ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Young Baltimore Security Guard Gunned Down On Break: Report

By Cecilia Levine
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago

More details have been released in the killing of a 19-year-old security guard earlier this week in Baltimore.

Julian Fruh was on break at his new job for Allied Universal when he was shot near the Marble Hall Apartments on Marble Hall Road around 9 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31, according to police and a source speaking to CBS Baltimore.

Fruh was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The gig was Fruh's first job, a relative told the news outlet, noting that he planned on enrolling in college.

Allied Universal, which contracts with Morgan State University, issued a statement saying in part they are "absolutely devastated to learn a valued member of our team lost his life last night after being shot."

Fruh was remembered by Saint Ignatius Loyola Academy in Baltimore, as "a character and a joy to teach."

It is with tremendous sadness that we share the news of the passing of Julian Fruh '18. Julian was shot near Morgan...

Posted by Saint Ignatius Loyola Academy in Baltimore on Saturday, September 3, 2022

No arrests had been made.

Click here for more from CBS Baltimore.

Comments / 5

Lalayla Knows
2d ago

So sad. This man couldn’t even get a job and live a productive life without being killed. So, so sad. Condolences and Prayers To this young man’s Family and Friends. May he Forever S.I.P. Fly high Young Man🕊🕊🕊🕊🕊🕊🕊🕊🕊🕊

Reply
2
 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore spending board approves $575K settlement for man stopped by GTTF officers in 2015

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore's spending board on Wednesday approved a $575,000 settlement with a man who claims he was stopped by three members of the corrupt Gun Trace Task Force in 2015 and had a gun planted on him.The five-member Board of Estimates unanimously approved the settlement with Darnell Earl.Eight officers in the GTTF unit were convicted of racketeering, armed robbery, selling drugs, falsifying overtime and planting evidence on suspects they arrested.Baltimore has paid $15.48 million in settlements related to the unit, Deputy City Solicitor Ebony Thompson told the panel. With the exception of the nearly $8 million paid to Umar Burley...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Crime & Safety
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
Daily Voice

Baltimore Barricade Shooter Identified After SWAT Team Incident

Police have released the name of a man arrested after SWAT team negotiations following a shooting in Baltimore late last month, authorities say. Bobby Trujillo, 62, was taken into custody after shooting a 66-year-old man and barricading himself inside of a building in the 1600 block of Light Street, Monday, Aug. 29, according to Baltimore police.
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Maryland Cop Killer Confesses To 51-Year-Old Cold Case

A case that has been cold for over half a century has been solved after a killer admitted to the murder of a Maryland officer, authorities say. Authorities have arrested 71-year-old Larry David Smith, also known as Larry David Becker, after he admitted his involvement in the murder of Montgomery County Special Deputy Sheriff Capt. James Tappen Hall in 1971, according to Montgomery County police.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Daily Voice

Killer On The Loose After Violent Stabbing In Baltimore

Police are looking for information in connection to a murder that left one man laying dead in the middle of a Baltimore Street, authorities say. The victim was found around 2:30 a.m., Tuesday, Sept. 6, unresponsive with multiple stab wounds in the 1400 block of East Monument Street, according to Baltimore Police.
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Security Guards#Morgan State University#Police#Loyola Academy#Marble Hall#Violent Crime#Allied Universal#Cbs Baltimore
foxbaltimore.com

2 men wounded in separate shootings in East Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Two men were wounded in separate shootings in East Baltimore Tuesday, city police said. Around 11:30 a.m., officers on patrol in the 3400 block of East Baltimore Street near Highlandtown responded to a shooting report. On the scene, officers found a man who had been shot in the legs.
BALTIMORE, MD
WUSA9

2 people shot in Prince George's Co.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Police are investigating after two people were shot in Prince George's County Tuesday evening. According to the Prince George's County Police Department (PGPD), the shooting happened around 8:15 p.m. in the 3300 block of Walters Lane. When officers arrived they found two men who...
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WUSA9

Police: Multiple shootings reported in DC on Labor Day

WASHINGTON — Police are investigating multiple shootings reported in D.C. on Labor Day. According to the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), three of the shootings were reported within a short period with a fourth happened hours later. Police became aware of the first shooting after a gunshot victim was dropped...
WASHINGTON, DC
Daily Voice

Human Remains Found In Backyard Of West Baltimore Home, Police Say

Human remains were found in the overgrowth in a backyard of a West Baltimore home after months of complaints of a "putrid" smell, reports CBS Baltimore. The owner was clearing overgrowth when they found the remains in the backyard of the property in the 1700 block of W. Lexington Street, which neighbors say had been causing an odor that they had reported to the city "countless times" for months, continues the outlet.
BALTIMORE, MD
californiaexaminer.net

Baltimore Schoolyard Murder: A Student Was Fatally Shot

According to Baltimore Police, a student from Mergenthaler Vocational Technical High School was shot and killed on Friday in the playground. On Monday, the new school year began. The girl, 17, was approached by the suspect while walking home from school. Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison stated during a Friday...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore County police investigating disturbances at State Fair Saturday

TIMONIUM, Md. (WBFF) — Baltimore County police are investigating at least one assault and several disturbances that occurred at the Maryland State Fair Saturday night. "Officers received reports of several disturbances and an assault that occurred inside of the fair. The investigation into the assault remains ongoing," said Joy Stewart, a spokeswoman for Baltimore County police.
TIMONIUM, MD
Daily Voice

Maryland Man Fires Gun Into Air After Children Get Into Physical Fight

A Silver Spring man who fired his gun into the air during a heated argument following a physical fight between children has been arrested, authorities say. Lewis Stokes, 41, reportedly shot his gun into the air after the family of one of the children in the fight approached his home in the 12600 block of Farnell Drive to speak with him around 8:30 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 31, according to Montgomery County Police.
SILVER SPRING, MD
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
355K+
Followers
52K+
Post
105M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy