveyed health care providers, families and local leaders from May through Sept. 1. Norton said it will use those surveys to help identify services that will benefit the community at the new facility at Broadway and 28th Street in the Parkland neighborhood.
