New Albany, IN

WLKY.com

Biscuit Belly opening its fourth Louisville restaurant

MIDDLETOWN, Ky. (Michael L. Jones) — A growing breakfast chain is opening a fourth Louisville restaurant in Middletown,according to Louisville Business First. Biscuit Belly is opening its a new location at 13301 Shelbyville Road, according to a construction plan filed with Louisville Metro Government. The more than 2,800-square-foot space...
WHAS11

Biscuit Belly to open new location in Middletown

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's official! The newest Biscuit Belly restaurant will break ground in Louisville's Middletown neighborhood. This is the Louisville franchise's fourth location in Kentucky. Last year, a Biscuit Belly opened for the first time in Indiana and there's even a new location opening in Georgia. The first...
wdrb.com

Wild Eggs' New Albany location preparing to open

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A favorite Louisville-area brunch spot is getting ready to open in New Albany. The sign is now up on the new Wild Eggs location on 5th Street on the site of the former Daisy's Country Cooking. The company said this will be the fifth Wild Eggs...
leoweekly.com

Big Four Arts Festival Returns To Louisville This Weekend

Big Four Arts Festival, an annual event with more than 150 artists, returns to Waterfront Park this weekend. The festival runs from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, September 10, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, September 11. The main draw is a juried art show that...
wdrb.com

'We're home' l Black Bourbon Society hosts first event in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — A group of whiskey enthusiasts brought their annual celebration to Louisville's Bourbon District. As part of its weekend-long Bourbon Boule, the organization hosted an open house at Michter's Distillery in downtown Louisville as one of their final events. The Black Bourbon Society, which has more...
WLKY.com

WorldFest brings big crowds to Downtown Louisville on last day

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The rain didn't stop big crowds from coming to WorldFest. Event organizers predict this year's turnout could be record-breaking. WorldFest, Louisville's premier international festival, celebrated its 20th Anniversary downtown. The annual event at the Belvedere brings authentic food, goods, and entertainment to the city from all...
leoweekly.com

The Really Really Free Market is coming to Joe Creason Park on Sept. 24

“Nothing in life is free” is a lie. The Really Really Free Market is really really free and all the items available for choosing will be really really free. There is no trading, no bartering and absolutely no money exchange. The Louisville Anarchists host this Anti-Capitalist Market several times a year organized around their principles of “mutual aid, cooperation, and voluntary association.” However, anyone at any time can do a RRFM. It’s an event with roots in New Zealand and Asian Food Not Bombs groups. The event has spread worldwide and happens all over the United States.
Wave 3

53rd annual Gaslight Festival begins this weekend

JEFFERSONTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - The annual Gaslight Festival returns to Jeffersontown this Sunday and will have support from a corporate partner for the first time in its history. Now in its 53rd year, the Gaslight Festival started as a small street party in 1969 and has grown to become one of the largest festivals in the region. It is produced by the Jeffersontown Chamber. Earlier this year it was announced that Kroger would become a resenting sponsor of the event.
foodanddine.com

R.I.P. Tom Clemons, bar founder and operator extraordinaire

Tom Clemons lived a full and rich life, and localism was at his very core. Clemons opened and operated bars, and mercifully did it the old-school way, drawing inspiration from his own heart, mind and soul, while mercifully sparing us references to “concepts” and “hospitality groups.”. For...
leoweekly.com

PHOTOS: This Cherokee Gardens Mansion Has A Saltwater Swimming Pool

This classic Colonial mansion built in 1938 is located in the heart of Cherokee Gardens. The massive 7,000 square-foot space has seven bedrooms, eight bathrooms and a three car garage. Inside, you’ll find light-filled rooms with gleaming hardwood floors and beautiful millwork. Not to mention the home office and exercise...
WLKY.com

Road closures for Bourbon and Beyond and Louder Than Life announced

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As the Kentucky Exposition Center gears up for its music festival season, there will be a number of roads closed for the month of September. While Bourbon and Beyond and Louder Than Life don't kick off until Sept. 15, the former being the first festival, roads near the festival grounds closed on Monday.
WLKY.com

You can pick your own sunflowers at this Shelby County farm

SHELBYVILLE, Ky. — Did you know there's a farm in Shelby County where you can pick your own sunflowers?. Gallrein Farms is located in Shelbyville and hosts a "Sunflower and Corn Festival." This year, the dates are Sept, 3, 4, 5, 10 and 11. On the final weekend, the...
WLKY.com

Lifeline Christian Mission to host meal packaging event to go to eastern Kentucky flood victims

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Not many people carry around loose change anymore, but it only takes 3 dimes to feed a meal to someone who's hungry through Lifeline Christian Mission. Typically, the non-profit focuses on packaging shelf-stable food to feed the hungry around the world. However, they plan to temporarily shift their focus to help feed fellow Kentuckians who need it.
wdrb.com

Clark County museum hosts Elvis-themed fundraiser

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana museum decided to "shake things up" with an Elvis-themed weekend-long fundraiser. The "All Shook Up" celebration in Jeffersonville supports the Clark County Museum, which was created in 2008 by a group of people who were collectors of Clark County artifacts and memorabilia. Funds...
wdrb.com

Norton Healthcare preparing to release results of survey on planned west Louisville hospital

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Norton Healthcare said it will soon share the results of a four-month survey that gathered input on its new planned hospital in west Louisville. As construction continues on the new new hospital — the first in west Louisville since the U.S. Marine Hospital closed in 1933 — the health care system surveyed health care providers, families and local leaders from May through Sept. 1. Norton said it will use those surveys to help identify services that will benefit the community at the new facility at Broadway and 28th Street in the Parkland neighborhood.
