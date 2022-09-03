Young Baltimore Security Guard Gunned Down On Break: Report

More details have been released in the killing of a 19-year-old security guard earlier this week in Baltimore.

Julian Fruh was on break at his new job for Allied Universal when he was shot near the Marble Hall Apartments on Marble Hall Road around 9 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31, according to police and a source speaking to CBS Baltimore.

Fruh was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The gig was Fruh's first job, a relative told the news outlet, noting that he planned on enrolling in college.

Allied Universal, which contracts with Morgan State University, issued a statement saying in part they are "absolutely devastated to learn a valued member of our team lost his life last night after being shot."

Fruh was remembered by Saint Ignatius Loyola Academy in Baltimore, as "a character and a joy to teach."

It is with tremendous sadness that we share the news of the passing of Julian Fruh '18. Julian was shot near Morgan... Posted by Saint Ignatius Loyola Academy in Baltimore on Saturday, September 3, 2022

No arrests had been made.

Click here for more from CBS Baltimore.